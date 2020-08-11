NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Placements.io, the revenue management system for publishers, today announced that Nextdoor, the neighborhood hub, had selected the company for its flexible, next-generation approach to revenue management. The hyper-local platform for neighbors needed a revenue management solution that will work effectively for global brands advertising across an entire country to local advertisers that only want to reach specific towns or neighborhoods.



“We’re thrilled that Nextdoor chose Placements.io as their revenue management partner. They have an impressive business and an inspiring mission to connect neighbors to improve communities. As a leading community platform, they require a flexible system to support their hyper-local business model, and we’re excited to deliver what they need,” said Michael Finucane, SVP of Sales at Placements.io.



"With Placements.io, we are able to serve our advertisers around the world," said Padmaja Dasari Head of Information systems at Nextdoor. "We are excited to leverage Placement.io’s advanced features supporting our campaign workflows and enabling necessary controls for accurate billing and invoicing.”



Nextdoor needed a revenue management system that would streamline and automate their burgeoning ad business. After a competitive review, they selected Placements.io as a like-minded partner with new technology, frequent product releases and flexible integration capabilities. Nextdoor will work with Placements.io to automate all digital advertising activity from media planning to delivery to billing, paving the way for faster growth.

