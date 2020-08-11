LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that it has been named one of the top-five 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles among all medium-sized companies. The 14th annual Best Places to Work in Los Angeles survey and awards program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and research firm Best Companies Group . Mission was also named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2019 list of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.



The 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the 100 best employers in Los Angeles benefiting the county’s economy, workforce, and businesses. The rankings were revealed at a special virtual event on August 5, 2020, and published in the August 10, 2020 issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal. To see the rankings, visit labusinessjournal.com/bpw2020/ .

Companies from across the county entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

As the pandemic unfolded in March, Mission quickly moved to a fully distributed workforce to ensure the health and safety of its employees. As part of this initiative, Mission developed a brand-new benefits program to upgrade employees’ work-from-home environments. These benefits continue to include a monthly paycheck stipend to cover costs related to improving employees’ remote work experiences – including faster internet, wellness app subscriptions, food deliveries, and other improvements employees can select. Mission management also committed to a flexible and empathetic approach to working across remote environments. Tenets of this commitment include putting family first, respecting work hours, setting boundaries to prevent video fatigue, supporting flexibility around personal needs, prioritizing physical and mental health, checking in frequently, and remaining connected to each other.

Aligned to Mission’s core value to “Be Inclusive,” the company has led a focus on inclusivity this year, especially around the Black Lives Matter movement. Mission fosters a supportive environment for open discussions and reflection on how Mission can go further to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion – both at Mission and in the Los Angeles communities it impacts. The company also maintains its supportive culture through purposeful internal events, including TED Talk-style MissionTalks such as one led by a neuropsychologist covering mental health, virtual concerts, and virtual happy hours. Mission also offers virtual learning and career development opportunities, and continues to support a robust internship program in the Los Angeles area for those interested in cloud technologies.

Mission’s placement on The Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list adds to the company’s 2020 workplace honors, which also include recognition as one of Los Angeles’ Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Companies With the Best Benefits , awarded by Built in LA. These accolades come as Mission continues to scale its customer base across industries. Mission has seen its business grow 795% recently , making it the second-fastest growing managed cloud services provider according to CRN .

“Mission’s growth really reinforces the success of initiatives to ensure a supportive, inclusive, interesting, and entertaining company culture – we truly enjoy working together, and that’s always good for business,” said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. “As the pandemic made a distributed workforce the safest option for our team members, we were quick to make that transition as seamless as possible. We’ve since made every effort to support our team working from home, and to maintain our cohesive and encouraging culture across virtual space. We’re honored to again be recognized as one of this year’s best places to work in Los Angeles.”

“We're here today to honor the very best places to work in Los Angeles,” said Josh Schimmels, Publisher and CEO, Los Angeles Business Journal. “We recognize them for their excellence and for setting the bar high for what being a great corporate culture can be and what it means to be a great place to work. It takes the right effort, the right leadership, and a lot of innovation. Now more than ever, companies are having to be more direct, more thoughtful, more creative, and more purposeful in the way it is that they engage their employees. Out of the nearly 250,000 businesses in LA County, the companies that we're unveiling today represent the very best of the best.”

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com .

About Mission



Mission is a trusted managed cloud services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com



