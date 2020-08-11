Irvine, CA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC" or the "Company," OTCQB: FDCT ), a fintech company with a full suite of FX technology and business solutions, today announced that Grentone Meta Solutions ("Grentone") a trading name of Greenstone Markets Limited is collaborating with FDC for distribution of the Condor FX Pro Trading Platform to retail and institutional forex markets in Asia.



Grentone is a business and technology consultant, which has offices in China and Turkey, helps online FX & CFD brokerages set up their businesses, obtain the necessary licenses, and onboard clients.

FDCTech's flagship product, Condor FX Pro, provides a complete trading suite for retail brokers, fund managers, and traders with proprietary charting tools, advanced order types, level II pricing, multi-tier margin management, and regulatory reporting tools.

FDC integrated its Condor FX Pro Trading Platform with Grentone's customer relationship management (CRM), and a payment gateway, which allows for instant local payments across Asia. The Company released both the Condor Web Trader and Condor Mobile Trading platform in the Mandarin language and further plans to add more Asian languages.

Grentone's CEO, Samuel Tay, an industry veteran since 1993, said, "We plan to distribute the Condor suite of FX software solutions to traders, fund managers, and brokers in the greater Asian Pacific Region. He added, "Grentone, internally, will use the fully integrated Condor FX Pro platform solution for proprietary trading and manage proprietary cash and assets. Greenstone Management (SVG) Limited will facilitate the clearing of multi-asset class margin trading on the regulated Asian markets."

FDC's Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell M. Eaglstein, stated, "We plan to market and distribute our trading technologies in Asia using such strategic partnerships as COVID-19 pandemic is fueling a surge in online margin trading by retail investors."

About Grentone Meta Solutions

Grentone Meta Solutions is a trading name of Greenstone Markets Ltd., headquartered in Singapore, is a solution provider to brokers and money managers dealing with Forex (Foreign Exchange), Cryptocurrencies, Futures, Securities, Contract for Differences (CFDs), and other financial derivative instruments in Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and other parts of Asia.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, Inc. ("FDC") formerly known as Forex Development Corporation is a US-based, fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading technology solutions to forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets.