WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a top manufacturer of fine homeware including fabrics, rugs, bed linens, giftware and clothing has selected Celebros Search by Bridgeline as their site search solution for their online store.



The company, with a deep history in Ireland that dates back 125 years, produces some of the world’s finest woven products, including rugs, throws, scarves, as well as products for home furnishings such as furniture and accessories.

The Company sought out Celebros, as a partner within the Shopify eCommerce ecosystem, to improve the search experience on their website. By selecting Celebros, the company upgraded its default search within the Shopify eCommerce platform to the NLP (natural language processing) search that Celebros offers. This has allowed the company to move from a standard text-based search to the Celebros Instant NLP (natural language processing) search which delivers quicker and more relevant searches.

The company takes its digital presence very seriously and is always finding ways to reflect its rich history and craftmanship online - and their search experience was no exception. They have already seen an improvement with their website with faster and more accurate results.

Celebros Search offers intelligent machine learning that understands user behavior to provide customers with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. In addition, Celebros Search offers many added features that help to increase average order value (AOV), drive conversion and revenue such as cross-sell/up-sell, campaign management and dynamic merchandising.

“Celebros’ features allow our customers to improve several aspects of their ecommerce, from increasing traffic to driving conversion and order size,” said Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital’s CEO. “With AI and Machine Learning technologies in addition to our personalization capabilities, our customers are able to increase their online revenue growth.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company™, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline’s Unbound platform is a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Authenticated Portals, Social Media Management, Translation, Locator Pages and Web Analytics to help the goal of assisting marketers to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. OrchestraCMS is the only content and digital experience platform built 100% native on Salesforce. OrchestraCMS helps Salesforce create digital experiences for their customers and partners; combining content with business data, processes and applications across multiply channels and device including Salesforce Communities, social media, portals, intranets, websites, applications and services. Celebros Search is a commerce oriented, site search product that provides for Natural Language Processing with artificial intelligence (AI) to present very relevant search results in seven languages. Headquartered in Woburn, MA., Bridgeline customers range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

