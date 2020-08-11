Philly Shipyard, Inc., the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (Oslo: PHLY), announces the unexpected death of Chief Financial Officer, Brian Leathers, age 60. Mr. Leathers joined Philly Shipyard in early 2019 as the company’s Strategy and Compliance Officer before assuming the CFO role in July 2019.

Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard President and CEO, remarked “It is with great sadness that we share the news of Brian’s passing, and our entire organization mourns his death. Brian was a well-respected colleague and friend to many. His positive energy, enthusiasm, and dynamic personality will be sorely missed.”

Philly Shipyard will immediately engage in the process to appoint a successor and has already taken adequate measures to secure the proper handling of the interim period.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.