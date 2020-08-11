TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting Canada’s vibrant documentary community, Rogers Group of Funds today announced $2.4 million to support 29 new Canadian documentary films. After a competitive group of more than 70 applications, the funded projects include both national languages with production spanning across the country.



The Rogers Documentary Fund, which was established in 1996, is part of the Rogers Group of Funds and has pledged more than $42 million in grants to Canadian producers and supported more than 900 documentary projects over the years.

“Now, more than ever before, it is so important to invest in Canadian content to showcase our diverse stories and identities,” said Phil Lind, Chair, Rogers Group of Funds. “Through the power of storytelling, we are able to connect, inform and educate one another about our past, present and future. We are so excited to support this group of documentary filmmakers as they bring their projects to life.”

The 29 new documentaries delve into untold stories about sports, humanitarianism and science, including the now defunct Vancouver Grizzlies, cruise ships infected with COVID-19, the eccentric world of the cat show circuit, and the remarkable life and career of Indigenous advocate Buffy Sainte-Marie. See list of all 29 projects below.

Since 1980, the Rogers Group of Funds has supported Canada’s independent film and television producers with more than $600 million in funding and for more than 2,300 projects.

Overview of 29 Selected Projects

Born to Run

Company: Proximity Films WOM Inc.

Producers: Howard Fraiberg & Phyllis Ellis

Broadcaster: TVO

Borrowed from Nature

Company: Kino Sum Productions Inc.

Producers: Sheila Peacock, Nicola Waugh, Gillian McKercher

Broadcaster: CBC

Boyle’s War

Company: Hootalinqua Motion Pictures Inc.

Producers: Trevor Birney, Max Fraser, Paul Cadieux, Michael Fanning

Broadcasters: Super Channel, NorthwesTel TV

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Power in the Blood

Company: White Pine Pictures Inc.

Producers: Peter Raymont, Andrew Munger, Andrea Warner

Broadcaster: Bell Media

Carbon: An Unauthorized Biography

Company: Graphene Productions Inc.

Producers: Niobe Thompson, Sonya Pemberton, Lucy Maclaren

Broadcaster: CBC

Carved in Stone

Company: Fringe Filmworks Inc.

Producers: Angela Heck, Ivan Hughes

Broadcasters: CBC Absolute, Bell MTS

Catwalk 2: Bobby’s Revenge

Company: Bobby MSF Inc.

Producers: Judy Holm, Michael McNamara, Aaron Hancox

Broadcasters: CBC, Documentary Channel

Children of the Church

Company: Screen Siren Pictures Inc.

Producers: Christine Haebler, Trish Dolman, Martha O’Neill, Adrian McCarthy

Broadcaster: CBC

Cruising Towards Disaster

Company: 2480331 Ontario Ltd.

Producers: Michael Downie, David Wells, Diana Warmé

Broadcaster: CBC

Dans l’ombre du star wars kid

Company: URBANIA TV 3105 Inc..

Producers: Jacinthe Carignan, Annie Bourdeau, Pierre-Mathieu Fortin, Philippe Lamarre, Raphaëlle Huysmans, Nathalie Cloutier

Broadcaster: Télé-Québec

Dear Audrey

Company: Cineflix (Dear Audrey) Inc.

Producers: Glen Salzman, Katherine Buck, Annette Clark, Jeremiah Hayes

Broadcaster: Super Channel

EXPLORE: An Underground Journey

Company: Peg Leg Films Inc.

Producer: Jenny Rustemeyer

Broadcaster: Knowledge Network

Kings of Coke

Company: URBANIA TV 2802 INC.

Producer: Philippe Lamarre, Raphaëlle Huysmans, Pablo Salzman, Michael Kronish, Andre Barro, Annie Bordeau

Broadcaster: Bell Media

La Bataille pour l’âme du Québec

Company: Périphéria

Producer: Yanick Létourneau

Broadcaster: SRC-RDI

La Forêt et la famille

Company: Catbird Productions, Inc.

Producer: Katarina Soukup

Broadcaster: TV5 / Unis

La vie devant moi

Company: Productions Nova Média Inc.

Producers: Yves Lafontaine, Martine Larouche

Broadcaster: SRC

Laissez-nous raconter

Company: Terre Innue Productions Inc.

Producers: Josée Rock, Alexandre Bacon, Francine Allaire, Kim O’Bomsawin, Natalie Dubois

Broadcaster: SRC / CBC

Le mythe de la femme noire

Company: Bel Ange Moon Productions

Producers: Kathy Wolf, Bianca Bellange, Tetchena Bellange

Broadcaster: Natyf TV

Meet and Eat at Lee's Garden

Company: Cinnamon Bowl Productions

Producers: Howard Tan, Day’s Lee, Isabelle Gregoire

Broadcaster: CBC Absolute Quebec

Moonless Oasis

Company: Perpetuum Films Ltd.

Producers: Josh Huculiak, Bryce Zimmerman, Nate Slaco

Broadcaster: CBC

Possessing Einstein

Company: Frequent Flyer Films Inc.

Producers: Michelle Shephard, Bryn Hughes, Carolyn Abraham

Broadcaster: Documentary Channel

Pour un verre d'eau

Company: Les Films Extérieur Jour Inc.

Producer: Amélie Lambert Bouchard, Elodie Pollet, Ian Quenneville

Broadcaster: Télé-Québec

State of the Planet

Company: Yap Planet Productions Inc.

Producers: Elliott Halpern, Elizabeth Trojians, Martin Williams, Ben Schaub

Broadcaster: CBC

The Grizzly Truth (fka Worst Team Ever)

Company: Grizz Films Inc.

Producers: Scott Moore, Vinay Virmani, Kathleen Jayme, Michael Grand, James Brown, Joella Cabalu

Broadcaster: Bell Media

The Kids in the Hall

Company: Blue Ant Studios Canada Inc.

Producers: Laura Michalchyshyn, Jennifer Harkness, Paul Meyers, Michael Bonfiglio, Nick McKinney, Betty Orr

Broadcasters: Hollywood Suite, Amazon

The Society Page

Company: Towntalk Productions Inc.

Producer: Kevin Eastwood

Broadcaster: Knowledge Network

The Urban Whale

Company: Urban Whale Inc.

Producers: Nadine Pequeneza, Joanne Jackson

Broadcaster: CBC

Unmasking the Human Face

Company: Josh Freed Productions

Producers: Josh Freed, Janet Torge

Broadcaster: CBC

Visionary Gardeners, Season I

Company: VG Productions Inc.

Producers: Moses Znaimer, Mark Bradley, Ian Toews, Beverley Shenken, Amy Walker

Broadcaster: Vision TV

