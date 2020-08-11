MILWAUKEE, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insurance tech provider, Zywave , today announced several enhancements to its industry-leading content offering, providing Broker Briefcase® and Content Cloud users with new customization, content management, content sharing features and more.



“Historically, our content offering has been viewed solely as a reliable source of critical industry information,” said Eric Rentsch, Zywave’s senior vice president of product management. “Over the past several years, however, we have invested significantly in the development of the platform to make it so much more than that.

“Recent enhancements have transformed it into a platform that serves as your own unique content management system, enabling users to upload their own content, brand pieces to make them their own and organize their content library in a way that is most relevant and useful to their agency. Content storage for individual customers is securely stored, and provides robust permissions and access management controls. Especially now, this ability to easily manage all customer-facing material for an agency has been hugely impactful to our partners with all-remote workforces and we are finding fast adoption of these new features.”

Most recent and upcoming enhancements to the content platform include:

Content Customization – Based on popular demand, Content Cloud users now have the ability to customize some of the most highly utilized pieces from their content library with not only their agency’s logo, but also the document’s overall color scheme to align with their company’s brand look and feel.





– Based on popular demand, Content Cloud users now have the ability to customize some of the most highly utilized pieces from their content library with not only their agency’s logo, but also the document’s overall color scheme to align with their company’s brand look and feel. Enhanced File Management – All Zywave content platform users will soon begin to notice enhanced file management features surrounding the organization of their content within the platform. This update includes the addition of sub-folders, duplication detection and folder structure customization, all contributing to a more efficient and effective content management process.





– All Zywave content platform users will soon begin to notice enhanced file management features surrounding the organization of their content within the platform. This update includes the addition of sub-folders, duplication detection and folder structure customization, all contributing to a more efficient and effective content management process. Expanded Commercial Content – Zywave has enhanced its P&C OneSource™ Package with even more content specific to commercial lines. This update includes the addition of ACORD Forms and additional resources from third-party industry sources AM Best and the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI).





– Zywave has enhanced its P&C OneSource™ Package with even more content specific to commercial lines. This update includes the addition of ACORD Forms and additional resources from third-party industry sources AM Best and the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI). Social Sharing – In the coming months, Zywave will be adding functionality to its content platform that will enable users to share pieces of content directly from the platform to their social media channels. This functionality will create an even more streamlined user experience and make social sharing easier than ever before.

Those mentioned above are the latest enhancements in a series of innovations to Zywave’s content offering over the past year. In late 2019, Zywave rolled out Enhanced Email Distributions, a feature that allows users to send emails directly to prospects, independent of content from within the platform, as well as Smart Content Delivery, which leverages account data to dynamically recommend the most relevant or “smart content” for each client. This use of machine learning helps brokers easily find the best information within the content library for each client—based on line of business, state, industry and number of employees.

“If you’re an insurance professional and it’s been awhile since you’ve reviewed your business strategy for managing customer-facing content, I urge you to review our CEO’s recently public e-book, The Sales Revolution,” added Rentsch. “All of the workflows and features we are developing are designed to help your business accelerate, adopt the impactful strategies from the piece and take your content strategy to another level.”

More Information

To download a copy of “The Sales Revolution,” written by Don Bailey and Jason Liu, Zywave’s CEO, visit www.insurancesalesrevolution.com. For more information on all the new features added to Zywave’s content solutions, current Broker Briefcase and Content Cloud partners can reach out to their Customer Success Manager or contact us at consultant.help@zywave.com. For insurance professionals who don’t yet have access to the industry-leading content platform and want more information, visit www.zywave.com/content-cloud or contact us at marketing@zywave.com.

About Content Cloud

Zywave’s Content Cloud offers the insurance industry’s most expansive content library with an easy-to-use content management system. The Content Cloud platform provides all the content agencies need to help boost engagement, drive growth and better position themselves as experts across all the markets they serve.

About Broker Briefcase

As Zywave’s flagship product, Broker Briefcase is the insurance industry’s leading sales, marketing and educational engine. Featuring tools such as a comprehensive resource library, automated communication platform, training and prospecting resources, Broker Briefcase® Benefits Edition and Broker Briefcase® P&C Edition enable more efficient and effective sales and marketing.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

