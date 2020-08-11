Seattle, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2000, Trupanion , a leader in medical insurance for pets, this month celebrates 20 years since it insured its first pet. That first insured pet was Monty, the adopted dog of Trupanion’s founder and CEO, Darryl Rawlings.

Over the past 20 years, Trupanion has gone on to insure 1130 pets named Monty, not to mention thousands upon thousands of cats and dogs named Luna, Bella, Charlie and Lucy . Trupanion has also seen its fair share of unique dog names and unique cat names through the years.

In fact, Trupanion has insured more than 1.3 million pets over the past 20 years, all with noble names – from the dog named Monty to the cat named Oliver Horseshoe Lollipop Mooncat.

To celebrate 20 years of providing quality medical insurance for cats and dogs across the U.S. and Canada, Trupanion is highlighting 20 unique pet names – past and present – that are as awesome as the pets themselves.

20 Unique Pet Names That Are Truly Awesome

Duke Dorkis DerpDerp First of His Name

Aslin Queen Of Narnia Brave and Strong Defender Of All Who Can Not Defend Themselves

Sir Reginald Roger Brooks Cumberland Eleventh Duke of Courtlandshire

The Notorious Duchess Zigmunda Pompington of Stardust; Stagename Ziggy Stardust AKA Notorious Z.I.G.

d'Artagnon Myles Vasily Malloff

Quintavius Nix Von Wiese

Call Me Lord Maxxis DeVersailles

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore

Archibald Zoltan Ernest the Magnificent

Scouty McScoutems Special Ops Eagle-Claw

Paco Hiccup Roo Roo Wizard Bob Barker

Oliver Horseshoe Lollipop Mooncat

Kampmeier Lady Willow of the Loch

Lola The Countess Fogo De Chow

Mayfield Twilly In The Briarpatch

Admiral Wolverine Lighteningbolt

Andy Dom Perignon de Cotonnelle

Queen of the Galactic Butterfly Forest

Lady Hazel Rose of the House of Snuggle Bug

Imperator Publius Aelius Hadrianus

From wildly unique pets names to the more traditional, Trupanion is all about helping pets. In fact, it’s in their DNA. Trupanion’s team is made up of dedicated staff veterinarians, vet techs, data scientists and other pet health professionals.

“The backbone of the company remains our team members, the veterinary professionals in the field, and our members and their pets,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and CEO of Trupanion. “I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past 20 years.”

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with nearly 530,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com .

