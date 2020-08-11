Sukin, Australia’s #1 natural skin care brand, is making it easier and more affordable than ever to achieve the care-free glow that defines Australian beauty (A-Beauty)

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sukin , Australia’s #1 brand of vegan, cruelty-free and natural skin, hair and body care products, is expanding throughout the U.S., making it easier and more affordable than ever for Americans to achieve the care-free glow that defines Australian beauty (A-Beauty). Travel virtually to Australia on SukinNaturals.com, or visit your local retailers as Sukin is now available nationwide at Sprouts, Target, Amazon, iHerb, and Thrive Market. To celebrate its US expansion, Sukin is offering 20% off its Signature Range through August 15th at Sukinnaturals.com . Additionally, Sprouts shoppers receive $3 off any Sukin product when using Sprouts Digital Coupons available until August 15th.



Vegan, carbon neutral and grey water safe, Australians have long relied on Sukin’s unique combination of high-quality natural and indigenous ingredients — such as Kakadu Plum, Quandong, and Lime Pearl Extract— and eco-values as part of a simple skin, hair and body care routine that is redefining the green and blue beauty trends. Free from phthalates, mineral oils, and synthetic fragrances, Sukin’s powerful yet gentle products nourish all skin types from the inside out while caring for the Earth and the oceans.

“Australians are known as much for their laid-back, nature-loving lifestyle as for their glowing skin,” said My-Kaela Najm, Sukin Brand Educator. “‘A-Beauty’ is all about keeping it simple yet effective, and Sukin makes it as easy as 1-2-3 to de-stress your skin care routine while achieving noticeable results, all at an affordable price.”

To get the A-Beauty glow at home for less than $30 for the entire daily regimen, My-Kaela Najm recommends starting with the top three products in Sukin’s Signature Range, all of which are suitable for all skin types:

Foaming Facial Cleanser: A non-drying, gentle gel cleanser soothes and purifies the skin with a natural blend of Chamomile, Aloe Vera, Green Tea and Witch Hazel. Hydrating Mist Toner: This cult toner (one bottle is sold every 40 seconds!) combines Chamomile and Rosewater to help soothe, purify and cool tired skin. Sukin Facial Moisturizer: This hydrating cream nourishes and softens skin through a blend of Rosehip, Avocado, Sesame Seed and Jojoba Oils.

This simple skin care routine provides lightweight hydration for all skin types, leaving your skin dewy, soft and touchable year round.

“Sukin makes it easy to choose personal care products that are as good for you and your family as they are for the Earth,” said Nigar Zeynalova, Brand Manager of Sukin in North America. “It is truly exciting to bring one of Australia’s best kept secrets to the US and make harmless beauty accessible to millions thanks to our growing network of retail partners.”

Sukin was the recent recipient of the Canstar Blue Award in Australia, topping the ratings for the best hand sanitizer after receiving five-star reviews for packaging and overall satisfaction.

When Sukin first launched in 2007 in Australia, it was one of the first brands to say “ No ” to ingredients and processes that can cause harm to you, animals and the environment. In 2008, Sukin expanded its commitment to its eco-values by becoming carbon neutral . Sukin invests in certified projects that offset the company’s carbon emissions and ensures that Sukin’s total carbon output is 100% counteracted, guaranteeing that Sukin does not leave a carbon footprint on this earth. Over the last 10 years, Sukin has offset over 45,000 tons of carbon.

Sukin also partners with Greening Australia , a non-profit tackling Australia’s biggest environmental challenges, to support its Reef Aid program , which helps to improve water quality on the Great Barrier Reef and stop sediment at its source by rebuilding eroding land and restoring vital coastal wetlands.

To learn more about A-Beauty and top tips from Sukin Brand Experts, join the Instagram live session at @sukinskincare_usa on August 28th at 6 pm PST.

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging, Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people and the environment. Sukin is available nationwide in the US at select retail stores including Target, Amazon, iHerb, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

For more information about Sukin, visit https://sukinnaturals.com/

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sukinskincare_usa/

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sukin-Natural-Skincare-USA-101996211294670

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Victoria, Australia, our expertise in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products makes us unique in the beauty industry. Our goal at BWX is to make natural beauty the only choice for people wanting to live a healthy, balanced life, free from unnecessary toxins. We believe everything we need to nourish, rejuvenate and enhance our bodies can be found in nature and our goal is to give people all over the planet a choice for natural personal care without compromising on performance. We want to use our business to inspire the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. We say NO to testing our products on animals, not because it suits our brand’s commercial goals, but because it is core to our belief system. BWX is a business with purpose and believes in giving. We are actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81f26f74-9145-4414-8e17-da7e02ba8e5d