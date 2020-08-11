New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mammography Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Technology, End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950857/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing number of breast cancer screening programs is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the concerns associated with mammography such as false results and discomfort hinder the growth of the mammography systems market.Additionally, The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting healthcare institutions in North America with unprecedented operational and clinical challenges.



Mammography departments in healthcare facilities are encountering changes in routines and workflows to comply with new sanitary standards and new diagnostic methods such as tele-mammography consultations. Moreover, shift in priorities from breast imaging to COVID-19 diagnosis is leading to decline in the number of mammography procedures being performed, restraining the market growth to certain extent.



Mammography systems are specific type of X-ray imaging systems that are used for the early detection and analysis of breast cancer through imaging techniques.Further, mammography can help avoid unnecessary biopsies and additional tests.



In addition, the systems also provide clear images of abnormalities in breast.



The global mammography systems market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and end user.Based on product, the market is segmented into full field digital mammography systems, breast tomosynthesis systems, and analog systems.



The full field digital mammography systems product held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the breast tomosynthesis systems segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on technology, the mammography systems market is segmented into screen film, 2D mammography, 3D mammography, and others.



The 2D mammography technology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.However, the 3D mammography segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the mammography systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The other end users segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for hospitals is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020-2027.



