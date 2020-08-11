WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital joins Douglas Development Corporation and PTM Partners in celebrating the launch of leasing at 1900 Half Street, one of the first multifamily developments in Washington, DC’s Buzzard Point neighborhood. The property consists of 453 luxury apartment units, with 17,000 square feet of commercial retail space.



1900 Half Street is located directly on the riverfront, which provides rare panoramic views of the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers. The project sits two blocks away from the newly built $300 million Audi Field, home to the DC United Major League Soccer team, and is also within a half-mile of Nationals Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals.

EB5 Capital funded $44.5 million from investors representing 16 different countries. “More than one-third of our EB-5 raise came from India,” said Anubhuti Dhand, EB5 Capital’s Investor Relations Manager. “Our Indian investors felt confident and secure with a multifamily apartment project located in this fast-developing neighborhood.”

1900 Half Street is a few blocks away from Dock79, another multifamily project financed by EB5 Capital in 2014. Dock79 is located in Capitol Riverfront, the next neighborhood over from Buzzard Point. Both properties are expected to benefit from new housing demand created by Amazon’s forthcoming HQ2, which is expected to bring an estimated 25,000 jobs to Arlington, Virginia, and is less than a 10-minute drive from both properties. The multifamily project also sits inside of a designated Opportunity Zone.

“Washington, DC is known as a stable safe-haven for real estate investments”, said Jon Mullen, Senior Vice President of Investments. “This particular submarket is completely transforming at a rapid pace and we are excited to be working with one of the most experienced developers in the nation’s capital.”

EB5 Capital is a leader in the EB-5 immigrant investor industry, raising over $750 million in foreign capital from investors in more than 65 countries for investment in job-creating real estate projects across the United States. EB5 Capital owns and operates five USCIS-authorized Regional Centers that serve 14 states and the District of Columbia. With a portfolio of 28 projects, EB5 Capital maintains a 100% project approval rate from the USCIS.

