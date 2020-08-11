Trondheim, Norway, 10 August 2020: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday 13 August.

The results will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results from 10:00 through a live webcast. The link to the webcast will be made available at the company’s website, www.norbit.com and it will be possible to view a recording of the webcast.

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR & Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.