The growth of the lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market is mainly attributed to factors such as rising demand for lyophilized products and rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world. However, the market is likely to get negatively impacted by the demerits associated with lyophilization process such as leakage during filling, during the forecast period.



Lyophilization involves freeze drying of products.In pharmaceutical industries this process is widely used to increase the self-life of antibiotics, vaccines, and protein based drugs.



Biopharmaceutical companies are using lyophilization services to keep APIs and drugs sterile. Focus towards enhanced manufacturing practices is increasing the demand for lyophilization services.



The implementation of lyophilization for both pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical product manufacturing has been growing around 13.5% annually over the last five years. Moreover, the number of biopharmaceuticals products being developed and manufactured has increased considerably in recent years. As a result of this, more than ten novel biologics are getting approved annually by the FDA since last three years, which accounts for 30% of the total novel drugs approved during this period. At present, more than 50% of the drugs in the clinical pipeline comprise biologics. Most of these products are not stable as aqueous formulations, which makes it challenging to preserve them for longer durations. To achieve longer and commercially viable shelf lives, lyophilization has emerged as the preferred choice for making dry biopharmaceutical formulations. It is estimated that, over 60% of biologics production in the present market would not be possible without lyophilization, and the demand for lyophilization technology will increase as more biosimilars and novel biologics are developed. The method proves to be beneficial when there is stability issue while providing exact biologics dosage (for instance, very small and highly concentrated doses). Additionally, Lyophilization is suitable for biologics that are sensitive to heat, oxygen, and humidity.



Based on service type, the market is segmented into product and cycle development, clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, and freeze drying analytical services. The commercial manufacturing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the product and cycle development segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the global lyophilization services for biopharmaceuticals market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the highest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the research institutes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



