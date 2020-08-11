BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy®, Inc., the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced the commercial launch of their newly upgraded underground sensor, the UM3+. Having undergone a stringent testing and certification process and deployment among a number of the company’s partner customers, the enhanced UM3+ is now available for global order and delivery.



Driven by industry need and a keen customer-focus, Sentient Energy developed several unique features for the next generation of its intelligent underground monitoring sensor. The UM3+ is deployable in both deadfront and livefront cabinets meeting the utility industry’s needs comprehensively. Ruggedized to last 10+ years, it is designed to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -40° to +85° degrees Celsius (-40° to +185° Fahrenheit).

The newly launched version of the UM3+ sensor is capable of cellular communication via various carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, Telus, Rogers, T-Mobile and Vodafone. “This allows us to serve customers who have consistently expressed the need for a cellular product”, said Michael Bauer, Sentient Energy Founder, President and Chief Product Officer. “After successful testing, certification, and deployment with a select group of customers, we are confident that utilities everywhere will benefit from the enhanced capabilities and features our new UM3+ offers.”

The UM3+ is a key component of Sentient Energy’s Grid Analytics System™ offering utilities a scalable and flexible end-to-end grid monitoring solution with Sentient Energy’s Ample™ Analytics, MM3™ overhead line monitors and ZM1™ feeder lateral monitors to detect, capture, analyze and communicate faults and non-fault disturbances.

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier Intelligent Sensing Platform Provider for electric utilities everywhere. Providing the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network with quickly-deployed intelligent sensors and analytics, Sentient Energy solutions enable identification and analysis of potential faults and other grid events. Sentient Energy leads the market with the largest mesh network line sensor deployments in North America, helping utilities safely deliver reliable power and save on operating costs. Sentient Energy partners with leading utility network providers including Landis + Gyr, Itron, Verizon, AT&T and Telus. For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com .

