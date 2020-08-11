ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocatorX has been honored as one of 2020’s “Top 100 Most Promising Tech Startups in the United States ” by CIO Review magazine. LocatorX provides accurate, inexpensive, and flexible tracking technology to manufacturers, distributors and retailers across a variety of industries.



The publication writes : “As borders disappear in an age of globalization and online fulfillment, manufacturers and retailers are striving to expand their operations. For businesses, however, keeping up with an increasingly global supply chain can result in issues like shipping delays, counterfeiting, product recalls and theft, which can disrupt day-to-day work and take a bite out of bottom lines.

“With LocatorX, businesses can gain total visibility into any product – be it a luxury good, a pack of chewing gum, a carton of milk, produce, or military equipment. From production to the consumer and beyond, the firm helps its clients monitor their product's journey, location, exceptions, routing, and more.”

Initially founded with technology discovered at the University of Oxford, LocatorX has patented new techniques such as a cutting-edge, solid-state, miniature atomic clock to track shipments precisely. With innovative cryptographic technologies and flexible and portable tracking options, LocatorX empowers clients to overcome common supply chain obstacles and support greater engagement with their own customers.

“LocatorX is changing the way you trust, track and find the most important things in your life,” said Scott Fletcher, chief executive officer, LocatorX. “It is both rewarding and validating for the LocatorX team to be recognized for the innovation and investment that we’ve achieved in our short history together.”

2020 has been an eventful year for the Atlanta-based company:

From CIO Review: “With supply chains becoming truly global, it is critical for manufacturers and retailers to have visibility at every step of the way. LocatorX is making that vision a reality through cutting-edge technologies that empower businesses to deliver their goods on time, with confidence.”

For more information, please visit www.locatorx.com .

