Moreover, the future growth of the food processing industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the linear accelerator market in the coming years.



However, the lack of adoption of radiotherapy linear accelerators in low- and middle- income countries hinders the growth of the linear accelerator market in sacral applications.Accelerators play a significant role in modern healthcare.



The medical linear accelerators use high-energy x-rays to destroy cancer cells and tumor shapes without affecting nearby normal tissues.Linear accelerators (LINAC) are innovative devices that have revolutionized cancer treatment with their cost-effectiveness.



Further, the healthcare industries have observed a momentous shift in cancer treatment preference from invasive to noninvasive treatment procedures. As noninvasive treatment comprises radiation therapy that is a cost-effective and most advanced treatment option, and it allows treating a broad range of cancer types and could be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy, surgery, and other procedures. Therefore, this shift in consumer preference has led to the rise in acceptance of medical linear accelerators.



The market for linear accelerator is segmented on the basis of energy range, application, industry, and geography.Based on energy range, the linear accelerator market is segmented into Less than 4 MeV, 4 MeV to 8 MeV, 8 MeV to 12 MeV, and More than 12 MeV.



In 2019, the 8 MeV to 12 MeV segment held the largest share of the market.Based on application, the linear accelerator market is segmented into industrial radiography, cargo screening, radiation processing, and others.



The cargo screening segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.On the basis of industry, the linear accelerator market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, medical, food and beverages, metals and mining, and others.



The medical segment contributed a substantial share to the market in 2019.On the basis of geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America held a major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during 2020-2027.



The overall linear accelerator market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the linear accelerator market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global linear accelerator market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the linear accelerator market.

A few of the major players operating in the global linear accelerator market are Altair Technologies, Inc.;BEVATECH GmbH;CGN Dasheng;Elekta AB;IBA;diondo GmbH;Iotron Industries; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, LTD.;Varex Imaging Corporation; and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

