SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift, the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, today announced a partnership and integration with Magento, the leading platform for open commerce innovation. The integration allows merchants to fully harness the flexibility of the Magento 2 platform to drive growth while protecting their businesses from fraud and risk. Sift has achieved the Innovate level in the Adobe Exchange Partner program.
Every step of the user journey is an opportunity to increase conversions, create engaging experiences, and turn trusted users into lifetime customers. However, more dynamic user experiences also increase risk exposure during a time when payment fraud has exploded, in addition to other abuses that undermine growth.
E-commerce leaders rely on Sift to deliver frictionless experiences that grow top-line revenue while proactively stopping payment fraud, account takeover attacks, and content abuse. Now, businesses built on Magento 2 can unlock instant access to Sift using the Sift Magento 2 extension.
“Sift provides the most accurate solution for detecting the full range of online fraud and abuse, enabling our clients to focus on growing revenue,” said Alain Gendre, head of strategic partnerships at Sift. “With this new partnership and integration, Sift will empower the thousands of merchants on the Magento 2 platform to accelerate their business safely and securely.”
By leveraging the new Sift extension, Magento 2 merchants can:
Learn more about Sift’s partnership with Magento at www.sift.com/magento.
About Sift
Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 35 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as Twitter, Airbnb, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com and follow us on Twitter @GetSift.
