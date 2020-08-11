Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient SA
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 31 July 2020
|Total number of shares
|34,562,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,562,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|34,352,724
For more information, please contact:
|Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
l.sfaxi@quadient.com
financial-communication@quadient.com
|Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
c.baude@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/
Attachment
QUADIENT
Bagneux, FRANCE
QUADIENT LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: