Thereby, boosting the global irrigation automation market. In addition, increasing mechanization of agriculture equipment and rising awareness among the growers & farmers about the benefits of using smart technologies in agricultural activities is further driving the irrigation automation market growth. Moreover, the implementation of drip irrigation and micro-irrigation systems in emerging economies is further impacting the growth of the irrigation automation market.



The irrigation automation market is segmented into automation type, irrigation type, component, system, end-user, and geography.Based on the automation type, the time-based systems held the largest share of the irrigation automation market.



The dominance is attributed to the rising need for continuous monitoring of crops at different irrigation stages.The time-based systems are essential to maintain the efficiency of harvest.



Based on irrigation type, the drip irrigation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2027.On the basis of component, the others segment contributed a substantial share to the irrigation automation market in 2019.



Based on system, the semiautomatic systems held a larger market share in 2019, and on the basis of end user, the agricultural segment dominated the market in the same years.



Galcon; Hunter Industries; Irritec S.P.A; Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.; Lindsay Corporation; Nelson Irrigation Corporation; Rubicon Water; The Toro Company; Valmont Industries, Inc.; and Water Bit, Inc. are among the key players profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important irrigation automation market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the global irrigation automation market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Irrigation Automation Market

The COVID-19 crisis is affecting the industries worldwide and the global economy is on the verge of taking the worst hit in 2020, and the impact is likely to persist in 2021 as well.The outbreak has created significant disruptions in primary industries, such as manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, energy & power, electronics & semiconductors, and automotive, among others.



This has also affected the irrigation industry as the spread of virus continues to leave far-reaching impacts on the water-energy ecosystem.Moreover, fiscal constraints, lacking labor availability, and supply chain interruptions caused by travel bans are among other factors adversely limiting the water irrigation business.



In addition, the manufacturing of smart irrigation systems is also getting impacted due to temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities.Although the irrigation agencies are looking forward to continue with their operations despite the challenging scenario, small farmers are vulnerable to the challenges presented by the pandemic.



In regards with the market for agricultural production & distribution systems, the irrigation sector is observing negative results. Thus, the difficulties in carrying out agriculture activities and imposition of lockdown are restraining the supply of irrigation systems worldwide, thereby affecting the overall irrigation automation market.



The overall global irrigation automation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global irrigation automation market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast of the global irrigation automation market based on all segmentation provided concerning five primary regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants associated with this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the global irrigation automation market

