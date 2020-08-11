FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of secure identification and physical security, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 40 th Annual Growth Conference held virtually on August 11 - 13, 2020.



Identiv management will present on Thursday, August 13 at 8 AM ET. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here . Management will discuss the company’s Q2 2020 financial results, including sequential revenue growth, 36% year-over-year RFID growth, 23% year-over-year smart card security reader growth, and 28% year-over-year growth in federal government access security solutions.

Management will also provide updates including the broad and accelerating adoption of NFC, reflected in Identiv’s record backlog and projected 80% year-over-year growth in RFID in 2020. Further business catalysts to be presented include recent releases of recurring revenue-based COVID-19 response solutions across occupancy tracking, NFC-based temperature tracking, and others, and the potential impact of these growth drivers going into 2021.

Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day. To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative or Identiv’s IR team at INVE@gatewayir.com .

