Moreover, developing nations are providing major opportunities for the growth of the market players during the forecast period. However, the disadvantages of infant radiant warmersuch as chances of overheating, maintenance of the equipment, and frequent sterilization hinder the growth of the market.

A radiant warmer is body-warming equipment.Infant radiant warmers aid in maintaining the body temperature of babies and defining their metabolism rate. This variant of radiant warmers consist of an open tray (for keeping the babies), and the artificial heating is provided by a heating system installed above. The infant radiant warmers are used in clinical settings, including labor and delivery rooms, cesarean operating rooms, mother-baby rooms, newborn nursery, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and pediatric intensive care units (PICUs).

Moreover, the volume of infant radiant warmer market was 147,845 units in 2019 and is projected to reach 200,141 units by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020-2027. The volume of the infant warmer is risingattributed to the growing rate of preterm births and the increasingincidence of maternal infection. The adaptations by the hospitals and requirements are anticipated to grow the demand of the infant radiant warmers in the forecasted period.

The global infant radiant warmer market is segmented on the basis of product type, and end user.Based on product type,the marketis segmented intostandard infant radiant warmer, mobile infant radiant warmer, and others. The standard infant radiant warmer segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the market for mobile infant radiant warmers is estimated grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the infant radiant warmermarket is segmented into hospitals, gynecology clinics, baby care centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the gynecology clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during 2020-2027.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),and Canadian Preterm Birth Networkare a few of the essential primary and secondary sources studies while preparing this report.

