New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydrogen Peroxide for Disinfection/Sterilization Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by End Use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950850/?utm_source=GNW

2% from 2019 to 2027.



Hydrogen peroxide is the compound formed as a result of the chemical reaction of oxygen and water.In its pure form, it is pale blue liquid that is slightly more viscous than water.



Hydrogen peroxide is generally unstable, and it decomposes slowly in the presence of light.Being unstable, it is typically stored with a stabilizer in a weakly acidic solution.



Aqueous hydrogen peroxide solution differs from other pure substances owing to the effects of hydrogen bonding between water and hydrogen peroxide molecules.The peroxide is often used for cleaning skin wounds to prevent infection from minor cuts and scrapes.



It works as a disinfectant by destroying the essential components of germ cells, and it is effective against a wide range of viruses, fungi, spores, and bacteria, among others.



The hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market, based on end-user industry, is segmented into horticulture, food and beverages, healthcare, and others.The healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018.



In the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries, hydrogen peroxide is used for dental or wound disinfection, contact lens cleaning, and surgical instruments disinfection.Solutions containing a higher concentration of hydrogen peroxide are used as sterilants for specially designed heat-sensitive machines and medical devices.



Hydrogen peroxide has been proved to be effective against community-acquired Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) strains, Vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and multidrug-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.In hospitals, the contaminated surfaces lead the transmission of healthcare-associated pathogens, causing nosocomial infections.



Hydrogen peroxide-based cleaners are used to decontaminate soft surfaces when applied as spray without mechanical wiping.



The Hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by North America.



The demand for hydrogen peroxide is expected to increase in the region with an increase in disposable income and rising purchasing capabilities of users.The rise in concerns about personal care and healthcare drives the growth of the hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market in Asia Pacific.



The healthcare and horticulture industries in countries such as India, Japan, Vietnam, and Malaysia are generating greater demands for hydrogen peroxide. An increase in investments in research and development by the manufacturers of hydrogen peroxide is also boosting the demand for hydrogen peroxide in this region.



Several well-established players in the global hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market include Arkema Group; Kemira Oyj; Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.; Maroon Group; Merck KGaA; Evonik Industries AG; Ecolab; BASF SE; Solvay S.A.; and Akzo Nobel N.V.



The hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the hydrogen peroxide for disinfection/sterilization market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001