Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 03/08/2020 au 07/08/2020
|Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 03/08/2020 au 07/08/2020
|EXANE BNP PARIBAS
|Présentation agrégée par jour et par marché
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Jour de la transaction
|Code identifiant de l’instrument financier
|Volume total journalier (en nombre d’actions)
|Prix pondéré moyen journalier d’acquisition des actions *
|Marché (MIC Code)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|7,537
|22.08
|BATE
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|13,567
|22.31
|CHIX
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|5,164
|22.34
|TRQX
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|56,306
|22.38
|XPAR
|* Arrondi à deux chiffres après la virgule
|TOTAL
|82,574
|22.34
|Détail transaction par transaction
|Nom de l'émetteur
|Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|Nom du PSI
|Code identifiant du PSI
|Jour/heure de la transaction (CET)
|Code identifiant de l’instrument financier
|Prix Unitaire
|Devise
|Quantité achetée
|Code identifiant marché
|Numéro de référence de la transaction
|Objectif du rachat
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:03
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|70
|XPAR
|00236934186EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:03
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|56
|XPAR
|00236934188EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:03
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|106
|XPAR
|00236934189EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:27
|FR0010411983
|21.70
|EUR
|221
|XPAR
|00236934569EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:02:15
|FR0010411983
|21.58
|EUR
|214
|XPAR
|00236934831EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:03:24
|FR0010411983
|21.46
|EUR
|223
|XPAR
|00236934897EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:05:36
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|70
|CHIX
|00236935034EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:05:36
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00236935036EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:05:36
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|38
|CHIX
|00236935038EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:06:08
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|289
|XPAR
|00236935087EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:08:08
|FR0010411983
|21.70
|EUR
|330
|XPAR
|00236935263EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:09:26
|FR0010411983
|21.82
|EUR
|69
|XPAR
|00236935411EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:09:26
|FR0010411983
|21.82
|EUR
|39
|XPAR
|00236935412EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:09:26
|FR0010411983
|21.82
|EUR
|620
|XPAR
|00236935413EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:12:03
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|224
|XPAR
|00236935775EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:14:16
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|5
|XPAR
|00236937067EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:14:16
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|200
|XPAR
|00236937069EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:14:16
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|71
|XPAR
|00236937070EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:15:36
|FR0010411983
|21.84
|EUR
|967
|BATE
|00236937806EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:17:48
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|124
|XPAR
|00236938927EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:20:23
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00236939905EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:20:23
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|761
|XPAR
|00236939906EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:23:22
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|278
|XPAR
|00236941377EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:26:44
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|104
|XPAR
|00236942628EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:26:44
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|182
|XPAR
|00236942629EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:30:05
|FR0010411983
|21.72
|EUR
|249
|XPAR
|00236943989EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:31:27
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|773
|BATE
|00236944770EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:31:27
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236944768EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:31:27
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|408
|TRQX
|00236944769EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:32:53
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|203
|XPAR
|00236945479EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:32:53
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|31
|XPAR
|00236945480EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:33:43
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|41
|XPAR
|00236945827EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:36:02
|FR0010411983
|21.72
|EUR
|194
|XPAR
|00236946624EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:36:02
|FR0010411983
|21.72
|EUR
|103
|XPAR
|00236946625EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:36:28
|FR0010411983
|21.70
|EUR
|265
|XPAR
|00236946827EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|20
|CHIX
|00236948076EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|166
|CHIX
|00236948077EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|280
|XPAR
|00236948079EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|186
|XPAR
|00236948080EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|168
|XPAR
|00236948081EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:44:29
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|49
|XPAR
|00236949750EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:17:02
|FR0010411983
|21.90
|EUR
|203
|CHIX
|00236962543EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:21:26
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|195
|XPAR
|00236963488EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:25:28
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|739
|BATE
|00236964051EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:30:51
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|82
|CHIX
|00236964635EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:30:51
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|95
|CHIX
|00236964636EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:32:00
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|1
|CHIX
|00236964833EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:32:57
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|187
|XPAR
|00236964973EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:34:09
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|249
|XPAR
|00236965136EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:37:26
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|150
|XPAR
|00236965671EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:38:51
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|362
|XPAR
|00236965924EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:40:39
|FR0010411983
|21.88
|EUR
|385
|XPAR
|00236966494EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:44:06
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|212
|CHIX
|00236967463EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:44:06
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|527
|XPAR
|00236967464EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:44:06
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|125
|XPAR
|00236967465EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|137
|CHIX
|00236968975EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|110
|CHIX
|00236968976EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|220
|XPAR
|00236968978EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00236968979EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|41
|XPAR
|00236968980EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:53:33
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|191
|CHIX
|00236969403EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:57:06
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|201
|CHIX
|00236970077EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:58:28
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|280
|XPAR
|00236970273EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:58:28
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|286
|XPAR
|00236970274EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:58:28
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|289
|XPAR
|00236970275EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:04:15
|FR0010411983
|22.04
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00236971612EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:04:15
|FR0010411983
|22.04
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00236971613EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:04:15
|FR0010411983
|22.04
|EUR
|88
|XPAR
|00236971614EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:07:40
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|353
|XPAR
|00236972345EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|257
|BATE
|00236973006EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|400
|CHIX
|00236973007EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|56
|CHIX
|00236973008EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236973004EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|88
|TRQX
|00236973005EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:14:22
|FR0010411983
|21.92
|EUR
|136
|XPAR
|00236973705EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:18:17
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|887
|BATE
|00236974544EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:20:37
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|145
|XPAR
|00236974905EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|83
|BATE
|00236975914EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|128
|BATE
|00236975915EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|365
|BATE
|00236975916EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|23
|TRQX
|00236975910EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00236975911EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|60
|TRQX
|00236975912EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|220
|TRQX
|00236975913EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|72
|XPAR
|00236976830EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|228
|XPAR
|00236976831EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|217
|XPAR
|00236976832EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|72
|XPAR
|00236976833EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|80
|XPAR
|00236976834EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|70
|XPAR
|00236976835EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|97
|XPAR
|00236976836EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|79
|XPAR
|00236976837EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:33:12
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|223
|XPAR
|00236977127EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|102
|BATE
|00236978024EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|146
|BATE
|00236978026EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|125
|TRQX
|00236978023EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|110
|TRQX
|00236978025EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:28
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|347
|BATE
|00236978027EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:40:54
|FR0010411983
|21.92
|EUR
|74
|XPAR
|00236978346EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|129
|BATE
|00236978803EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|454
|BATE
|00236978806EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236978804EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|156
|TRQX
|00236978805EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:48:08
|FR0010411983
|21.92
|EUR
|196
|XPAR
|00236979376EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|182
|CHIX
|00236980069EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|21
|CHIX
|00236980071EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|9
|CHIX
|00236980073EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|306
|XPAR
|00236980070EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|320
|XPAR
|00236980072EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:55:41
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|242
|CHIX
|00236980510EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|92
|CHIX
|00236980854EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|566
|CHIX
|00236980857EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236980855EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|192
|TRQX
|00236980856EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|268
|CHIX
|00236981817EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|339
|CHIX
|00236981818EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|88
|TRQX
|00236981815EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|200
|TRQX
|00236981816EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:44
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|116
|CHIX
|00236982823EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|182
|CHIX
|00236982827EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|15
|CHIX
|00236982829EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|299
|XPAR
|00236982828EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|182
|XPAR
|00236982830EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:16:47
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|174
|CHIX
|00236984035EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:16:47
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|122
|CHIX
|00236984037EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:16:47
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|239
|XPAR
|00236984036EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:18:15
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|333
|XPAR
|00236984551EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:19:45
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|207
|XPAR
|00236984769EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:25:44
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|404
|CHIX
|00236986155EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:25:44
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|350
|CHIX
|00236986156EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:25:44
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|157
|CHIX
|00236986157EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|84
|BATE
|00236987363EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|95
|BATE
|00236987364EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|121
|XPAR
|00236987365EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|130
|XPAR
|00236987366EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|489
|XPAR
|00236987367EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:39:52
|FR0010411983
|22.08
|EUR
|302
|XPAR
|00236988537EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:40:47
|FR0010411983
|22.08
|EUR
|353
|XPAR
|00236988817EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:46:10
|FR0010411983
|22.12
|EUR
|712
|CHIX
|00236989795EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:15
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|63
|CHIX
|00236990833EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:15
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|129
|CHIX
|00236990834EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:33
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|76
|XPAR
|00236990897EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:33
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|158
|XPAR
|00236990898EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:58:34
|FR0010411983
|22.14
|EUR
|228
|XPAR
|00236991492EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:02:48
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|288
|XPAR
|00236992026EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:02:48
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|54
|XPAR
|00236992027EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|12
|CHIX
|00236992450EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|63
|CHIX
|00236992451EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|170
|CHIX
|00236992453EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|260
|XPAR
|00236992452EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:55
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|42
|XPAR
|00236992468EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:55
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|212
|XPAR
|00236992469EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:12:55
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|99
|CHIX
|00236993272EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|167
|BATE
|00236994779EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|252
|CHIX
|00236994778EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|448
|XPAR
|00236994780EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|101
|XPAR
|00236994781EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|221
|XPAR
|00236994782EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|224
|CHIX
|00236997178EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00236997179EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|7
|XPAR
|00236997180EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|237
|XPAR
|00236997181EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:32:05
|FR0010411983
|22.20
|EUR
|279
|XPAR
|00236999016EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:32:05
|FR0010411983
|22.20
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00236999017EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:32:05
|FR0010411983
|22.20
|EUR
|321
|XPAR
|00236999018EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:04
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|3
|CHIX
|00237002247EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:04
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|193
|XPAR
|00237002246EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:07
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|108
|BATE
|00237002264EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:07
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|146
|CHIX
|00237002266EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:07
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|83
|XPAR
|00237002265EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:08
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|235
|XPAR
|00237002268EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:45:11
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|443
|XPAR
|00237003117EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:48:32
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|238
|XPAR
|00237003602EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|77
|BATE
|00237004492EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|229
|BATE
|00237004494EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|7
|TRQX
|00237004488EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|40
|TRQX
|00237004489EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|14
|TRQX
|00237004490EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|37
|TRQX
|00237004491EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|118
|TRQX
|00237004493EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:00:07
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|1,017
|XPAR
|00237005539EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:07:29
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|38
|BATE
|00237006934EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:07:29
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|43
|TRQX
|00237006933EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:08:23
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00237007039EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:08:23
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|570
|XPAR
|00237007040EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:11:02
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|208
|XPAR
|00237007337EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:12:11
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|207
|XPAR
|00237007469EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:13:28
|FR0010411983
|22.40
|EUR
|247
|XPAR
|00237007616EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:19:42
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|310
|XPAR
|00237008691EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:20:43
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|104
|XPAR
|00237008826EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:21:37
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|234
|XPAR
|00237008942EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:24:22
|FR0010411983
|22.32
|EUR
|397
|XPAR
|00237009511EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:47
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|165
|BATE
|00237010578EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:47
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|69
|CHIX
|00237010577EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:47
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|204
|CHIX
|00237010579EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:49
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|726
|XPAR
|00237010584EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:34:31
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|210
|XPAR
|00237011402EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:34:31
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|151
|XPAR
|00237011403EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:38:39
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|33
|TRQX
|00237012208EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:38:43
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|222
|CHIX
|00237012232EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:38:43
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|588
|XPAR
|00237012233EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:41:19
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|187
|XPAR
|00237012754EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:43:18
|FR0010411983
|22.40
|EUR
|285
|XPAR
|00237013193EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|51
|BATE
|00237013495EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|9
|BATE
|00237013496EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|24
|BATE
|00237013497EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|63
|BATE
|00237013498EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:48:44
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|410
|XPAR
|00237014315EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:48:44
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|22
|XPAR
|00237014316EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:48:44
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|7
|XPAR
|00237014317EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:51:46
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|249
|CHIX
|00237015038EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:51:46
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|130
|XPAR
|00237015037EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:51:46
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|522
|XPAR
|00237015039EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:57:49
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|101
|BATE
|00237016243EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:57:49
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|188
|TRQX
|00237016242EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:57:49
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|36
|XPAR
|00237016244EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:59:18
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|159
|CHIX
|00237016685EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:08:09
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|272
|XPAR
|00237018560EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:13:52
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|92
|XPAR
|00237019603EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:13:52
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|213
|XPAR
|00237019604EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:25:20
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|384
|XPAR
|00237022429EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:27:59
|FR0010411983
|22.54
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237022979EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:27:59
|FR0010411983
|22.54
|EUR
|51
|CHIX
|00237022980EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:30:16
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|38
|CHIX
|00237024068EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:30:16
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|225
|CHIX
|00237024075EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|152
|BATE
|00237024642EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237024643EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|83
|CHIX
|00237024645EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|210
|XPAR
|00237024644EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|125
|XPAR
|00237024646EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|186
|XPAR
|00237024647EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:32:45
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|135
|BATE
|00237024857EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:33:20
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|333
|XPAR
|00237025033EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:35:07
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|290
|XPAR
|00237025731EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:36:48
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|368
|XPAR
|00237026268EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:36:48
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|93
|XPAR
|00237026270EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:39:45
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|518
|XPAR
|00237027158EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:39:45
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|581
|XPAR
|00237027159EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:41:29
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|340
|XPAR
|00237028163EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:01
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|400
|TRQX
|00237029045EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:01
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|22
|TRQX
|00237029046EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:01
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|13
|TRQX
|00237029047EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:02
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|42
|TRQX
|00237029049EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:59
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|222
|CHIX
|00237029321EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:59
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|296
|XPAR
|00237029320EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:59
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|340
|XPAR
|00237029322EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:49:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|86
|XPAR
|00237030557EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:49:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|925
|XPAR
|00237030558EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:51:37
|FR0010411983
|22.60
|EUR
|353
|XPAR
|00237031347EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|43
|TRQX
|00237031733EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|32
|TRQX
|00237031734EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031735EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031736EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031737EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|120
|TRQX
|00237031738EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031739EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031740EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|130
|TRQX
|00237031741EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|31
|TRQX
|00237031742EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031743EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|130
|TRQX
|00237031744EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031745EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031746EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:55:04
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237032387EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:55:04
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|792
|XPAR
|00237032388EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:58:24
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|282
|CHIX
|00237033250EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:58:24
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|546
|XPAR
|00237033251EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:58:24
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|49
|XPAR
|00237033252EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:00:00
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|225
|XPAR
|00237033795EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:00:00
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|37
|XPAR
|00237033798EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|103
|CHIX
|00237034561EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|170
|CHIX
|00237034563EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|315
|XPAR
|00237034560EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|288
|XPAR
|00237034562EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|27
|CHIX
|00237036137EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237036138EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|114
|CHIX
|00237036139EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237036140EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237036141EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|27
|XPAR
|00237036142EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:06:49
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|295
|XPAR
|00237036524EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|230
|CHIX
|00237037301EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|39
|CHIX
|00237037302EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|34
|CHIX
|00237037303EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|139
|CHIX
|00237037304EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|13
|CHIX
|00237037305EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|39
|CHIX
|00237037306EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|34
|CHIX
|00237037307EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|139
|CHIX
|00237037308EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|13
|CHIX
|00237037309EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|39
|CHIX
|00237037310EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|34
|CHIX
|00237037311EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|4
|CHIX
|00237037312EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:10:40
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|105
|XPAR
|00237037875EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:10:40
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|1
|XPAR
|00237037880EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:11:31
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|45
|XPAR
|00237038180EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:11:31
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|247
|XPAR
|00237038181EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:22
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237038729EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:22
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|133
|CHIX
|00237038730EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:32
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|109
|XPAR
|00237038773EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:32
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|561
|XPAR
|00237038774EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:16:05
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|180
|XPAR
|00237039575EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:16:05
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|82
|XPAR
|00237039577EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:15
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|251
|XPAR
|00237040118EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:15
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|133
|XPAR
|00237040119EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:15
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|391
|XPAR
|00237040120EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:43
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|129
|CHIX
|00237040274EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237041177EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|108
|CHIX
|00237041178EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|3
|CHIX
|00237041180EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237041179EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|168
|XPAR
|00237041181EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:53
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|130
|XPAR
|00237041372EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:21:48
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|271
|XPAR
|00237041651EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:23:07
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|46
|XPAR
|00237042058EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|247
|BATE
|00237042397EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|85
|CHIX
|00237042394EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|16
|CHIX
|00237042396EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|18
|CHIX
|00237042398EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|65
|CHIX
|00237042399EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00237042395EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|137
|XPAR
|00237042400EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|19
|TRQX
|00237043459EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|38
|TRQX
|00237043460EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|400
|TRQX
|00237043461EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|196
|TRQX
|00237043462EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|247
|TRQX
|00237043463EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:29:59
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|372
|XPAR
|00237044311EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:32:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|239
|XPAR
|00237044880EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:32:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237044883EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:32:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|198
|XPAR
|00237044884EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|60
|CHIX
|00237045769EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|17
|CHIX
|00237045770EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|19
|CHIX
|00237045771EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|68
|CHIX
|00237045772EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|41
|XPAR
|00237045768EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:27
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|262
|CHIX
|00237045793EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:27
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|492
|XPAR
|00237045794EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:27
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|133
|XPAR
|00237045795EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|166
|BATE
|00237047015EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|45
|BATE
|00237047017EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|144
|BATE
|00237047019EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|17
|BATE
|00237047022EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|36
|TRQX
|00237047003EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|39
|TRQX
|00237047004EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|18
|TRQX
|00237047005EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237047006EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|17
|TRQX
|00237047007EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|15
|TRQX
|00237047008EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|110
|TRQX
|00237047009EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|18
|TRQX
|00237047010EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237047011EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|17
|TRQX
|00237047012EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|15
|TRQX
|00237047013EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|120
|TRQX
|00237047014EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:39:12
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|138
|XPAR
|00237047450EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:27
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|57
|TRQX
|00237047848EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:30
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|61
|TRQX
|00237047854EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:30
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|46
|TRQX
|00237047855EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:30
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|61
|TRQX
|00237047856EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:34
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|250
|XPAR
|00237047871EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:34
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237047872EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:34
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|81
|XPAR
|00237047873EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:42:05
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|248
|XPAR
|00237048443EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:43:35
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|136
|XPAR
|00237048863EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:43:35
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|146
|XPAR
|00237048864EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|81
|CHIX
|00237049330EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|101
|CHIX
|00237049332EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|23
|CHIX
|00237049333EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|24
|CHIX
|00237049334EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|93
|CHIX
|00237049336EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|73
|XPAR
|00237049331EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:34
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|247
|XPAR
|00237049357EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:46:09
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|282
|XPAR
|00237049526EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:46:28
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|40
|CHIX
|00237049598EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:47:40
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|253
|XPAR
|00237050030EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|153
|XPAR
|00237050580EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|275
|XPAR
|00237050581EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|170
|XPAR
|00237050582EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|220
|XPAR
|00237050583EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|9
|XPAR
|00237050584EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:52:05
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|132
|XPAR
|00237051315EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:52:05
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|132
|XPAR
|00237051317EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:53:40
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|1
|XPAR
|00237051788EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:53:40
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|41
|XPAR
|00237051789EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:53:40
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|800
|XPAR
|00237051790EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:53:40
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|290
|XPAR
|00237051791EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:56:05
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|243
|XPAR
|00237052641EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:57:14
|FR0010411983
|22.60
|EUR
|219
|XPAR
|00237053026EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:59:34
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00237053747EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:59:34
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|72
|XPAR
|00237053749EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:59:34
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|546
|XPAR
|00237053750EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:59:34
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|385
|XPAR
|00237053751EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:01:41
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237054634EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:01:41
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|151
|CHIX
|00237054635EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:01:41
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|33
|CHIX
|00237054636EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:01:57
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|108
|XPAR
|00237054734EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:01:57
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237054735EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:01:57
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|90
|XPAR
|00237054736EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:01:57
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|150
|XPAR
|00237054737EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:03:45
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|199
|XPAR
|00237055258EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:03:45
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|55
|XPAR
|00237055259EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:05:43
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|341
|CHIX
|00237056004EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:05:58
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|35
|CHIX
|00237056112EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:05:58
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|107
|CHIX
|00237056113EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:05:58
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|60
|CHIX
|00237056114EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:05:58
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|70
|CHIX
|00237056115EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:05:58
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|546
|XPAR
|00237056116EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:05:58
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|20
|XPAR
|00237056117EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:07:56
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|248
|XPAR
|00237056861EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:09:42
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|28
|XPAR
|00237057397EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:09:45
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|134
|XPAR
|00237057404EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:09:45
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|505
|XPAR
|00237057405EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:09:45
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|499
|XPAR
|00237057406EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:12:57
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|431
|XPAR
|00237058282EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:12:57
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|286
|XPAR
|00237058283EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:12:57
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|212
|XPAR
|00237058300EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:12:57
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|121
|XPAR
|00237058303EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:15:41
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|103
|CHIX
|00237059179EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:15:41
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|150
|CHIX
|00237059181EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:15:41
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|27
|CHIX
|00237059182EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:15:41
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|30
|CHIX
|00237059183EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:15:41
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|108
|CHIX
|00237059184EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:15:41
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|93
|XPAR
|00237059180EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:16:43
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|21
|XPAR
|00237059562EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:16:43
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|209
|XPAR
|00237059563EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:16:43
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|546
|XPAR
|00237059564EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:16:43
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|138
|XPAR
|00237059565EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:16:43
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|67
|XPAR
|00237059566EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:20:08
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|43
|BATE
|00237061008EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:20:08
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|546
|XPAR
|00237061004EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:20:08
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|185
|XPAR
|00237061005EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:20:08
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|87
|XPAR
|00237061006EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:20:08
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|267
|XPAR
|00237061007EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:21:59
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|16
|XPAR
|00237061701EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:21:59
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|208
|XPAR
|00237061702EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:21:59
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|204
|XPAR
|00237061703EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:21:59
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|209
|XPAR
|00237061704EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:21:59
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|181
|XPAR
|00237061705EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:23:10
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|75
|XPAR
|00237062053EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:23:19
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|67
|XPAR
|00237062098EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:23:19
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|546
|XPAR
|00237062099EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:23:19
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|132
|XPAR
|00237062100EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:23:59
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|104
|XPAR
|00237062355EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:24:04
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00237062396EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:24:04
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|118
|XPAR
|00237062397EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:24:08
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|12
|XPAR
|00237062420EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:24:11
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|5
|XPAR
|00237062429EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 17:24:14
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|6
|XPAR
|00237062458EXPA1
|Couverture (attribution salariale)
|Statement of transactions in own shares from August 3, 2020 to August 7, 2020
|EXANE BNP PARIBAS
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|Number of Transactions
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|7,537
|22.08
|BATE
|34
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|13,567
|22.31
|CHIX
|107
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|5,164
|22.34
|TRQX
|64
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|03/08/20
|FR0010411983
|56,306
|22.38
|XPAR
|244
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|82,574
|22.34
|Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:03
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|70
|XPAR
|00236934186EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:03
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|56
|XPAR
|00236934188EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:03
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|106
|XPAR
|00236934189EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:00:27
|FR0010411983
|21.70
|EUR
|221
|XPAR
|00236934569EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:02:15
|FR0010411983
|21.58
|EUR
|214
|XPAR
|00236934831EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:03:24
|FR0010411983
|21.46
|EUR
|223
|XPAR
|00236934897EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:05:36
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|70
|CHIX
|00236935034EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:05:36
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00236935036EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:05:36
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|38
|CHIX
|00236935038EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:06:08
|FR0010411983
|21.66
|EUR
|289
|XPAR
|00236935087EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:08:08
|FR0010411983
|21.70
|EUR
|330
|XPAR
|00236935263EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:09:26
|FR0010411983
|21.82
|EUR
|69
|XPAR
|00236935411EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:09:26
|FR0010411983
|21.82
|EUR
|39
|XPAR
|00236935412EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:09:26
|FR0010411983
|21.82
|EUR
|620
|XPAR
|00236935413EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:12:03
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|224
|XPAR
|00236935775EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:14:16
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|5
|XPAR
|00236937067EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:14:16
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|200
|XPAR
|00236937069EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:14:16
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|71
|XPAR
|00236937070EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:15:36
|FR0010411983
|21.84
|EUR
|967
|BATE
|00236937806EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:17:48
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|124
|XPAR
|00236938927EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:20:23
|FR0010411983
|21.78
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00236939905EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:20:23
|FR0010411983
|21.80
|EUR
|761
|XPAR
|00236939906EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:23:22
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|278
|XPAR
|00236941377EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:26:44
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|104
|XPAR
|00236942628EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:26:44
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|182
|XPAR
|00236942629EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:30:05
|FR0010411983
|21.72
|EUR
|249
|XPAR
|00236943989EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:31:27
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|773
|BATE
|00236944770EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:31:27
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236944768EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:31:27
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|408
|TRQX
|00236944769EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:32:53
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|203
|XPAR
|00236945479EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:32:53
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|31
|XPAR
|00236945480EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:33:43
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|41
|XPAR
|00236945827EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:36:02
|FR0010411983
|21.72
|EUR
|194
|XPAR
|00236946624EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:36:02
|FR0010411983
|21.72
|EUR
|103
|XPAR
|00236946625EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:36:28
|FR0010411983
|21.70
|EUR
|265
|XPAR
|00236946827EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|20
|CHIX
|00236948076EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|166
|CHIX
|00236948077EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|280
|XPAR
|00236948079EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|186
|XPAR
|00236948080EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:39:31
|FR0010411983
|21.74
|EUR
|168
|XPAR
|00236948081EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 09:44:29
|FR0010411983
|21.76
|EUR
|49
|XPAR
|00236949750EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:17:02
|FR0010411983
|21.90
|EUR
|203
|CHIX
|00236962543EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:21:26
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|195
|XPAR
|00236963488EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:25:28
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|739
|BATE
|00236964051EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:30:51
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|82
|CHIX
|00236964635EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:30:51
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|95
|CHIX
|00236964636EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:32:00
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|1
|CHIX
|00236964833EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:32:57
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|187
|XPAR
|00236964973EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:34:09
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|249
|XPAR
|00236965136EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:37:26
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|150
|XPAR
|00236965671EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:38:51
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|362
|XPAR
|00236965924EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:40:39
|FR0010411983
|21.88
|EUR
|385
|XPAR
|00236966494EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:44:06
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|212
|CHIX
|00236967463EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:44:06
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|527
|XPAR
|00236967464EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:44:06
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|125
|XPAR
|00236967465EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|137
|CHIX
|00236968975EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|110
|CHIX
|00236968976EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|220
|XPAR
|00236968978EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00236968979EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:51:32
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|41
|XPAR
|00236968980EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:53:33
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|191
|CHIX
|00236969403EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:57:06
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|201
|CHIX
|00236970077EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:58:28
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|280
|XPAR
|00236970273EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:58:28
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|286
|XPAR
|00236970274EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 10:58:28
|FR0010411983
|22.02
|EUR
|289
|XPAR
|00236970275EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:04:15
|FR0010411983
|22.04
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00236971612EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:04:15
|FR0010411983
|22.04
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00236971613EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:04:15
|FR0010411983
|22.04
|EUR
|88
|XPAR
|00236971614EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:07:40
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|353
|XPAR
|00236972345EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|257
|BATE
|00236973006EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|400
|CHIX
|00236973007EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|56
|CHIX
|00236973008EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236973004EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:11:17
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|88
|TRQX
|00236973005EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:14:22
|FR0010411983
|21.92
|EUR
|136
|XPAR
|00236973705EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:18:17
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|887
|BATE
|00236974544EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:20:37
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|145
|XPAR
|00236974905EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|83
|BATE
|00236975914EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|128
|BATE
|00236975915EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|365
|BATE
|00236975916EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|23
|TRQX
|00236975910EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00236975911EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|60
|TRQX
|00236975912EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:25:21
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|220
|TRQX
|00236975913EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|72
|XPAR
|00236976830EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|228
|XPAR
|00236976831EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|217
|XPAR
|00236976832EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|72
|XPAR
|00236976833EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|80
|XPAR
|00236976834EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|70
|XPAR
|00236976835EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|97
|XPAR
|00236976836EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:31:24
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|79
|XPAR
|00236976837EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:33:12
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|223
|XPAR
|00236977127EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|102
|BATE
|00236978024EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|146
|BATE
|00236978026EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|125
|TRQX
|00236978023EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:27
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|110
|TRQX
|00236978025EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:38:28
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|347
|BATE
|00236978027EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:40:54
|FR0010411983
|21.92
|EUR
|74
|XPAR
|00236978346EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|129
|BATE
|00236978803EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|454
|BATE
|00236978806EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236978804EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:44:31
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|156
|TRQX
|00236978805EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:48:08
|FR0010411983
|21.92
|EUR
|196
|XPAR
|00236979376EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|182
|CHIX
|00236980069EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|21
|CHIX
|00236980071EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|9
|CHIX
|00236980073EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|306
|XPAR
|00236980070EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:53:09
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|320
|XPAR
|00236980072EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:55:41
|FR0010411983
|21.96
|EUR
|242
|CHIX
|00236980510EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|92
|CHIX
|00236980854EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|566
|CHIX
|00236980857EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|99
|TRQX
|00236980855EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 11:58:38
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|192
|TRQX
|00236980856EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|268
|CHIX
|00236981817EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|339
|CHIX
|00236981818EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|88
|TRQX
|00236981815EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:04:41
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|200
|TRQX
|00236981816EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:44
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|116
|CHIX
|00236982823EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|182
|CHIX
|00236982827EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|15
|CHIX
|00236982829EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|299
|XPAR
|00236982828EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:10:46
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|182
|XPAR
|00236982830EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:16:47
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|174
|CHIX
|00236984035EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:16:47
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|122
|CHIX
|00236984037EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:16:47
|FR0010411983
|22.00
|EUR
|239
|XPAR
|00236984036EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:18:15
|FR0010411983
|21.98
|EUR
|333
|XPAR
|00236984551EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:19:45
|FR0010411983
|21.94
|EUR
|207
|XPAR
|00236984769EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:25:44
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|404
|CHIX
|00236986155EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:25:44
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|350
|CHIX
|00236986156EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:25:44
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|157
|CHIX
|00236986157EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|84
|BATE
|00236987363EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|95
|BATE
|00236987364EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|121
|XPAR
|00236987365EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|130
|XPAR
|00236987366EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:32:55
|FR0010411983
|22.06
|EUR
|489
|XPAR
|00236987367EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:39:52
|FR0010411983
|22.08
|EUR
|302
|XPAR
|00236988537EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:40:47
|FR0010411983
|22.08
|EUR
|353
|XPAR
|00236988817EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:46:10
|FR0010411983
|22.12
|EUR
|712
|CHIX
|00236989795EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:15
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|63
|CHIX
|00236990833EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:15
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|129
|CHIX
|00236990834EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:33
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|76
|XPAR
|00236990897EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:54:33
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|158
|XPAR
|00236990898EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 12:58:34
|FR0010411983
|22.14
|EUR
|228
|XPAR
|00236991492EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:02:48
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|288
|XPAR
|00236992026EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:02:48
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|54
|XPAR
|00236992027EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|12
|CHIX
|00236992450EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|63
|CHIX
|00236992451EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|170
|CHIX
|00236992453EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:51
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|260
|XPAR
|00236992452EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:55
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|42
|XPAR
|00236992468EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:05:55
|FR0010411983
|22.18
|EUR
|212
|XPAR
|00236992469EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:12:55
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|99
|CHIX
|00236993272EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|167
|BATE
|00236994779EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|252
|CHIX
|00236994778EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|448
|XPAR
|00236994780EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|101
|XPAR
|00236994781EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:17:54
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|221
|XPAR
|00236994782EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|224
|CHIX
|00236997178EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00236997179EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|7
|XPAR
|00236997180EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:25:01
|FR0010411983
|22.16
|EUR
|237
|XPAR
|00236997181EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:32:05
|FR0010411983
|22.20
|EUR
|279
|XPAR
|00236999016EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:32:05
|FR0010411983
|22.20
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00236999017EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:32:05
|FR0010411983
|22.20
|EUR
|321
|XPAR
|00236999018EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:04
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|3
|CHIX
|00237002247EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:04
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|193
|XPAR
|00237002246EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:07
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|108
|BATE
|00237002264EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:07
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|146
|CHIX
|00237002266EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:07
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|83
|XPAR
|00237002265EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:41:08
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|235
|XPAR
|00237002268EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:45:11
|FR0010411983
|22.36
|EUR
|443
|XPAR
|00237003117EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:48:32
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|238
|XPAR
|00237003602EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|77
|BATE
|00237004492EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|229
|BATE
|00237004494EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|7
|TRQX
|00237004488EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|40
|TRQX
|00237004489EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|14
|TRQX
|00237004490EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|37
|TRQX
|00237004491EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 13:54:07
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|118
|TRQX
|00237004493EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:00:07
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|1,017
|XPAR
|00237005539EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:07:29
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|38
|BATE
|00237006934EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:07:29
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|43
|TRQX
|00237006933EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:08:23
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00237007039EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:08:23
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|570
|XPAR
|00237007040EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:11:02
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|208
|XPAR
|00237007337EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:12:11
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|207
|XPAR
|00237007469EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:13:28
|FR0010411983
|22.40
|EUR
|247
|XPAR
|00237007616EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:19:42
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|310
|XPAR
|00237008691EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:20:43
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|104
|XPAR
|00237008826EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:21:37
|FR0010411983
|22.34
|EUR
|234
|XPAR
|00237008942EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:24:22
|FR0010411983
|22.32
|EUR
|397
|XPAR
|00237009511EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:47
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|165
|BATE
|00237010578EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:47
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|69
|CHIX
|00237010577EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:47
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|204
|CHIX
|00237010579EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:30:49
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|726
|XPAR
|00237010584EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:34:31
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|210
|XPAR
|00237011402EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:34:31
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|151
|XPAR
|00237011403EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:38:39
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|33
|TRQX
|00237012208EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:38:43
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|222
|CHIX
|00237012232EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:38:43
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|588
|XPAR
|00237012233EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:41:19
|FR0010411983
|22.44
|EUR
|187
|XPAR
|00237012754EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:43:18
|FR0010411983
|22.40
|EUR
|285
|XPAR
|00237013193EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|51
|BATE
|00237013495EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|9
|BATE
|00237013496EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|24
|BATE
|00237013497EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:44:43
|FR0010411983
|22.38
|EUR
|63
|BATE
|00237013498EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:48:44
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|410
|XPAR
|00237014315EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:48:44
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|22
|XPAR
|00237014316EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:48:44
|FR0010411983
|22.42
|EUR
|7
|XPAR
|00237014317EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:51:46
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|249
|CHIX
|00237015038EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:51:46
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|130
|XPAR
|00237015037EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:51:46
|FR0010411983
|22.46
|EUR
|522
|XPAR
|00237015039EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:57:49
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|101
|BATE
|00237016243EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:57:49
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|188
|TRQX
|00237016242EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:57:49
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|36
|XPAR
|00237016244EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 14:59:18
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|159
|CHIX
|00237016685EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:08:09
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|272
|XPAR
|00237018560EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:13:52
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|92
|XPAR
|00237019603EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:13:52
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|213
|XPAR
|00237019604EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:25:20
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|384
|XPAR
|00237022429EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:27:59
|FR0010411983
|22.54
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237022979EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:27:59
|FR0010411983
|22.54
|EUR
|51
|CHIX
|00237022980EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:30:16
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|38
|CHIX
|00237024068EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:30:16
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|225
|CHIX
|00237024075EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|152
|BATE
|00237024642EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237024643EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|83
|CHIX
|00237024645EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|210
|XPAR
|00237024644EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|125
|XPAR
|00237024646EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:31:52
|FR0010411983
|22.52
|EUR
|186
|XPAR
|00237024647EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:32:45
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|135
|BATE
|00237024857EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:33:20
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|333
|XPAR
|00237025033EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:35:07
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|290
|XPAR
|00237025731EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:36:48
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|368
|XPAR
|00237026268EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:36:48
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|93
|XPAR
|00237026270EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:39:45
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|518
|XPAR
|00237027158EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:39:45
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|581
|XPAR
|00237027159EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:41:29
|FR0010411983
|22.48
|EUR
|340
|XPAR
|00237028163EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:01
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|400
|TRQX
|00237029045EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:01
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|22
|TRQX
|00237029046EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:01
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|13
|TRQX
|00237029047EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:02
|FR0010411983
|22.50
|EUR
|42
|TRQX
|00237029049EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:59
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|222
|CHIX
|00237029321EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:59
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|296
|XPAR
|00237029320EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:44:59
|FR0010411983
|22.56
|EUR
|340
|XPAR
|00237029322EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:49:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|86
|XPAR
|00237030557EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:49:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|925
|XPAR
|00237030558EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:51:37
|FR0010411983
|22.60
|EUR
|353
|XPAR
|00237031347EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|43
|TRQX
|00237031733EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|32
|TRQX
|00237031734EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031735EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031736EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031737EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|120
|TRQX
|00237031738EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031739EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031740EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|130
|TRQX
|00237031741EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|31
|TRQX
|00237031742EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031743EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|130
|TRQX
|00237031744EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|11
|TRQX
|00237031745EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:53:03
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237031746EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:55:04
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237032387EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:55:04
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|792
|XPAR
|00237032388EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:58:24
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|282
|CHIX
|00237033250EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:58:24
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|546
|XPAR
|00237033251EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 15:58:24
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|49
|XPAR
|00237033252EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:00:00
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|225
|XPAR
|00237033795EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:00:00
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|37
|XPAR
|00237033798EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|103
|CHIX
|00237034561EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|170
|CHIX
|00237034563EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|315
|XPAR
|00237034560EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:02:07
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|288
|XPAR
|00237034562EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|27
|CHIX
|00237036137EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237036138EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|114
|CHIX
|00237036139EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237036140EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237036141EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:05:30
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|27
|XPAR
|00237036142EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:06:49
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|295
|XPAR
|00237036524EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|230
|CHIX
|00237037301EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|39
|CHIX
|00237037302EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|34
|CHIX
|00237037303EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|139
|CHIX
|00237037304EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|13
|CHIX
|00237037305EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|39
|CHIX
|00237037306EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|34
|CHIX
|00237037307EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|139
|CHIX
|00237037308EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|13
|CHIX
|00237037309EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|39
|CHIX
|00237037310EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|34
|CHIX
|00237037311EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:09:11
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|4
|CHIX
|00237037312EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:10:40
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|105
|XPAR
|00237037875EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:10:40
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|1
|XPAR
|00237037880EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:11:31
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|45
|XPAR
|00237038180EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:11:31
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|247
|XPAR
|00237038181EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:22
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237038729EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:22
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|133
|CHIX
|00237038730EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:32
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|109
|XPAR
|00237038773EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:13:32
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|561
|XPAR
|00237038774EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:16:05
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|180
|XPAR
|00237039575EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:16:05
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|82
|XPAR
|00237039577EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:15
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|251
|XPAR
|00237040118EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:15
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|133
|XPAR
|00237040119EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:15
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|391
|XPAR
|00237040120EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:17:43
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|129
|CHIX
|00237040274EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|134
|CHIX
|00237041177EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|108
|CHIX
|00237041178EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|3
|CHIX
|00237041180EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237041179EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:16
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|168
|XPAR
|00237041181EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:20:53
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|130
|XPAR
|00237041372EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:21:48
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|271
|XPAR
|00237041651EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:23:07
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|46
|XPAR
|00237042058EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|247
|BATE
|00237042397EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|85
|CHIX
|00237042394EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|16
|CHIX
|00237042396EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|18
|CHIX
|00237042398EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|65
|CHIX
|00237042399EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|175
|XPAR
|00237042395EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:24:19
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|137
|XPAR
|00237042400EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|19
|TRQX
|00237043459EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|38
|TRQX
|00237043460EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|400
|TRQX
|00237043461EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|196
|TRQX
|00237043462EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:27:20
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|247
|TRQX
|00237043463EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:29:59
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|372
|XPAR
|00237044311EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:32:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|239
|XPAR
|00237044880EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:32:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237044883EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:32:00
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|198
|XPAR
|00237044884EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|60
|CHIX
|00237045769EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|17
|CHIX
|00237045770EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|19
|CHIX
|00237045771EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|68
|CHIX
|00237045772EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:24
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|41
|XPAR
|00237045768EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:27
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|262
|CHIX
|00237045793EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:27
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|492
|XPAR
|00237045794EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:34:27
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|133
|XPAR
|00237045795EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|166
|BATE
|00237047015EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|45
|BATE
|00237047017EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|144
|BATE
|00237047019EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|17
|BATE
|00237047022EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|36
|TRQX
|00237047003EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|39
|TRQX
|00237047004EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|18
|TRQX
|00237047005EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237047006EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|17
|TRQX
|00237047007EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|15
|TRQX
|00237047008EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|110
|TRQX
|00237047009EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|18
|TRQX
|00237047010EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|10
|TRQX
|00237047011EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|17
|TRQX
|00237047012EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|15
|TRQX
|00237047013EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:37:30
|FR0010411983
|22.78
|EUR
|120
|TRQX
|00237047014EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:39:12
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|138
|XPAR
|00237047450EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:27
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|57
|TRQX
|00237047848EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:30
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|61
|TRQX
|00237047854EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:30
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|46
|TRQX
|00237047855EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:30
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|61
|TRQX
|00237047856EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:34
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|250
|XPAR
|00237047871EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:34
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|400
|XPAR
|00237047872EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:40:34
|FR0010411983
|22.76
|EUR
|81
|XPAR
|00237047873EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:42:05
|FR0010411983
|22.74
|EUR
|248
|XPAR
|00237048443EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:43:35
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|136
|XPAR
|00237048863EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:43:35
|FR0010411983
|22.72
|EUR
|146
|XPAR
|00237048864EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|81
|CHIX
|00237049330EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|101
|CHIX
|00237049332EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|23
|CHIX
|00237049333EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|24
|CHIX
|00237049334EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|93
|CHIX
|00237049336EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:29
|FR0010411983
|22.70
|EUR
|73
|XPAR
|00237049331EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:45:34
|FR0010411983
|22.68
|EUR
|247
|XPAR
|00237049357EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:46:09
|FR0010411983
|22.66
|EUR
|282
|XPAR
|00237049526EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:46:28
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|40
|CHIX
|00237049598EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:47:40
|FR0010411983
|22.62
|EUR
|253
|XPAR
|00237050030EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|153
|XPAR
|00237050580EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|275
|XPAR
|00237050581EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|170
|XPAR
|00237050582EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR
|220
|XPAR
|00237050583EXPA1
|allocation of shares to employees
|SCOR SE
|96950056ULJ4JI7V3752
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|03/08/2020 16:49:31
|FR0010411983
|22.64
|EUR