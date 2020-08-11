Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 03/08/2020 au 07/08/2020
 

Statement of transactions in own shares from August 3, 2020 to August 7, 2020EXANE BNP PARIBAS 
              
Aggregated presentation by day and by market            
              
Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)Number of Transactions   
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V375203/08/20FR00104119837,53722.08BATE34   
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V375203/08/20FR001041198313,56722.31CHIX107   
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V375203/08/20FR00104119835,16422.34TRQX64   
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V375203/08/20FR001041198356,30622.38XPAR244   
            
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL82,57422.34      
              
Details per transaction          
              
Name of issuerIdentification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Name of Investment Services ProviderIdentification code of Investment Services ProviderDay/time of transaction (CET)Identification code of financial instrumentPrice per transactionCurrencyAcquired volumeMarket (MIC Code)Reference number of transactionPurpose of buy back
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:00:03FR001041198321.78EUR70XPAR00236934186EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:00:03FR001041198321.78EUR56XPAR00236934188EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:00:03FR001041198321.78EUR106XPAR00236934189EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:00:27FR001041198321.70EUR221XPAR00236934569EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:02:15FR001041198321.58EUR214XPAR00236934831EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:03:24FR001041198321.46EUR223XPAR00236934897EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:05:36FR001041198321.66EUR70CHIX00236935034EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:05:36FR001041198321.66EUR134CHIX00236935036EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:05:36FR001041198321.66EUR38CHIX00236935038EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:06:08FR001041198321.66EUR289XPAR00236935087EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:08:08FR001041198321.70EUR330XPAR00236935263EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:09:26FR001041198321.82EUR69XPAR00236935411EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:09:26FR001041198321.82EUR39XPAR00236935412EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:09:26FR001041198321.82EUR620XPAR00236935413EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:12:03FR001041198321.76EUR224XPAR00236935775EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:14:16FR001041198321.80EUR5XPAR00236937067EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:14:16FR001041198321.80EUR200XPAR00236937069EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:14:16FR001041198321.80EUR71XPAR00236937070EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:15:36FR001041198321.84EUR967BATE00236937806EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:17:48FR001041198321.76EUR124XPAR00236938927EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:20:23FR001041198321.78EUR175XPAR00236939905EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:20:23FR001041198321.80EUR761XPAR00236939906EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:23:22FR001041198321.76EUR278XPAR00236941377EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:26:44FR001041198321.74EUR104XPAR00236942628EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:26:44FR001041198321.74EUR182XPAR00236942629EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:30:05FR001041198321.72EUR249XPAR00236943989EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:31:27FR001041198321.74EUR773BATE00236944770EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:31:27FR001041198321.74EUR99TRQX00236944768EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:31:27FR001041198321.74EUR408TRQX00236944769EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:32:53FR001041198321.76EUR203XPAR00236945479EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:32:53FR001041198321.76EUR31XPAR00236945480EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:33:43FR001041198321.74EUR41XPAR00236945827EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:36:02FR001041198321.72EUR194XPAR00236946624EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:36:02FR001041198321.72EUR103XPAR00236946625EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:36:28FR001041198321.70EUR265XPAR00236946827EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:39:31FR001041198321.74EUR20CHIX00236948076EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:39:31FR001041198321.74EUR166CHIX00236948077EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:39:31FR001041198321.74EUR280XPAR00236948079EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:39:31FR001041198321.74EUR186XPAR00236948080EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:39:31FR001041198321.74EUR168XPAR00236948081EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 09:44:29FR001041198321.76EUR49XPAR00236949750EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:17:02FR001041198321.90EUR203CHIX00236962543EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:21:26FR001041198321.94EUR195XPAR00236963488EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:25:28FR001041198321.96EUR739BATE00236964051EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:30:51FR001041198321.98EUR82CHIX00236964635EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:30:51FR001041198321.98EUR95CHIX00236964636EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:32:00FR001041198321.98EUR1CHIX00236964833EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:32:57FR001041198322.06EUR187XPAR00236964973EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:34:09FR001041198322.02EUR249XPAR00236965136EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:37:26FR001041198322.00EUR150XPAR00236965671EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:38:51FR001041198321.98EUR362XPAR00236965924EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:40:39FR001041198321.88EUR385XPAR00236966494EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:44:06FR001041198321.94EUR212CHIX00236967463EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:44:06FR001041198321.94EUR527XPAR00236967464EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:44:06FR001041198321.94EUR125XPAR00236967465EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:51:32FR001041198322.00EUR137CHIX00236968975EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:51:32FR001041198322.00EUR110CHIX00236968976EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:51:32FR001041198322.00EUR220XPAR00236968978EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:51:32FR001041198322.00EUR400XPAR00236968979EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:51:32FR001041198322.00EUR41XPAR00236968980EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:53:33FR001041198321.98EUR191CHIX00236969403EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:57:06FR001041198322.00EUR201CHIX00236970077EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:58:28FR001041198322.02EUR280XPAR00236970273EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:58:28FR001041198322.02EUR286XPAR00236970274EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 10:58:28FR001041198322.02EUR289XPAR00236970275EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:04:15FR001041198322.04EUR400XPAR00236971612EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:04:15FR001041198322.04EUR400XPAR00236971613EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:04:15FR001041198322.04EUR88XPAR00236971614EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:07:40FR001041198321.96EUR353XPAR00236972345EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:11:17FR001041198321.98EUR257BATE00236973006EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:11:17FR001041198321.98EUR400CHIX00236973007EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:11:17FR001041198321.98EUR56CHIX00236973008EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:11:17FR001041198321.98EUR99TRQX00236973004EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:11:17FR001041198321.98EUR88TRQX00236973005EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:14:22FR001041198321.92EUR136XPAR00236973705EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:18:17FR001041198322.00EUR887BATE00236974544EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:20:37FR001041198321.96EUR145XPAR00236974905EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:25:21FR001041198321.98EUR83BATE00236975914EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:25:21FR001041198321.98EUR128BATE00236975915EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:25:21FR001041198321.98EUR365BATE00236975916EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:25:21FR001041198321.98EUR23TRQX00236975910EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:25:21FR001041198321.98EUR11TRQX00236975911EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:25:21FR001041198321.98EUR60TRQX00236975912EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:25:21FR001041198321.98EUR220TRQX00236975913EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR72XPAR00236976830EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR228XPAR00236976831EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR217XPAR00236976832EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR72XPAR00236976833EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR80XPAR00236976834EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR70XPAR00236976835EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR97XPAR00236976836EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:31:24FR001041198321.98EUR79XPAR00236976837EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:33:12FR001041198321.96EUR223XPAR00236977127EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:38:27FR001041198321.98EUR102BATE00236978024EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:38:27FR001041198321.98EUR146BATE00236978026EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:38:27FR001041198321.98EUR125TRQX00236978023EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:38:27FR001041198321.98EUR110TRQX00236978025EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:38:28FR001041198321.98EUR347BATE00236978027EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:40:54FR001041198321.92EUR74XPAR00236978346EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:44:31FR001041198321.94EUR129BATE00236978803EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:44:31FR001041198321.94EUR454BATE00236978806EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:44:31FR001041198321.94EUR99TRQX00236978804EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:44:31FR001041198321.94EUR156TRQX00236978805EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:48:08FR001041198321.92EUR196XPAR00236979376EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:53:09FR001041198321.98EUR182CHIX00236980069EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:53:09FR001041198321.98EUR21CHIX00236980071EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:53:09FR001041198321.98EUR9CHIX00236980073EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:53:09FR001041198321.98EUR306XPAR00236980070EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:53:09FR001041198321.98EUR320XPAR00236980072EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:55:41FR001041198321.96EUR242CHIX00236980510EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:58:38FR001041198321.98EUR92CHIX00236980854EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:58:38FR001041198321.98EUR566CHIX00236980857EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:58:38FR001041198321.98EUR99TRQX00236980855EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 11:58:38FR001041198321.98EUR192TRQX00236980856EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:04:41FR001041198321.98EUR268CHIX00236981817EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:04:41FR001041198321.98EUR339CHIX00236981818EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:04:41FR001041198321.98EUR88TRQX00236981815EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:04:41FR001041198321.98EUR200TRQX00236981816EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:10:44FR001041198321.98EUR116CHIX00236982823EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:10:46FR001041198321.98EUR182CHIX00236982827EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:10:46FR001041198321.98EUR15CHIX00236982829EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:10:46FR001041198321.98EUR299XPAR00236982828EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:10:46FR001041198321.98EUR182XPAR00236982830EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:16:47FR001041198322.00EUR174CHIX00236984035EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:16:47FR001041198322.00EUR122CHIX00236984037EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:16:47FR001041198322.00EUR239XPAR00236984036EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:18:15FR001041198321.98EUR333XPAR00236984551EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:19:45FR001041198321.94EUR207XPAR00236984769EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:25:44FR001041198322.06EUR404CHIX00236986155EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:25:44FR001041198322.06EUR350CHIX00236986156EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:25:44FR001041198322.06EUR157CHIX00236986157EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:32:55FR001041198322.06EUR84BATE00236987363EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:32:55FR001041198322.06EUR95BATE00236987364EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:32:55FR001041198322.06EUR121XPAR00236987365EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:32:55FR001041198322.06EUR130XPAR00236987366EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:32:55FR001041198322.06EUR489XPAR00236987367EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:39:52FR001041198322.08EUR302XPAR00236988537EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:40:47FR001041198322.08EUR353XPAR00236988817EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:46:10FR001041198322.12EUR712CHIX00236989795EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:54:15FR001041198322.18EUR63CHIX00236990833EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:54:15FR001041198322.18EUR129CHIX00236990834EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:54:33FR001041198322.16EUR76XPAR00236990897EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:54:33FR001041198322.16EUR158XPAR00236990898EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 12:58:34FR001041198322.14EUR228XPAR00236991492EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:02:48FR001041198322.18EUR288XPAR00236992026EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:02:48FR001041198322.18EUR54XPAR00236992027EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:05:51FR001041198322.18EUR12CHIX00236992450EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:05:51FR001041198322.18EUR63CHIX00236992451EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:05:51FR001041198322.18EUR170CHIX00236992453EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:05:51FR001041198322.18EUR260XPAR00236992452EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:05:55FR001041198322.18EUR42XPAR00236992468EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:05:55FR001041198322.18EUR212XPAR00236992469EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:12:55FR001041198322.16EUR99CHIX00236993272EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:17:54FR001041198322.16EUR167BATE00236994779EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:17:54FR001041198322.16EUR252CHIX00236994778EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:17:54FR001041198322.16EUR448XPAR00236994780EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:17:54FR001041198322.16EUR101XPAR00236994781EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:17:54FR001041198322.16EUR221XPAR00236994782EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:25:01FR001041198322.16EUR224CHIX00236997178EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:25:01FR001041198322.16EUR175XPAR00236997179EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:25:01FR001041198322.16EUR7XPAR00236997180EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:25:01FR001041198322.16EUR237XPAR00236997181EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:32:05FR001041198322.20EUR279XPAR00236999016EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:32:05FR001041198322.20EUR175XPAR00236999017EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:32:05FR001041198322.20EUR321XPAR00236999018EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:41:04FR001041198322.34EUR3CHIX00237002247EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:41:04FR001041198322.34EUR193XPAR00237002246EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:41:07FR001041198322.36EUR108BATE00237002264EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:41:07FR001041198322.36EUR146CHIX00237002266EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:41:07FR001041198322.36EUR83XPAR00237002265EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:41:08FR001041198322.36EUR235XPAR00237002268EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:45:11FR001041198322.36EUR443XPAR00237003117EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:48:32FR001041198322.34EUR238XPAR00237003602EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:54:07FR001041198322.38EUR77BATE00237004492EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:54:07FR001041198322.38EUR229BATE00237004494EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:54:07FR001041198322.38EUR7TRQX00237004488EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:54:07FR001041198322.38EUR40TRQX00237004489EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:54:07FR001041198322.38EUR14TRQX00237004490EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:54:07FR001041198322.38EUR37TRQX00237004491EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 13:54:07FR001041198322.38EUR118TRQX00237004493EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:00:07FR001041198322.42EUR1,017XPAR00237005539EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:07:29FR001041198322.44EUR38BATE00237006934EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:07:29FR001041198322.44EUR43TRQX00237006933EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:08:23FR001041198322.46EUR175XPAR00237007039EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:08:23FR001041198322.46EUR570XPAR00237007040EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:11:02FR001041198322.44EUR208XPAR00237007337EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:12:11FR001041198322.42EUR207XPAR00237007469EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:13:28FR001041198322.40EUR247XPAR00237007616EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:19:42FR001041198322.38EUR310XPAR00237008691EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:20:43FR001041198322.34EUR104XPAR00237008826EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:21:37FR001041198322.34EUR234XPAR00237008942EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:24:22FR001041198322.32EUR397XPAR00237009511EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:30:47FR001041198322.42EUR165BATE00237010578EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:30:47FR001041198322.42EUR69CHIX00237010577EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:30:47FR001041198322.42EUR204CHIX00237010579EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:30:49FR001041198322.42EUR726XPAR00237010584EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:34:31FR001041198322.42EUR210XPAR00237011402EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:34:31FR001041198322.42EUR151XPAR00237011403EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:38:39FR001041198322.46EUR33TRQX00237012208EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:38:43FR001041198322.46EUR222CHIX00237012232EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:38:43FR001041198322.46EUR588XPAR00237012233EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:41:19FR001041198322.44EUR187XPAR00237012754EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:43:18FR001041198322.40EUR285XPAR00237013193EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:44:43FR001041198322.38EUR51BATE00237013495EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:44:43FR001041198322.38EUR9BATE00237013496EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:44:43FR001041198322.38EUR24BATE00237013497EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:44:43FR001041198322.38EUR63BATE00237013498EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:48:44FR001041198322.42EUR410XPAR00237014315EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:48:44FR001041198322.42EUR22XPAR00237014316EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:48:44FR001041198322.42EUR7XPAR00237014317EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:51:46FR001041198322.46EUR249CHIX00237015038EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:51:46FR001041198322.46EUR130XPAR00237015037EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:51:46FR001041198322.46EUR522XPAR00237015039EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:57:49FR001041198322.48EUR101BATE00237016243EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:57:49FR001041198322.48EUR188TRQX00237016242EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:57:49FR001041198322.48EUR36XPAR00237016244EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 14:59:18FR001041198322.48EUR159CHIX00237016685EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:08:09FR001041198322.50EUR272XPAR00237018560EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:13:52FR001041198322.50EUR92XPAR00237019603EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:13:52FR001041198322.50EUR213XPAR00237019604EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:25:20FR001041198322.50EUR384XPAR00237022429EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:27:59FR001041198322.54EUR134CHIX00237022979EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:27:59FR001041198322.54EUR51CHIX00237022980EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:30:16FR001041198322.52EUR38CHIX00237024068EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:30:16FR001041198322.52EUR225CHIX00237024075EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:31:52FR001041198322.52EUR152BATE00237024642EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:31:52FR001041198322.52EUR134CHIX00237024643EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:31:52FR001041198322.52EUR83CHIX00237024645EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:31:52FR001041198322.52EUR210XPAR00237024644EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:31:52FR001041198322.52EUR125XPAR00237024646EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:31:52FR001041198322.52EUR186XPAR00237024647EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:32:45FR001041198322.48EUR135BATE00237024857EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:33:20FR001041198322.48EUR333XPAR00237025033EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:35:07FR001041198322.48EUR290XPAR00237025731EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:36:48FR001041198322.50EUR368XPAR00237026268EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:36:48FR001041198322.50EUR93XPAR00237026270EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:39:45FR001041198322.56EUR518XPAR00237027158EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:39:45FR001041198322.56EUR581XPAR00237027159EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:41:29FR001041198322.48EUR340XPAR00237028163EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:44:01FR001041198322.50EUR400TRQX00237029045EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:44:01FR001041198322.50EUR22TRQX00237029046EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:44:01FR001041198322.50EUR13TRQX00237029047EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:44:02FR001041198322.50EUR42TRQX00237029049EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:44:59FR001041198322.56EUR222CHIX00237029321EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:44:59FR001041198322.56EUR296XPAR00237029320EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:44:59FR001041198322.56EUR340XPAR00237029322EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:49:00FR001041198322.68EUR86XPAR00237030557EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:49:00FR001041198322.68EUR925XPAR00237030558EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:51:37FR001041198322.60EUR353XPAR00237031347EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR43TRQX00237031733EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR32TRQX00237031734EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR11TRQX00237031735EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR10TRQX00237031736EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR11TRQX00237031737EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR120TRQX00237031738EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR10TRQX00237031739EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR11TRQX00237031740EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR130TRQX00237031741EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR31TRQX00237031742EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR10TRQX00237031743EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR130TRQX00237031744EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR11TRQX00237031745EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:53:03FR001041198322.64EUR10TRQX00237031746EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:55:04FR001041198322.64EUR10TRQX00237032387EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:55:04FR001041198322.64EUR792XPAR00237032388EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:58:24FR001041198322.66EUR282CHIX00237033250EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:58:24FR001041198322.66EUR546XPAR00237033251EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 15:58:24FR001041198322.66EUR49XPAR00237033252EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:00:00FR001041198322.64EUR225XPAR00237033795EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:00:00FR001041198322.64EUR37XPAR00237033798EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:02:07FR001041198322.66EUR103CHIX00237034561EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:02:07FR001041198322.66EUR170CHIX00237034563EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:02:07FR001041198322.66EUR315XPAR00237034560EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:02:07FR001041198322.66EUR288XPAR00237034562EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:05:30FR001041198322.72EUR27CHIX00237036137EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:05:30FR001041198322.72EUR134CHIX00237036138EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:05:30FR001041198322.72EUR114CHIX00237036139EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:05:30FR001041198322.72EUR400XPAR00237036140EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:05:30FR001041198322.72EUR400XPAR00237036141EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:05:30FR001041198322.72EUR27XPAR00237036142EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:06:49FR001041198322.70EUR295XPAR00237036524EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR230CHIX00237037301EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR39CHIX00237037302EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR34CHIX00237037303EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR139CHIX00237037304EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR13CHIX00237037305EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR39CHIX00237037306EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR34CHIX00237037307EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR139CHIX00237037308EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR13CHIX00237037309EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR39CHIX00237037310EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR34CHIX00237037311EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:09:11FR001041198322.72EUR4CHIX00237037312EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:10:40FR001041198322.70EUR105XPAR00237037875EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:10:40FR001041198322.70EUR1XPAR00237037880EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:11:31FR001041198322.70EUR45XPAR00237038180EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:11:31FR001041198322.70EUR247XPAR00237038181EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:13:22FR001041198322.74EUR134CHIX00237038729EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:13:22FR001041198322.74EUR133CHIX00237038730EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:13:32FR001041198322.76EUR109XPAR00237038773EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:13:32FR001041198322.76EUR561XPAR00237038774EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:16:05FR001041198322.74EUR180XPAR00237039575EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:16:05FR001041198322.74EUR82XPAR00237039577EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:17:15FR001041198322.78EUR251XPAR00237040118EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:17:15FR001041198322.78EUR133XPAR00237040119EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:17:15FR001041198322.78EUR391XPAR00237040120EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:17:43FR001041198322.76EUR129CHIX00237040274EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:20:16FR001041198322.76EUR134CHIX00237041177EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:20:16FR001041198322.76EUR108CHIX00237041178EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:20:16FR001041198322.76EUR3CHIX00237041180EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:20:16FR001041198322.76EUR400XPAR00237041179EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:20:16FR001041198322.76EUR168XPAR00237041181EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:20:53FR001041198322.74EUR130XPAR00237041372EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:21:48FR001041198322.72EUR271XPAR00237041651EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:23:07FR001041198322.70EUR46XPAR00237042058EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:24:19FR001041198322.68EUR247BATE00237042397EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:24:19FR001041198322.68EUR85CHIX00237042394EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:24:19FR001041198322.68EUR16CHIX00237042396EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:24:19FR001041198322.68EUR18CHIX00237042398EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:24:19FR001041198322.68EUR65CHIX00237042399EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:24:19FR001041198322.68EUR175XPAR00237042395EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:24:19FR001041198322.68EUR137XPAR00237042400EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:27:20FR001041198322.68EUR19TRQX00237043459EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:27:20FR001041198322.68EUR38TRQX00237043460EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:27:20FR001041198322.68EUR400TRQX00237043461EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:27:20FR001041198322.68EUR196TRQX00237043462EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:27:20FR001041198322.68EUR247TRQX00237043463EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:29:59FR001041198322.66EUR372XPAR00237044311EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:32:00FR001041198322.68EUR239XPAR00237044880EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:32:00FR001041198322.68EUR400XPAR00237044883EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:32:00FR001041198322.68EUR198XPAR00237044884EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:24FR001041198322.72EUR60CHIX00237045769EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:24FR001041198322.72EUR17CHIX00237045770EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:24FR001041198322.72EUR19CHIX00237045771EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:24FR001041198322.72EUR68CHIX00237045772EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:24FR001041198322.72EUR41XPAR00237045768EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:27FR001041198322.72EUR262CHIX00237045793EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:27FR001041198322.72EUR492XPAR00237045794EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:34:27FR001041198322.72EUR133XPAR00237045795EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR166BATE00237047015EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR45BATE00237047017EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR144BATE00237047019EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR17BATE00237047022EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR36TRQX00237047003EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR39TRQX00237047004EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR18TRQX00237047005EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR10TRQX00237047006EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR17TRQX00237047007EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR15TRQX00237047008EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR110TRQX00237047009EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR18TRQX00237047010EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR10TRQX00237047011EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR17TRQX00237047012EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR15TRQX00237047013EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:37:30FR001041198322.78EUR120TRQX00237047014EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:39:12FR001041198322.76EUR138XPAR00237047450EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:40:27FR001041198322.76EUR57TRQX00237047848EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:40:30FR001041198322.76EUR61TRQX00237047854EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:40:30FR001041198322.76EUR46TRQX00237047855EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:40:30FR001041198322.76EUR61TRQX00237047856EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:40:34FR001041198322.76EUR250XPAR00237047871EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:40:34FR001041198322.76EUR400XPAR00237047872EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:40:34FR001041198322.76EUR81XPAR00237047873EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:42:05FR001041198322.74EUR248XPAR00237048443EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:43:35FR001041198322.72EUR136XPAR00237048863EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:43:35FR001041198322.72EUR146XPAR00237048864EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:45:29FR001041198322.70EUR81CHIX00237049330EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:45:29FR001041198322.70EUR101CHIX00237049332EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:45:29FR001041198322.70EUR23CHIX00237049333EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:45:29FR001041198322.70EUR24CHIX00237049334EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:45:29FR001041198322.70EUR93CHIX00237049336EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:45:29FR001041198322.70EUR73XPAR00237049331EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:45:34FR001041198322.68EUR247XPAR00237049357EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:46:09FR001041198322.66EUR282XPAR00237049526EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:46:28FR001041198322.64EUR40CHIX00237049598EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:47:40FR001041198322.62EUR253XPAR00237050030EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:49:31FR001041198322.64EUR153XPAR00237050580EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:49:31FR001041198322.64EUR275XPAR00237050581EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:49:31FR001041198322.64EUR170XPAR00237050582EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:49:31FR001041198322.64EUR220XPAR00237050583EXPA1allocation of shares to employees
SCOR SE96950056ULJ4JI7V3752Exane SA969500UP76J52A9OXU2703/08/2020 16:49:31FR001041198322.64EUR