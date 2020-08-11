New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Greens Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Sales Channel, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950849/?utm_source=GNW

A few common ingredients include wheatgrass, spirulina (a type of algae), chlorella, kelp, pineapple, kale, beets, green tea extract, probiotics, and some digestive enzymes.



The greens powder is rich in calcium, vitamin D, folic acid, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, copper, and lutein that offers various health benefits such as reducing bone loss, minimizing the risk of heart diseases, and slowing the loss in vision.The greens powder delivers the benefits of green leafy vegetables and other ingredients that contain health-boosting vitamins and minerals.



Rise in demand for such powdered dietary supplements among the geriatric population and increase in the awareness of preventive healthcare are among the factors driving the demand for greens powder.Additionally, there is a growing trend among people of all age groups for weight loss and hence demand for weight management products such as fat burners and weight loss supplements are gaining traction in recent years.



As the green powder proves beneficial in aiding fat loss, it has a huge demand among the health conscious consumers.



Based on product, the global greens powder market is segmented into fermented greens, marine sources, grasses sourced, and others. The others segment led the greens powder market with the highest market share in 2018.Other greens powder are made from sources such as green leafy vegetables, fruits, plant extracts, green herbs, blends of grass, and marine sources. These powders are enriched with vitamins and minerals that are crucial for a well-functioning nervous system, and a fundamental building block of a strong immune system. The fermented greens powder is a unique food supplement, which harnesses the power of natural fermentation to convey a broad spectrum of bioavailable proteins and nutrients in a single, convenient way. Fermented greens feature an organic vegetable, fruit, and herb blend. The marine sourced types of green powders are nutrient-dense and are recommended in supplemental form owing to their health benefits. Marine sourced green powders are available on their own, but they also have a strong algae taste and hence are often preferred when mixed in blends. Grasses have been popular in green powders. This source has a subtler taste compared to algae’s, and also blends well with other ingredients and are very palatable individually.



Geographically, the greens powder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).North America held the largest share of the global greens powder market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



The US is one of the major countries dominating the greens powder market in North America, followed by Canada.The greens powder market in North America has witnessed a significant growth owing to the factors such as increasing demand for functional food and growing health consciousness among the consumers.



Several domestic and multinational greens powder manufacturing companies already have a strong foothold in the North American countries such as the US and Canada.Moreover, ongoing urbanization in Mexico and the rising demand for reasonably priced dietary supplements among population is augmenting the demand for greens powder in North America.



The inclination of the population toward weight loss and weight management with the help of nutrient products in North America is also fueling the demand for greens powder.



COVID-19 from the outset started in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and has spread across the globe at an energetic pace. The US, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Chile, Spain, and the UK are among the most affected nations to the degree of affirmed cases and pronounced passings as of April 2020.According to WHO, there are ~12,196,923 affirmed cases and 552,771deaths across the world. COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The global food& beverages industry is one of the major business enduring genuine agitating impacts. These factors have intensely affected the worldwide greens powder market.



Athletic Greens (USA), Inc.; Garden of Life; MacroLife Naturals, Inc.; Naturo Sciences; Vital; Vibrant Health; Greens First-Wellness Watchers Global; LLC; Vega; Nested Naturals Inc.; and Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. are among the major players present in the global greens powder market.



Overall size of the global greens powder market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with extensive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global greens powder market.



Additionally, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the greens powder.

