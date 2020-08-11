RESTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space science and technology will be the topic of the first in a series of summits hosted by ASCEND , a space ecosystem event from the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).



The ASCENDxSummits are multitrack, interdisciplinary half-day events focused on a broad theme. The Space Science and Technology Summit will be held 1000–1400 hrs ET, 19 August. National Security Space will be the 17 September topic and Space Policy and Education will be the 21 October topic. These summits will lead up to ASCEND , which will be held online 16–18 November.

“The summits are part of ASCEND’s goal to inform the space ecosystem year-round,” said Rob Meyerson, ASCEND executive producer and former president of Blue Origin. “We will put the best information and ideas in front of top decision makers and provide a place where they can discuss and debate the pressing needs of the space industry. Our vibrant community has expanded beyond once-a-year events.”

The Space Science and Technology Summit’s agenda includes science partnerships, payload, Dragonfly Mission, telecommunications, low Earth orbit (LEO) research and development, supporting humans in space, national security, and more.

Top-level speakers include: Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Josef Aschbacher of the European Space Agency, University of Arizona’s Betsy Cantwell, Stephane de la Faverie, president of Estee Lauder, Colleen Hartman of the National Academy of Sciences, Jonathan Hofeller of SpaceX, Christine Kretz of the ISS National Laboratory, Christian Maender of Axiom Space, Phil McAlister of NASA’s Commercial Spaceflight, former astronaut Pam Melroy, and more.

About ASCEND

ASCEND stands for Accelerating Space Commerce, Exploration and New Discovery and is designed to bring together technical and business leaders to solve problems that affect the entire planet and beyond. Powered by AIAA, the ASCEND online event will happen 16–18 November 2020. For more information, please visit www.ascend.events , or follow ASCEND on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn .