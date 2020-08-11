New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Source ; Technology ; Food Tested ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950847/?utm_source=GNW

According to the Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE),~32 million people in the US have food allergies;~11%of population from the age group 18-26 has food allergies. ~40% of children in the country with food allergies are allergic to more than one food type. Every year in the US, 200,000 people require emergency medical care for allergic reactions caused due to food. The adoption of medical procedures to treat anaphylaxis or food allergies increased by 377% from 2007 to 2016 in the US. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology stated that a significant part of the European population reports food allergy incidences. ~2-37% of adults in Europe have self-reported food allergies, and 1-19% adults perceive a food allergy to frequently consumed and commonly implicated foods. As per the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy (ASCIA), a food allergy occurs in 4-8% of children, ~10% of infants, and ~2% of adults in Australia and New Zealand. The most common food allergies reported in the country are caused by eggs, cow milk, peanut, soy, fish, shellfish, tree nut, sesame, and wheat. Hospital admissions for severe food allergic reactions or anaphylaxis have doubled in the last decade in Australia, the US, and the UK. In Australia, there were greater number of hospital admissions for anaphylaxis due to food allergy in children aged 0-4 years. Thus, a rising number of food allergy cases globally have prompted public health authorities to take significant measures to control the number of food allergen cases. This further bolsters the growth of the food allergen testing market.



Based on source, the food allergen testing market is segmented into liquid, powder, and tablets and capsules.In 2018, the milk segment accounted for the largest share of the market.



The largest share of the milk segment is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of food allergies caused by milk in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.Lactose intolerance is a digestive disorder caused by the inability to digest lactose, which is the main carbohydrate found in dairy products.



Therefore, people suffering from lactose intolerance avoid milk and dairy products. Allergy to cow milk is the most common food allergy in infants and young children. ~2.5% of children below 3 years of age are allergic to milk. An increasing number of people suffering from lactose intolerance worldwide is boosting the growth of the food allergen testing market for the milk segment.



On the basis of technology, the food allergen testing market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction-based, i.e., PCR-based; immunoassay-based/ELISA; and Other tests/techniques. The risks associated with the existence of hidden allergens in food have amplified the need for sensitive, rapid, and reliable approaches for tracing food allergens in commodities. Presently, immunoanalytical procedures are still the ideal methodologies being utilized to detect food allergens. Among others, immunoassay based/Elisa is the most commonly used and popular methodology for the routine monitoring of allergens owing to its high precision, sensitivity and good potential for standardization. Elisa is also the leading protocol for most commercial kits intended for quantitating low levels of food allergens in food ingredients along with processed and prepared foods and beverages. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for analytical strategies which are used outside the laboratory environment to assess the quality and safety of foods on-site. Though some simple, rapid on-site assays have become commercially available, which are only able to provide qualitative results and boosting the market growth of the segment.



Based on food tested, the food allergen testing market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, infant food, processed food, dairy products and alternatives, seafood and meat products, other foods.The degrading quality of animal feed gives rise to the possibility of meat causing allergies in humans.



Although the food & beverages industry is witnessing rise in demand for animal feed additives capable of improving the quality of feed, the food intolerance testing market yet holds strong position owing to ameliorate allergies caused by meat.



The food allergen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.North America held the largest share of the global food allergen testing market in 2018.



An increasing number of food allergy incidences in the US and Canada and stringent labeling regulations pertaining to food allergen content are the key factors boosting the growth of the food allergen testing market in North America.Allergic consumers rely entirely on food labels while purchasing foodstuff.



Major food allergens listed by the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protect Act (FALCPA), based on the food label regulations, are peanuts, crustacean shellfish (lobster, shrimp, crab), fish (flounder, bass, cod), tree nuts (walnuts, almonds, pecans), wheat, milk, eggs, and soybeans. Thus, such labeling regulations are fueling the growth of the food allergen testing market in North America.



Dicentra, Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, ALS Limited, Romer Labs Diagnostic Gmbh, SGS S.A., UV SUD SPB PTE. LTD. are among the well-established players present in the global food allergen testing market.



The food allergen testing market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the food allergen testing market.

