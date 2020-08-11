Norcross, GA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, announced today that Scot Eisenfelder has been named Senior Vice President, Strategy and Planning. With extensive experience in the automotive industry, Eisenfelder will guide APCO Holdings in developing corporate plans for business development and aligning company strategy and priorities with current and future business needs.

Eisenfelder, who had been serving as an independent member of APCO Holding's Board of Directors, has driven advancement across multiple automotive sectors for more than 25 years. Previously, Eisenfelder served as Executive Chairman and CEO of Affinitiv Inc., driving change in automotive retention marketing and execution, as well as Senior Vice President, Strategy at AutoNation where he led significant initiatives to drive retail innovation. Before that, he led JM Family's dealer software business and was Senior Vice President Product Management, Strategy and Marketing at Reynolds and Reynolds, delivering profitable growth for both companies.

"Scot's broad experience in the automotive retail market and his understanding of our customer base will be a tremendous asset," says Fin O'Neill, Chairman & CEO of APCO Holdings. "As we continue to capitalize on our breadth of capabilities and depth of talent, Scot's leadership will help us further solidify our industry leadership position, accelerate our growth, and strengthen our ability to bring innovative solutions to our partners."

Eisenfelder holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School, graduating with distinction as a Palmer Scholar. He attended Mannheim University in Germany as a Fulbright Scholar and graduated summa cum laude in Economics from Princeton.

"APCO is a true industry leader. I am excited by the opportunity to join the leadership team and contribute to developing strategic initiatives that support APCO's mission to deliver strong F&I solutions for the auto industry," said Eisenfelder. "It's an honor to join such a high performing organization with a strong heritage of service to their customers."

About APCO Holdings, LLC. (APCO)

APCO, established in 1984, is a leading marketer and administrator of extended vehicle service contracts, warranties and other related products sold primarily by automobile dealers located throughout the United States. APCO has expanded its offerings over the last decade to include market-leading video e-mail and service customer CRM technology, as well as leading-edge training for dealership sales and finance teams. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label automobile manufacturer brands, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” brands in the automotive aftermarket. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

