Company announcement no. 25 - 20

11 August 2020





Transactions in connection with share buyback program

On May 25, 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 09 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, latest announcement 64,971 6,277,756 04 August 2020 1,494 97.17 145,170 05 August 2020 1,506 97.34 146,591 06 August 2020 1,500 111.18 166,764 07 August 2020 1,500 116.17 174,262 10 August 2020 1,322 118.48 156,632 Accumulated under the program 72,293 7,067,173

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 240,561 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.06% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations

Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89

ir@ntg.dk

Press

Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90

press@ntg.dk

Attachments