The coffee beans are not exactly beans, but they are called coffee beans as they resemble true beans in their appearance.



Just like ordinary cherries, the coffee beans are also a so-called stone fruit.The two most important varieties of coffee plants are arabica and Robusta.



According to some studies, the coffee plant was first discovered in Ethiopia by a goat herder named Kaldi.Coffee beans are a major cash crop and a crucial product for export.



Based on product, the coffee beans market is segmented into arabica, Robusta, and others. In 2018, the arabica segment dominated the market by accounting major market share. The Arabica trees produce fine, and aromatic coffee. The beans of Arabica are flatter and more elongated compared to Robusta and have lower caffeine content. The arabica coffee beans are low in calories and contain ample amount of minerals like niacin, potassium, and manganese. A good quality arabica coffee is slightly sweet with hints of chocolates, nuts, and caramel. They might even possess little bitterness and slight acidic.



Based on end use, the coffee beans market has been segmented into food & beverages, personal care, and pharmaceutical.The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share in the global coffee beans market in 2018, and is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Coffee is one of the commercialized food products and is the most widely consumed beverage worldwide.The reasons behind increase in coffee consumption include improvement in coffee quality through the selection of different varieties, improvement in agricultural practices and creation of specialty shops.



Coffee beans are used in different varieties of food as they are rich in antioxidants and reduced the risk of diabetes and combat inflammation.Food items such as café mocha cookies, coffee sugar cookies, coffee rubbed steak, coffee chocolate brownie, and coffee rub crusted pork roast are made using coffee or coffee beans.



The use of coffee beans in café mocha cookies not only gives a savory coffee flavor, but a rich chocolaty flavor as well. The coffee sugar cookies provide sweet flavor together with bits of strong and robust coffee. The decadent dessert of brownie coupled with smooth coffee flavor offer a mouthwatering taste. Coffee beverages are prepared and presented in various vogues and styles across the world, but they differ in their preparation methods and ingredients used. Expresso, expresso macchiato, and cappuccino are some of the coffee beverages consumed by a majority of people.



Geographically, the global coffee beans market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa.North America holds the largest share in the global coffee beans market, followed by Europe.



The US is dominating the coffee beans market in North America region, followed by Canada and Mexico.The demand for coffee products in the in North America is estimated to rise, owing to the growing investment in research and development by manufacturers along with the growing number of applications such as food and beverages and pharmaceuticals.



Additionally, robust growth in product offerings is impacting the market growth in the US.



Bharat Coffee Depot, Death Wish Coffee Company, The Gold Coffee Company, Hawaiian Isles Kona Coffee Company Ltd., Kicking Horse Whole Beans Company, Illycaffe S.p.A Company, The Coffee Beans Co., Peets Coffee and Tea, Inc., Starbucks Coffee Company, and Direct Coffee GmbH are some of the players present in global coffee beans market.



Effect of COVID-19 upon Coffee Beans Market



COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, India, Russia, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



According to the latest WHO figures, there are ~9,843, 073 confirmed cases and 495,760 deaths globally.The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



The global food processing industry is one of the major industries facing serious disruptions such as factories shut down, supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.



Overall size of the global coffee beans market has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global coffee beans market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global coffee beans market.

