Chicago, IL, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland is excited to announce a management partnership with Southbury, a premier pool and clubhouse community in Oswego, IL.

Southbury is made up of seven distinct communities, which include upscale single-family homes, luxury townhomes, and an active adult community. Residents have access to a wide range of quality amenities, including walking and bike paths, ponds, tennis courts, volleyball courts, and a children’s play area. The community features three pools and a 7,000+ square-foot clubhouse with a great room, kitchen, library, craft room, theater, and conference room. A local junior high school, elementary school, and the South Point Park District Facility are all within walking distance from the community.

Residents may also enjoy the historic buildings, 70+ dining options, and Fox Bend Golf course in nearby Oswego, as well as the 317-acres of wetlands, prairies, and greenways near the community. Associa Chicagoland will provide their unique management services to Southbury Master, Villas at Southbury, and The Seasons at Southbury.

“Associa Chicagoland remains committed to providing quality management services and expanding our community partnerships with unique communities like Southbury,” stated Erica Horndasch, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Chicagoland vice president. “Our team is excited to work with the Southbury board of directors to achieve their community vision and best serve their residents.”

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com