OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) today released its quarterly results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.



Third quarter 2020 highlights:

Record quarterly revenue for the eighth consecutive quarter

Quarterly revenue of $106 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $9.0 million

of $9.0 million 75th consecutive profitable quarter

New contract signings of $154 million

Dividend of $0.28 per share

Calian (the “Company”) reported revenues for the third quarter of $106 million, representing a 19% increase from the $89 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter was $9.0 million, an increase of 34% from $6.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted net profit,(1) which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $5.6 million for the quarter; this compares to $5.0 million in the same period of the previous year. Net profit for the third quarter was $3.9 million, a decline of 9% from $4.3 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease in net profit can be attributed to a higher amortization of acquired intangibles in the current year quarter due to recent acquisitions, and in the prior year quarter a one-time gain was recorded in other changes in fair value for a write down of the contingent consideration.

"It is exciting to report another revenue record in the quarter, even in this challenging and turbulent business environment. The successful execution of our continued profitable growth speaks to the critical and essential-service nature of our products and services and the flexibility within our team to adapt to rapid changes in the last few months, particularly in the continuity of service delivery and customer engagements,” stated Patrick Houston, CFO. “Our balance sheet strength continued, ending the quarter with $46 million cash on hand, which supported our completion of two new M&A transactions shortly after quarter-end.”

“During the quarter we experienced impacts to both revenue and earnings due to COVID-19. This was due to the rapid change of work environments requiring us to pause delivery of certain services that were done in person.” Stated Patrick Houston, CFO. “The impact in quarter was a reduction of $8.8M of revenue and $1.7M reduction in EBITDA. We made significant progress in finding alternative arrangements or have since restarted the activity in a safe manner with the assistance of our customers. We currently estimate a revenue impact of $2M to $3M for our fourth fiscal quarter.”

(1) Caution regarding non-GAAP measures:

This press release is based on reported earnings in accordance with IFRS. Reference to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) means IFRS, unless indicated otherwise. This press release is also based on non-GAAP financial measures including EBITDA, adjusted net profit and adjusted net profit per share. These non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of our financial reports with enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of our business. Refer to the MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measures.

“I am pleased to report Calian’s diversified business again demonstrated strong consolidated results during the quarter. Positive growth and financial results in the Health, Advanced Technologies and Information Technology segments offset a year-over-year quarterly revenue decline for the Learning business,” said Kevin Ford, President and CEO. “Health revenue gained 50% compared to the same period a year earlier, reflecting stronger demand across the business, contribution from our acquisition of Alio & Allphase as well as our new contract with SNC-Lavalin PAE Joint Venture to support the delivery of up to ten 100-bed Mobile Respiratory Care Units for the Government of Canada’s pandemic response efforts. The Advanced Technologies segment posted strong revenue growth of 18% from the prior year quarter, with continued top line contributions from its large ground systems project and our newly launched mobile wireless product. Information Technology revenue gained 9% on stronger demand. Learning segment sales were most affected by the pandemic as training exercises were delayed, leading to segment revenue decline of approximately 29%, even as the segment maintained profitability. We anticipate the impacts of COVID-19 to be significantly reduced in upcoming quarters as activities have resumed.”

“Sales efforts continued to show positive momentum in the quarter with the announcement of multiple large contract renewals and new wins. Health secured new business with SNC-Lavalin PAE Joint Venture, worth up to $26 million in revenue in the first phase, IT secured a contract renewal of $22-million for cyber security and Learning renewed its contract with the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace and Defence with a value of $54M. Overall, we captured $154 million in new contracts during the quarter, ending the period with a revenue backlog of approximately $1.3 billion,” Ford said.

“Post quarter-end, we were excited to announce the close of two acquisitions strengthening the IT and Learning segments. In the Learning segment, we have acquired CTS International, a boutique training firm based in Stavanger, Norway. CTS provides the Learning team with a presence in Europe and the opportunity to pursue new training business with NATO and other defence and commercial customers in the European market. In the IT segment, we acquired EMSEC Solutions, a boutique firm based in Ottawa specializing in radio frequency emission security and technical surveillance countermeasures. Their wealth of cyber security expertise will position Calian into a dominant position in the emissions security field, and provide our cyber solutions team with this market differentiation,” Ford said. “I would like to extend a warm welcome to both the EMSEC and CTS teams — we are excited to have you on board with us at Calian.”

“While earnings have been impacted by the pandemic, our results show Calian has remained resilient through this difficult health crisis and economic downturn. We are continuing on our growth trajectory. We are investing in the business and our long-term growth and innovation, including new Calian products. The Advanced Technologies segment has continued its research and development efforts on new products, including the recent launch of its fourth-generation Decimator D4 spectrum analyzer product, which monitors radio frequency (RF) communications and detects signal issues,” Ford said.

He added: “Once again, I would like to thank all frontline health and essential service workers for their dedication and courage during this very challenging, ongoing public health crisis. Our own dedicated staff at Calian have been out there delivering essential services like other frontline health workers, Canadian Armed Forces members and many other service workers. From all of us at Calian, we offer our deepest appreciation for your service.”

GUIDANCE

Previous Guidance Current Guidance Low High Low High Revenue $ 380,000 $ 410,000 $ 415,000 $ 435,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,306 $ 36,728 $ 36,000 $ 38,000 Adjusted EBITDA per share $ 3.77 $ 4.03 $ 3.95 $ 4.17 Adjusted net profit $ 20,180 $ 22,602 $ 22,600 $ 24,600 Adjusted net profit per share $ 2.21 $ 2.48 $ 2.48 $ 2.70

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company’s diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company’s offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, September 30, 2020

2019

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,296 $ 17,135 Accounts receivable 87,021 63,977 Work in process 75,624 39,221 Inventory 3,341 3,147 Prepaid expenses 7,819 5,403 Derivative assets 1,188 96 Total current assets 221,289 128,979 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 4,086 3,216 Equipment 11,046 10,965 Application software 2,304 1,013 Right of use asset 16,993 - Investment and loan receivable 670 452 Acquired intangible assets 22,133 16,699 Goodwill 42,268 33,702 Total non-current assets 99,500 66,047 TOTAL ASSETS $ 320,789 $ 195,026 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Line of Credit $ - $ 13,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 65,983 45,058 Contingent earn-out 7,263 800 Provisions 1,101 1,129 Unearned contract revenue 25,687 8,778 Derivative liabilities 467 143 Lease obligations 2,544 - Total current liabilities 103,045 68,908 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 16,432 - Contingent earn-out 2,500 5,519 Deferred tax liabilities 5,341 5,525 Total non-current liabilities 24,273 11,044 TOTAL LIABILITIES 127,318 79,952 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Issued capital 106,235 32,515 Contributed surplus 1,880 1,817 Retained earnings 87,892 81,608 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,536 ) (866 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 193,471 115,074 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 320,789 $ 195,026 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 9,716,729 7,929,238

CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Advanced Technologies $ 35,912 $ 30,543 $ 115,813 $ 78,260 Health 43,936 29,273 106,187 84,432 Learning 11,110 15,628 43,551 49,115 Information Technology 14,570 13,351 43,712 40,323 Total Revenue 105,528 88,795 309,263 252,130 Cost of revenues 82,997 69,461 242,974 197,817 Gross profit 22,531 19,334 66,289 54,313 Selling and marketing 3,187 2,947 9,308 7,729 General and administration 9,848 9,296 28,034 26,602 Research and development 490 343 1,340 984 Profit before under noted items 9,006 6,748 27,607 18,998 Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 851 563 2,007 1,598 Depreciation of right of use asset 681 - 2,037 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,376 1,006 3,482 1,708 Other changes in fair value - (650 ) (101 ) (650 ) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 393 347 889 726 Profit before interest income and income tax expense 5,705 5,482 19,293 15,616 Lease obligations interest expense 120 - 352 - Interest expense (income) (75 ) 41 166 (14 ) Profit before income tax expense 5,660 5,441 18,775 15,630 Income tax expense – current 2,022 1,331 6,049 4,336 Income tax expense (recovery) – deferred (228 ) (187 ) (749 ) (222 ) Total income tax expense 1,794 1,144 5,300 4,114 NET PROFIT $ 3,866 $ 4,297 $ 13,475 $ 11,516 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 1.53 $ 1.47 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 1.52 $ 1.47

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.





CALIAN GROUP LTD.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, NOTES 2020

2019

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net profit $ 3,866 $ 4,297 $ 13,475 $ 11,516 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense (income) (75 ) 41 166 (14 ) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 26 393 347 889 726 Lease interest expense 11 120 - 352 - Income tax expense 1,794 1,144 5,300 4,114 Employee share purchase plan expense 18 75 35 121 136 Share based compensation expense 18 292 357 884 860 Depreciation and amortization 10,13 2,908 1,569 7,526 3,306 Other changes in fair value 12 - (650 ) (101 ) (650 ) 9,373 7,140 28,612 19,994 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (8,210 ) (1,885 ) (18,932 ) 3,194 Work in process (10,168 ) (6,452 ) (36,403 ) (8,472 ) Prepaid expenses (2,304 ) (1,595 ) (2,496 ) (2,568 ) Inventory 850 2,337 (195 ) 1,301 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,308 5,028 15,018 3,689 Unearned contract revenue 13,962 2,789 16,815 781 14,811 7,362 2,419 17,919 Interest received (paid) (45 ) (41 ) (536 ) (77 ) Income tax recovered (paid) (41 ) 384 (4,872 ) (4,975 ) 14,725 7,705 (2,989 ) 12,867 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares 17,18 2,487 662 68,899 2,950 Dividends (2,700 ) (2,208 ) (7,191 ) (6,568 ) Draw (repayment) on line of credit 16 - (5,000 ) (13,000 ) 12,000 Share repurchase - - - (118 ) Payment of lease obligations 11 (623 ) - (1,853 ) - (836 ) (6,546 ) 46,855 8,264 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments and loan receivable 12 - - (100 ) - Business acquisitions 23 - (9,550 ) (10,433 ) (20,849 ) Capitalized research and development 10 (5 ) (649 ) (1,119 ) (1,672 ) Equipment and application software 10 (797 ) (761 ) (3,053 ) (2,466 ) (802 ) (10,960 ) (14,705 ) (24,987 ) NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ 13,087 $ (9,801 ) $ 29,161 $ (3,856 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 33,209 27,786 17,135 21,841 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 46,296 $ 17,985 $ 46,296 $ 17,985



Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company’s performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company’s financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company’s results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company’s core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

The weighted average shares outstanding over the period presented increased largely due to a public offering completed in February 2020. This resulted in an additional 1,568,600 common shares being issued, bringing the total number of issued and outstanding common shares to 9,716,729 as at June 30, 2020. The fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding increased to 9,787,291 for the three-month period and 8,881,030for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2020 when compared to 7,981,095 and 7,853,328, respectively, for the same periods of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019(1) 2020 2019(1) Net profit $ 3,866 $ 4,297 $ 13,475 $ 11,516 Depreciation of equipment and application software 851 563 2,007 1,598 Depreciation of right of use asset 681 - 2,037 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,376 1,006 3,482 1,708 Lease interest expense 120 - 352 - Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 393 347 889 726 Interest expense (income) (75 ) 41 166 (14 ) Other changes in fair value - (650 ) (101 ) (650 ) Income tax 1,794 1,144 5,300 4,114 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,006 $ 6,748 $ 27,607 $ 18,998

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2019(1) 2020 2019(1) Net profit $ 3,866 $ 4,297 $ 13,475 $ 11,516 Other changes in fair value - (650 ) (101 ) (650 ) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 393 347 889 726 Amortization of intangibles 1,376 1,006 3,482 1,708 Adjusted net profit 5,635 5,000 $ 17,745 $ 13,300 Weighted average number of common shares basic 9,677,680 7,886,405 8,815,199 7,819,330 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.58 0.63 2.01 1.70 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.58 0.63 2.00 1.69

(1) No restatement performed in Fiscal 2019 or 2018 figures due to the entity applying the modified retrospective approach on implementation of IFRS 16 which occurred in fiscal 2020.



The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.