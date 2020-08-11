New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cartilage Degeneration Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Procedure Type ; Application End User ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950842/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost of cartilage repair procedures is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.



Athletes and players frequently suffer due to injuries during sports activities.These injuries have significant potential to damage cartilage and ligaments.



An increasing number of sports injuries among players and athletes is anticipated to drive the growth of the cartilage degeneration market during the forecast period.According to a study published by Stanford Children’s Health in 2020, an estimated 30 million children and teen agers participate in sports annually in the US.



Besides, according to the estimates given by the institution, these organized sports witness around 3.5 million injuries each year in the US. Further, most common injuries observed among children and teen agers are sprains and strains. According to the data published by National Safety Council (NSC), in 2017, an estimated 526,000 injuries were caused due to personal exercise, with or without equipment in the US. Further, basketball caused the most number of injuries (~500,000), followed by bicycling (457,000) and football (341,000) in the country.



The increasing number of participation in sports leads to the surge in sports injuries among the participants, which will eventually drive the growth of the cartilage degeneration market by 2027.According to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in 2015, the world is witnessing considerable growth in football participation, which is directly co-related to the increase in articular cartilage injuries.



Additionally, according to a study published by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), during 2018?2019, soccer, wrestling, and tennis witnessed a significant growth in participation by high schools boys in the US.Also, according to the same study, during 2017?2018, school sports participation in the US was at peak for the first time since past 30 years.



Such increasing number of sports participation is projected to drive the prevalence of cartilage injuries, which will eventually accelerate the growth of the cartilage regeneration market during the forecast period.



Based on procedure type, the cartilage degeneration market is segmented into joint replacement, chondroplasty, cell-based cartilage resurfacing, osteochondral transplant, meniscus transplants, and other procedures.The joint replacement segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, cell-based cartilage resurfacing is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the market is segmented into knee, hips, and other applications. The knee segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; also, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the global cartilage degeneration market is segmented into hospitals and specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and academic and research institutes. The hospitals and specialty clinics segment held the highest share of the market in 2019;also, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NHS (National Health Service), and Centers for Disease Control and Preventionare some of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

