ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium Networks”) (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2020 ended June 30, 2020.

GAAP Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Revenues $ 62.3 $ 60.4 $ 69.2 $ 62.3 $ 60.4 $ 69.2 Gross margin 48.9 % 50.7 % 49.6 % 49.2 % 51.0 % 50.1 % Operating margin 7.7 % 0.6 % (13.6 )% 10.4 % 5.0 % 10.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.3 % 7.3 % 11.8 %

“Wireless broadband connectivity is vital and essential infrastructure for people around the world and is a lifeline for most communities,” said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO. “There is an increased secular need for fixed wireless broadband infrastructure. We are at the start of a new upgrade cycle to gigabit wireless solutions including our 60 GHz millimeter wave, CBRS solutions and emerging 5G products, and cloud powered enterprise Wi-Fi 6.”

Bhatnagar continued, “Fixed wireless broadband is a critically important networking fabric being accelerated by 5G standards to connect our local communities and its importance proved especially true during the COVID pandemic. Our business strengthened during the second quarter 2020, and during a period of unprecedented uncertainty, our employees and global channel rose to the occasion. Cambium Networks is now leaner, delivering improved financial performance, and better positioned for our next stage of growth.”

Revenues of $62.3 million for the second quarter 2020 decreased $6.9 million year-over-year, as a result of softer demand for defense related products which impacted Point-to-Point revenues, lower demand for Point-to-Multi-Point products due to a technology transition, and the impact of global shutdowns and other restrictions imposed to combat the COVID pandemic to enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. Revenues for the second quarter 2020 increased by $1.9 million compared to $60.4 million for the first quarter 2020, driven by higher Point-to-Multi-Point revenues due to service providers scaling networks due to requests for increased capacity and better than anticipated field deployments, offset by lower demand for enterprise Wi-Fi solutions due to the impact of the COVID pandemic, and lower Point-to-Point revenues.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter 2020 was 48.9%, compared to 49.6% for the second quarter 2019, and 50.7% for the first quarter 2020. GAAP operating income for the second quarter 2020 was $4.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $9.4 million during the second quarter 2019, and operating income of $0.4 million for the first quarter 2020. GAAP net income for the second quarter 2020 was $3.3 million, or net earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $20.4 million, or $1.47 per diluted share for the second quarter 2019, and net loss for the first quarter 2020 of $0.8 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter 2020 was 49.2%, compared to 50.1% for the second quarter 2019, and 51.0% for the first quarter 2020. Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter 2020 was $6.5 million, compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter 2019, and $3.0 million for the first quarter 2020. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter 2020 was $4.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the second quarter 2019, and $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the first quarter 2020. For the second quarter 2020, adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million or 12.3% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million or 11.8% of revenues for the second quarter 2019, and $4.4 million or 7.3% of revenues for the first quarter 2020.

Cash provided by operating activities was $26.2 million for the second quarter 2020, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $6.0 million for the second quarter 2019, and $0.8 million cash used in operating activities for the first quarter 2020. Cash totaled $37.4 million as of June 30, 2020, $33.8 million lower than June 30, 2019, due primarily to the paydown of $40.5 million of long-term debt and increased by $13.0 million from March 31, 2020. The increase in cash balance for the second quarter 2020 from the first quarter 2020 was primarily the result of an increase in net income, strong cash collections resulting in a decrease in accounts receivable, an increase in accounts payable, a reduction in inventories, offset by a paydown of $10.0 million on the revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenues of $62.3 million, up 3% sequentially.

GAAP net income of $3.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million or $0.16 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.7 million or 12.3% of revenues, compared to $8.1 million or 11.8% of revenues for the second quarter 2019, and $4.4 million or 7.3% of revenues for the first quarter 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities $26.2 million.

Increased new channel partners by over 1,900 year-over-year, an increase of 35%.

Devices under cnMaestro® Cloud management increased 52% year-over-year.

Launched first in a new series of Wi-Fi 6 access points and multi-gigabit enterprise switches including an 802.3bz compliant switch supporting Wi-Fi 6 access point deployments.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Outlook

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of August 11, 2020 for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 is expected to be as follows:

Revenues between $64.0-$67.0 million

GAAP gross margin between 48.7%-49.7%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 49.0%-50.0%

GAAP operating income between $3.7-$4.7 million; and non-GAAP operating income between $5.3-$6.4 million

GAAP net income between $1.9-$2.5 million or between $0.07 and $0.09 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net income between $3.2-$3.8 million or between $0.12 and $0.14 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA between $6.4-$7.4 million; and adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.0%-11.1%

GAAP taxes between 16.0%-19.0%; and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 17.0%-19.0%

Approximately 26.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Cash requirements are expected to be as follows:

Paydown of debt: $2.5 million

Interest expense: approximately $0.9 million

Capital expenditures: $0.9-$1.1 million

Cambium Networks financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company’s financial outlook to the extent they are reasonable; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks empowers millions of people with wireless connectivity worldwide. Its wireless portfolio is used by commercial and government network operators as well as broadband service providers to connect people, places and things. With a single network architecture spanning fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, Cambium Networks enables operators to achieve maximum performance with minimal spectrum. End-to-end cloud management transforms networks into dynamic environments that evolve to meet changing needs with minimal physical human intervention. Cambium Networks empowers a growing ecosystem of partners who design and deliver gigabit wireless solutions that just work.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenues $ 62,254 $ 60,429 $ 69,151 Cost of revenues 31,782 29,797 34,839 Gross profit 30,472 30,632 34,312 Gross margin 48.9 % 50.7 % 49.6 % Operating expenses Research and development 9,299 11,814 15,189 Sales and marketing 8,035 10,304 14,227 General and administrative 6,625 6,446 13,063 Depreciation and amortization 1,700 1,695 1,227 Total operating expenses 25,659 30,259 43,706 Operating income (loss) 4,813 373 (9,394 ) Operating margin 7.7 % 0.6 % (13.6 )% Interest expense, net 1,525 1,345 2,301 Other (income) expense, net (22 ) (216 ) 56 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,310 (756 ) (11,751 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2 ) 82 8,623 Net income (loss) $ 3,312 $ (838 ) $ (20,374 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.03 ) $ (1.47 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.03 ) $ (1.47 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute earnings (loss) per share Basic 25,683,289 25,677,179 13,865,111 Diluted 25,789,830 25,677,179 13,865,111 Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenues $ 18 $ 17 $ 182 Research and development 422 368 4,863 Sales and marketing 243 232 3,607 General and administrative 257 194 7,426 Total share-based compensation expense $ 940 $ 811 $ 16,078









CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash $ 37,444 $ 19,346 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 51,290 58,628 Inventories, net 30,091 41,670 Recoverable income taxes 201 — Prepaid expenses 3,792 5,323 Other current assets 3,893 4,350 Total current assets 126,711 129,317 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 7,700 8,314 Software, net 3,145 3,395 Operating lease assets 5,991 6,872 Intangible assets, net 13,997 15,100 Goodwill 9,842 8,552 Deferred tax assets, net 841 929 Other noncurrent assets 415 — TOTAL ASSETS $ 168,642 $ 172,479 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,021 $ 25,214 Accrued liabilities 16,556 15,034 Employee compensation 6,570 4,652 Current portion of long-term external debt, net 9,454 9,454 Deferred revenues 6,368 7,430 Other current liabilities 7,152 6,084 Total current liabilities 66,121 67,868 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term external debt, net 49,431 54,158 Deferred revenues 3,934 4,852 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 4,176 5,335 Deferred tax liabilities, net — 337 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,184 — Total liabilities 124,846 132,550 Shareholders' equity Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020; 25,753,603 issued and 25,672,983 outstanding at December 31, 2019; 25,774,139 shares issued and 25,684,371 outstanding at June 30, 2020 3 3 Additional paid in capital 106,524 104,773 Treasury shares, at cost, 80,620 shares at December 31, 2019 and 89,768 shares at June 30, 2020 (1,048 ) (1,094 ) Accumulated deficit (60,900 ) (63,374 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (783 ) (379 ) Total shareholders’ equity 43,796 39,929 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 168,642 $ 172,479









CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,312 $ (838 ) $ (20,374 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,853 1,845 1,393 Amortization of debt issuance costs 136 137 177 Share-based compensation 940 811 16,078 Deferred income taxes (88 ) (162 ) 7,198 Other 668 522 (429 ) Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables 11,639 (2,172 ) 1,717 Inventories 1,713 8,698 (4,034 ) Accounts payable 3,565 (8,546 ) 2,736 Accrued employee compensation 1,851 547 346 Other assets and liabilities 636 (1,633 ) 1,146 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,225 (791 ) 5,954 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (489 ) (1,053 ) (579 ) Purchase of software (279 ) (157 ) (332 ) Cash paid for acquisition — (334 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (768 ) (1,544 ) (911 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of revolver debt — 10,000 — Repayment of term loan (2,500 ) (2,500 ) (2,375 ) Repayment of revolver debt (10,000 ) — — Payment of debt issuance costs — — (208 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting commissions and fees — — 65,988 Payment of deferred offering costs — — (1,007 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6 ) 52 — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (12,506 ) 7,552 62,398 Effect of exchange rate on cash — (70 ) 4 Net increase in cash 12,951 5,147 67,445 Cash, beginning of period 24,493 19,346 3,801 Cash, end of period $ 37,444 $ 24,493 $ 71,246 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 272 $ 149 $ 155 Interest paid $ 1,096 $ 1,117 $ 1,949 Significant non-cash activities: Issuance of shares for unreturned capital and accumulated yield $ — $ — $ 49,252 Deferred offering costs included in accrued liabilities $ — $ — $ 3,246









CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (Unaudited) REVENUES BY PRODUCT TYPE Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Point-to-Multi-Point $ 40,564 $ 34,867 $ 41,730 Point-to-Point 12,602 13,110 17,830 Wi-Fi 7,640 11,481 8,430 Other 1,448 971 1,161 Total Revenues $ 62,254 $ 60,429 $ 69,151 REVENUES BY REGION Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 North America $ 32,454 $ 31,035 $ 30,056 Europe, Middle East and Africa 20,424 18,744 22,994 Caribbean and Latin America 4,653 5,230 8,420 Asia Pacific 4,723 5,420 7,681 Total Revenues $ 62,254 $ 60,429 $ 69,151

Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures



In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Excluding these non-GAAP measures eliminate the variability caused by share-based compensation as a result of the variety of equity awards used by other companies and the varying methodologies and assumptions used, the variability caused by purchase accounting and provide a more relevant measure of operating performance. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) Sponsor management fees associated with advisory services, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) one-time acquisition costs, and (vii) restructuring expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude Sponsor management fees, in order to eliminate the impact on reported performance caused by these fees, which are related to our past ownership structure. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude one-time acquisition costs and restructuring expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period to period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expense and associated employment taxes paid are excluded. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, restricted share awards and restricted share units, as well as awards with performance or other market characteristics, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control while the associated employment taxes are cash-based expenses that vary in amount from period-to-period and are dependent on market forces as well as jurisdictional tax regulations that are often beyond Cambium Networks control. In addition, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, Cambium Networks incurred a one-time share-based compensation expense of $16.1 million in connection with (i) the recognition of deferred share-based compensation expense and (ii) the issuance of 2,172,000 share options, each upon the completion of our initial public offering.

Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships, unpatented technology, patents, software, and trademarks, and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues and are excluded since these are not indicative of continuing operations.

Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal and professional fees relating to the acquisition of Xirrus. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

One-time charges associated with the completion of an acquisition including items such as contract termination costs, severance and other acquisition-related restructuring costs; costs incurred in connection with integration activities; and legal and accounting costs. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Restructuring expenses primarily consist of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred, one-time and ongoing impacts from the company's valuation allowance recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and one-time tax impacts from share-based compensation expense incurred upon the completion of our initial public offering. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company’s ongoing effective tax rate after adjusting for one-time or unique reoccurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares, if their effect to earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures, because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 3,312 $ (838 ) $ (20,374 ) Interest expense, net 1,525 1,345 2,301 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (2 ) 82 8,623 Depreciation and amortization 1,853 1,845 1,393 EBITDA 6,688 2,434 (8,057 ) Share-based compensation 940 811 16,078 Sponsor management fee — — 125 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 30 — — Restructuring expense 9 1,152 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,667 $ 4,397 $ 8,146 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.3 % 7.3 % 11.8 %

The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 GAAP gross profit $ 30,472 $ 30,632 $ 34,312 Share-based compensation expense 18 17 182 Amortization of capitalized software costs 153 150 166 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 30,643 $ 30,799 $ 34,660 Non-GAAP gross margin 49.2 % 51.0 % 50.1 % GAAP research and development expense $ 9,299 $ 11,814 $ 15,189 Share-based compensation expense 422 368 4,863 Restructuring expense (5 ) 639 — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 8,882 $ 10,807 $ 10,326 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 8,035 $ 10,304 $ 14,227 Share-based compensation expense 243 232 3,607 Restructuring expense (9 ) 513 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 7,801 $ 9,559 $ 10,620 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 6,625 $ 6,446 $ 13,063 Share-based compensation expense 257 194 7,426 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 30 — — Restructuring expense 23 — — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 6,315 $ 6,252 $ 5,637 GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,700 $ 1,695 $ 1,227 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 293 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,149 $ 1,144 $ 934 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 4,813 $ 373 $ (9,394 ) Share-based compensation expense 940 811 16,078 Amortization of capitalized software costs 153 150 166 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 293 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 30 — — Restructuring expense 9 1,152 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 6,496 $ 3,037 $ 7,143 GAAP pre-tax income (loss) $ 3,310 $ (756 ) $ (11,751 ) Share-based compensation expense 940 811 16,078 Amortization of capitalized software costs 153 150 166 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 293 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 30 — — Restructuring expense 9 1,152 Non-GAAP pre-tax income $ 4,993 $ 1,908 $ 4,786 GAAP (benefit) provision for income taxes $ (2 ) $ 82 $ 8,623 Valuation allowance impacts (404 ) — 8,238 Tax impacts of share vesting — 3 2,530 Tax effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, Xirrus one-time acquisition, restructuring expense using non-GAAP ETR (337 ) (533 ) (3,010 ) All other discrete items — 61 (6 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 739 $ 551 $ 871 Non-GAAP ETR 14.8 % 28.9 % 18.2 % GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,312 $ (838 ) $ (20,374 ) Share-based compensation expense 940 811 16,078 Amortization of capitalized software costs 153 150 166 Amortization of acquired intangibles 551 551 293 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 30 — — Restructuring expense 9 1,152 — Non-GAAP adjustments to tax (404 ) 64 10,761 Tax effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, Xirrus one-time acquisition charges, restructuring expense using non-GAAP ETR (337 ) (533 ) (3,010 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 4,254 $ 1,357 $ 3,915 Non-GAAP fully weighted basic shares 25,684 25,680 25,632 Non-GAAP fully weighted diluted shares 25,791 25,680 25,632 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP basic share $ 0.17 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP diluted share $ 0.16 $ 0.05 $ 0.15