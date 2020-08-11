PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion as part of Maxim Group’s M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Leading Innovators in Women’s Health, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The panel will be moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, lead biotechnology analyst at Maxim Group.
About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.
Contact:
Matt Riley
Head of Investor Relations
mriley@agiletherapeutics.com
