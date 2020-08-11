PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion as part of Maxim Group’s M-Vest Virtual Conference Series: Leading Innovators in Women’s Health, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The panel will be moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, lead biotechnology analyst at Maxim Group.



Webcast Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, August 13, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Thursday, August 13, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2DlgeRW

