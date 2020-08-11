Robust pipeline anticipated to deliver two Phase 3 and four Phase 2 data events in 2020 and 2021



Arcutis currently expects no impact to its previously disclosed clinical timelines due to COVID-19

Arcutis development programs address dermatological diseases impacting over 20 million patients in the U.S.

Strong financial position with $224.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provided a business update.

“Arcutis is uniquely positioned to fill the innovation gap in the medical dermatology sector, and we anticipate six important clinical data readouts, including our pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials of topical roflumilast cream as a potential treatment for plaque psoriasis, between now and the end of 2021,” said Frank Watanabe , Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Dermatologists and patients are desperate for new topical options to treat serious diseases of the skin. We are focused on elevating the standard of care for dermatological diseases and conditions through novel therapies that simplify disease management for physicians and eliminate the need for patients to compromise between drug safety, efficacy, and tolerability. We appreciate the strong support from investigators across our development programs, which currently include four product candidates in development for seven indications, with an addressable U.S. market of over 20 million patients.”

Pipeline Update

ARQ-151 (Topical roflumilast cream) - a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor in a cream formulation, being developed as a potential treatment for plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis.

The New England Journal of Medicine published positive results from a Phase 2b trial, which demonstrated the compound significantly improves chronic plaque psoriasis.

Topline data from two on-going Phase 3 clinical trials (DERMIS-1 and-2) in patients with plaque psoriasis is anticipated in the first half of 2021.

On-going Phase 2 long-term safety study in plaque psoriasis has completed enrollment, with topline data anticipated in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company expects to begin a Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis in the second half of 2020, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2021.

ARQ-154 (Topical roflumilast foam) - a highly potent and selective phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor in a foam formulation, designed to overcome the challenges of delivering topical drugs in hair-bearing areas of the body, being developed as a potential treatment for seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis.

In June, the Company completed enrollment in the on-going Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in seborrheic dermatitis, with topline data anticipated early in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In July, the Company completed enrollment in the ongoing Phase 2b study in scalp psoriasis, with topline data anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

ARQ-252 - a potent and highly selective topical small molecule inhibitor of Janus kinase type 1 (JAK1), being developed as a potential treatment for chronic hand eczema and other inflammatory dermatoses.

In July, the Company initiated enrollment in the Phase 2b portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2b study in chronic hand eczema, with topline data anticipated in the second half of 2021.

The Company anticipates initiating a Phase 2a study in vitiligo in the second half of 2020.

ARQ-255 - an alternative topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to potentially treat alopecia areata.

Formulation and preclinical efforts are underway.

Recent Corporate Highlights

Over the course of the second quarter, the Company announced that two senior executives had joined the Company:

Jay Ramsinghani, Vice President of Commercial Strategy and Operations.

Ayisha Jeter, Vice President of Market Access.

Second Quarter 2020 Summary Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $224.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $101.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Arcutis believes that its current cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operations through 2021.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $30.0 million compared to $7.2 million for the corresponding period in 2019. R&D expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $55.2 million compared to $13.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019. These year-over-year increases were primarily due to the initiation of multiple clinical trials during the last year.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $5.6 million compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding period in 2019. G&A expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $9.1 million compared to $2.1 million for the corresponding period in 2019. These year-over-year increases were primarily due to higher headcount and professional services costs, including the costs associated with being a public company.

Net loss was $35.4 million, or $0.94 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to $8.3 million, or $4.69 per basic and diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2019. Net loss was $63.4 million, or $2.05 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $14.9 million, or $8.79 per basic and diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2019.

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and par value)

June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,546 $ 63,336 Marketable securities 52,429 37,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,060 5,209 Total current assets 228,035 106,474 Property, plant, and equipment, net 228 227 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,629 264 Other assets 78 47 Total assets $ 231,970 $ 107,012 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,253 $ 1,405 Accrued liabilities 10,948 3,654 Operating lease liability 80 178 Total current liabilities 19,281 5,237 Operating lease liability, noncurrent 3,610 129 Other long-term liabilities 156 184 Total liabilities 23,047 5,550 Convertible preferred stock — 166,491 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock — — Common stock 3 — Additional paid-in capital 338,617 1,244 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — (1 ) Accumulated deficit (129,697 ) (66,272 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 208,923 (65,029 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 231,970 $ 107,012

ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)