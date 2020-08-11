MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.



The KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Future of Technology Series. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, August 18 th at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please note that the presentation time has been rescheduled from a prior press release on July 16 th .

The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website ( http://investors.appian.com ).

