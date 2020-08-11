GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and provided a business update.
“We are pleased with Altimmune’s progress during 2020 as we have launched two new product candidates for COVID-19, progressed our NASH candidate toward clinical testing and forged strategic alliances with Vigene Biosciences and DynPort Vaccine Company” said Vipin K. Garg, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the support of our shareholders, we now have more than $200 million of cash and investments on hand to drive continued development of our product pipeline.”
Recent Highlights
Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
|Conference Call Information
Altimmune will host a conference call to discuss the company’s second quarter results and other business information.
|Date:
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Time:
|8:30 am Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|877-423-9813
|International:
|201-689-8573
|Conference ID:
|13706947
|Webcast:
|http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140748
Following the conclusion of the call, the webcast will be available for replay on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.altimmune.com. The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Our diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, clinical trials and results of operations, the timing of key milestones for our clinical assets, the development of our AdCOVID vaccine product candidate and initiation of animal testing in Q2 2020 and a Phase 1 clinical study in Q4 2020 for AdCOVID, the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study in Q4 2020 for ALT-801 and receipt of data from this clinical study in 2021, the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial for HepTcell in Q4 2020, and the prospects for regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. (the “Company”) may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: potential impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, the reliability of the results of the studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company’s product candidates; funding delays, reductions in or elimination of U.S. government funding and/or non-renewal of expiring funding under the Company’s agreement with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”), or the Company’s contract with the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”); the Company’s ability to satisfy certain technical milestones under the Company’s contracts with BARDA and NIAID that would entitle the Company to receive additional funding over the period of the agreement; the receipt of future potential payments under government contracts or grants; the Company’s ability to obtain potential regulatory approvals on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain additional patents or extend existing patents on the timelines anticipated, or at all; the Company’s ability to identify and consummate potential future strategic partnerships; and the Company’s ability to expand its pipeline of products and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials, and the Company’s ability to commercialize its products. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov.
|ALTIMMUNE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|64,741,921
|$
|8,962,686
|Restricted cash
|34,174
|34,174
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|64,776,095
|8,996,860
|Short-term investments
|15,484,402
|28,277,386
|Accounts receivable
|1,182,099
|1,021,179
|Tax refund receivable
|5,506,946
|629,096
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,020,876
|470,228
|Total current assets
|87,970,418
|39,394,749
|Property and equipment, net
|1,024,640
|1,104,208
|Right of use asset
|662,074
|698,321
|Intangible assets, net
|12,785,655
|12,732,195
|Other assets
|100,980
|128,547
|Total assets
|$
|102,543,767
|$
|54,058,020
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|195,217
|$
|18,232
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|4,089,749
|3,904,767
|Notes payable
|632,000
|—
|Total current liabilities
|4,916,966
|3,922,999
|Contingent consideration
|16,390,000
|2,750,000
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,715,024
|1,864,875
|Total liabilities
|23,021,990
|8,537,874
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
|2,635
|1,508
|26,553,957 and 15,312,381 shares issued; 26,553,886 and 15,312,167
|shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|242,579,532
|187,914,916
|Accumulated deficit
|(158,028,687
|)
|(137,376,122
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|(5,031,703
|)
|(5,020,156
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|79,521,777
|45,520,146
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|102,543,767
|$
|54,058,020
|ALTIMMUNE, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues
|$
|721,636
|$
|1,626,029
|$
|2,934,330
|$
|4,581,622
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|16,594,250
|2,945,096
|23,781,781
|6,162,768
|General and administrative
|2,545,356
|2,231,817
|4,877,273
|4,298,299
|Total operating expenses
|19,139,606
|5,176,913
|28,659,054
|10,461,067
|Loss from operations
|(18,417,970
|)
|(3,550,884
|)
|(25,724,724
|)
|(5,879,445
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Changes in fair value of warrant liability
|—
|(46,000
|)
|—
|(46,000
|)
|Interest expense
|(3,308
|)
|(748
|)
|(5,193
|)
|(1,488
|)
|Interest income
|81,458
|239,964
|233,027
|425,211
|Other (expense) income, net
|(5,878
|)
|(29,220
|)
|19,664
|17,528
|Total other (expense) income, net
|72,272
|163,996
|247,498
|395,251
|Net loss before income tax benefit
|(18,345,698
|)
|(3,386,888
|)
|(25,477,226
|)
|(5,484,194
|)
|Income tax benefit
|1,578,782
|—
|4,824,661
|—
|Net loss
|(16,766,916
|)
|(3,386,888
|)
|(20,652,565
|)
|(5,484,194
|)
|Other comprehensive loss – unrealized gain (loss) on investments
|20,888
|—
|(11,547
|)
|—
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(16,746,028
|)
|$
|(3,386,888
|)
|$
|(20,664,112
|)
|$
|(5,484,194
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(16,766,916
|)
|$
|(3,386,888
|)
|$
|(20,652,565
|)
|$
|(5,484,194
|)
|Deemed dividends
|—
|—
|—
|(452,925
|)
|Net loss attributed to common stockholders
|$
|(16,766,916
|)
|$
|(3,386,888
|)
|$
|(20,652,565
|)
|$
|(5,937,119
|)
|Net loss per share attributed to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.94
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(1.25
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|17,886,853
|13,127,773
|16,498,719
|11,318,819
