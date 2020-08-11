SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



“First, let me express our ongoing gratitude to all the heroic national health systems and their front-line workers. We are both grateful and honored that our health system customers have continued to trust us so meaningfully to support them in this time of great need,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “From a financial perspective, I am very pleased with our performance in the second quarter across all areas of our business, including outperforming the mid-point of our guidance for both total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. In addition to this financial and operational execution, I was particularly pleased to see that our team member overall satisfaction score, as measured by Gallup, ranked in the 99th percentile once again. This past period's score, the second highest in the company's history, was particularly encouraging as we adapted to a remote-only culture.”



Mr. Burton continued: “We are hosting our seventh annual Healthcare Analytics Summit in September. While the format will be virtual this year, we continue to believe this conference represents a meaningful opportunity for Health Catalyst to continue to provide thought leadership within the healthcare data and analytics ecosystem, while carefully listening to our customers and prospects as we further cultivate and deepen those relationships. The theme of this year's conference will be healthcare analytics in the ‘new normal’, and we are fortunate to feature many of the leading voices in the country as our keynote speakers.”

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook



Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the third quarter of 2020, we expect:

Total revenue between $43.0 million and $46.0 million, and



Adjusted EBITDA between $(8.9) million and $(6.9) million

For the full year of 2020, we expect:

Total revenue between $177.2 million and $181.2 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $(25.5) million and $(22.5) million

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details



The company will host a conference call to review the results today, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-295-1104 for U.S. participants, or 1-470-495-9486 for international participants, and referencing participant code 2285626. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst



Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Available Information

Health Catalyst intends to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for Q3 2020. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key customers or partners; (v) the impact of COVID-19 on our business and results of operation; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 expected to be filed with the SEC on or about August 12, 2020. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) As of As of June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,185 $ 18,032 Short-term investments 248,932 210,245 Accounts receivable, net 34,426 27,570 Deferred costs 455 937 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,955 7,455 Total current assets 396,953 264,239 Property and equipment, net 3,835 4,295 Intangible assets, net 29,435 25,535 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,417 3,787 Other assets 2,337 810 Goodwill 18,419 3,694 Total assets $ 466,396 $ 302,360 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,398 $ 3,622 Accrued liabilities 7,487 8,944 Acquisition-related consideration payable 3,164 2,192 Deferred revenue 35,173 30,653 Operating lease liabilities 1,963 2,806 Total current liabilities 50,185 48,217 Long-term debt, net of current portion 163,480 48,200 Acquisition-related consideration payable, net of current portion — 1,860 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,176 1,459 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 13,913 1,654 Contingent consideration liability 1,457 — Other liabilities 1,223 326 Total liabilities 232,434 101,716 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 38,729,662 and 36,678,854 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 39 37 Additional paid-in capital 889,054 811,049 Accumulated deficit (655,306 ) (610,514 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 175 72 Total stockholders’ equity 233,962 200,644 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 466,396 $ 302,360





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Technology $ 25,487 $ 20,085 $ 50,186 $ 40,233 Professional services 17,772 16,719 38,189 31,784 Total revenue 43,259 36,804 88,375 72,017 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1) 8,197 7,044 16,103 13,796 Professional services(1)(3) 14,932 10,666 31,094 21,240 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 23,129 17,710 47,197 35,036 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(3) 12,502 10,385 25,989 20,858 Research and development(1)(3) 12,061 9,710 25,149 19,732 General and administrative(1)(2)(4)(5) 8,113 6,146 17,814 12,320 Depreciation and amortization 3,094 2,216 5,971 4,528 Total operating expenses 35,770 28,457 74,923 57,438 Loss from operations (15,640 ) (9,363 ) (33,745 ) (20,457 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (8,514 ) — (8,514 ) (1,670 ) Interest and other expense, net (3,025 ) (1,320 ) (3,646 ) (2,265 ) Loss before income taxes (27,179 ) (10,683 ) (45,905 ) (24,392 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 4 11 (1,232 ) 22 Net loss $ (27,183 ) $ (10,694 ) $ (44,673 ) $ (24,414 ) Less: accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — 98,641 — 162,656 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (27,183 ) $ (109,335 ) $ (44,673 ) $ (187,070 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.71 ) $ (21.98 ) $ (1.19 ) $ (38.29 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 38,131 4,975 37,620 4,885 Adjusted net loss(6) $ (5,740 ) $ (7,749 ) $ (11,823 ) $ (16,197 ) Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted(6) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.45 ) Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted(6) 38,131 36,176 37,620 35,997

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 203 $ 31 $ 379 $ 64 Professional services 890 140 1,706 288 Sales and marketing 3,309 497 6,491 1,280 Research and development 2,080 213 3,962 435 General and administrative 2,564 517 5,249 987 Total $ 9,046 $ 1,398 $ 17,787 $ 3,054

(2) Includes acquisition transaction costs as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Acquisition transaction costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ — $ — Professional services — — — — Sales and marketing — — — — Research and development — — — — General and administrative 396 — 1,271 — Total $ 396 $ — $ 1,271 $ —

(3) Includes post-acquisition restructuring costs as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Post-Acquisition Restructuring Costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ — $ — Professional services — — — 108 Sales and marketing — — — 306 Research and development — — — 32 General and administrative — — — — Total $ — $ — $ — $ 446

(4) Includes the change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ — $ — Professional services — — — — Sales and marketing — — — — Research and development — — — — General and administrative (1,209 ) — (1,568 ) — Total $ (1,209 ) $ — $ (1,568 ) $ —

(5) Includes duplicate headquarters rent expense, as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Duplicate Headquarters Rent Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ — $ — $ — $ — Professional services — — — — Sales and marketing — — — — Research and development — — — — General and administrative 125 — 125 — Total $ 125 $ — $ 125 $ —

(6) Includes pro forma adjustments to net loss attributable to common stockholders and the weighted average number of common shares outstanding directly attributable to the closing of our initial public offering on July 29, 2019 as well as certain other non-GAAP adjustments. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share" section below for further details.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Cash flows from operating activities 2020 2019 Net loss $ (44,673 ) $ (24,414 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,971 4,528 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,514 1,670 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,540 516 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,569 1,913 Investment discount and premium amortization 267 (274 ) Provision for expected credit losses 836 — Stock-based compensation expense 17,787 3,054 Deferred tax (benefit) provision (1,280 ) — Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (1,568 ) — Other 71 (34 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (7,179 ) (6,776 ) Deferred costs 482 (196 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,493 ) (55 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (1,056 ) (1,644 ) Deferred revenue 4,475 9,676 Operating lease liabilities (1,783 ) (1,605 ) Net cash used in operating activities (17,520 ) (13,641 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (163,346 ) (40,509 ) Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 124,150 12,297 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (15,249 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (1,067 ) (1,063 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,182 ) (977 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10 38 Net cash used in investing activities (56,684 ) (30,214 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from convertible note securities, net of issuance costs 222,482 — Purchase of capped calls related to issuance of convertible senior notes (21,743 ) — Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs — 47,169 Repayment of credit facilities (57,043 ) (21,821 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 15,010 1,625 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,408 — Payments of acquisition-related consideration (748 ) (773 ) Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 12,073 Payments of deferred offering costs — (2,030 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 160,366 36,243 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (9 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 86,153 (7,612 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,032 28,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 104,185 $ 20,819

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization and excluding (i) stock-based compensation and (ii) post-acquisition restructuring costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses. The following is a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted Gross Profit, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages) Professional Technology Services Total Revenue $ 25,487 $ 17,772 $ 43,259 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (8,197 ) (14,932 ) (23,129 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 17,290 2,840 20,130 Add: Stock-based compensation 203 890 1,093 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 17,493 $ 3,730 $ 21,223 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 68 % 16 % 47 % Adjusted Gross Margin 69 % 21 % 49 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages) Professional Technology Services Total Revenue $ 20,085 $ 16,719 $ 36,804 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (7,044 ) (10,666 ) (17,710 ) Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 13,041 6,053 19,094 Add: Stock-based compensation 31 140 171 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 13,072 $ 6,193 $ 19,265 Gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization 65 % 36 % 52 % Adjusted Gross Margin 65 % 37 % 52 %

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other expense, net, (ii) loss on extinguishment of debt, (iii) income tax provision, (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) stock-based compensation, (vi) acquisition transaction costs, (vii) change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, (viii) duplicate headquarters rent expense, and (ix) post-acquisition restructuring costs when they are incurred. Duplicate headquarters rent expense, added as a reconciling item in this period, relates to our corporate headquarters relocation announced in March 2020. For GAAP accounting purposes the new headquarters lease commenced in June 2020, however, the current headquarters lease does not end until December 31, 2020 and payments on the new headquarters lease are not required until the contractual lease commencement in January 2021. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net loss $ (27,183 ) $ (10,694 ) Add: Interest and other expense, net 3,025 1,320 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,514 — Income tax (benefit) provision 4 11 Depreciation and amortization 3,094 2,216 Stock-based compensation 9,046 1,398 Acquisition transaction costs 396 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (1,209 ) — Duplicate headquarters rent expense 125 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,188 ) $ (5,749 )

Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss Per Share



Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted for (i) accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition transaction costs, (iv) change in fair value of contingent consideration liability, (v) duplicate headquarters rent expense (see explanation above), (vi) post-acquisition restructuring costs, (vii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (viii) non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, and (ix) loss on debt extinguishment. Non-cash interest expense related to our convertible senior notes, added as a reconciling item in this period, relates to the convertible senior notes that were issued in a private placement in April 2020. Under GAAP, we are required to separately account for liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the convertible senior notes. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes we are required to recognize the effective interest expense on our convertible senior notes and amortize the issuance costs over the term of the notes. The difference between the effective interest expense and the contractual interest expense, and the amortization expense of issuance costs are excluded from management’s assessment of our operating performance because management believes that these non-cash expenses are not indicative of ongoing operating performance.We believe Adjusted Net Loss provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

On July 29, 2019, we closed our initial public offering (our IPO) in which we issued and sold 8,050,000 shares (inclusive of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,050,000 shares) of common stock at $26.00 per share. We received net proceeds of $194.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before deducting offering costs of $4.6 million. Upon the closing of our IPO, all shares of our outstanding redeemable convertible preferred stock converted into 23,151,481 shares of common stock on a one-for-one basis. Because our IPO occurred after the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we have prepared the below adjusted condensed consolidated statement of operations data to present pro forma adjusted net loss per share amounts that will be comparable between the current and prior periods presented. The following calculation gives effect to the following pro forma adjustments:

The automatic conversion of all outstanding shares of our redeemable convertible preferred stock (using the if-converted method) into common stock as though the conversion had occurred as of the beginning of the 2019 period presented.



The issuance of 8,050,000 shares of common stock as part of our IPO, assuming the shares of common stock were issued and sold as of the beginning of the 2019 period presented. The table below presents our calculation of pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, including a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and the pro forma as adjusted weighted-average shares used in calculating pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted, to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (27,183 ) $ (109,335 ) $ (44,673 ) $ (187,070 ) Add: Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock — 98,641 — 162,656 Stock-based compensation 9,046 1,398 17,787 3,054 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,360 1,547 4,510 3,047 Loss on extinguishment of debt 8,514 — 8,514 1,670 Acquisition transaction costs 396 — 1,271 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (1,209 ) — (1,568 ) — Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 2,211 — 2,211 — Duplicate headquarters rent expense 125 — 125 — Post-acquisition restructuring costs — — — 446 Adjusted Net Loss $ (5,740 ) $ (7,749 ) $ (11,823 ) $ (16,197 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 38,130,932 4,974,515 37,619,965 4,885,350 Pro forma adjustments: Pro forma adjustment to reflect issuance and conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock, assuming the conversion took place as of the beginning of the 2019 period — 23,151,481 — 23,061,989 Pro forma adjustment to reflect issuance of shares of common stock as part of IPO, assuming the issuance took place as of the beginning of the 2019 period — 8,050,000 — 8,050,000 Pro forma as adjusted weighted-average number of shares used in calculating Adjusted Net Loss per share, basic and diluted 38,130,932 36,175,996 37,619,965 35,997,339 Pro forma adjusted net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.45 )

