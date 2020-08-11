SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.



To our shareholders:

We reached the end of a very challenging semester, but with a feeling of “mission accomplished”. Amid the global crisis and many uncertainties, we took the time to consolidate our culture, strengthen our purpose and demonstrate to the entire team that when we stand firm and work hard with our feet on the ground, we can achieve extraordinary results.

Our financial and operational performance results reinforce our belief that we are moving in the right direction, consolidating our path without shortcuts and with humility to change course when necessary. More than ever, we believe in the strength and potential of our business model and our people. As we often say, we are sure that we are only at the beginning of a long journey.

During the second quarter of 2020, we made a series of important announcements regarding various initiatives, with the common goal of strengthening our ecosystem and generating sustainable long-term value.

The permanent adoption of our remote work model and the idealization of Villa XP were influenced by the perception that the world is changing, and that the rapid adaptation of a new corporate lifestyle will drive competitive advantages. Many paradigms have been broken and we continue to increasingly challenge the status quo in the face of a crisis.

In this sense, the pandemic and its consequences, especially the isolation, brought an opportunity to rethink concepts of relationships, work, productivity and quality of life. To take this step, we carefully listened to our nearly 3,000 employees and thoroughly analyzed the merits and risks of the model. Although we are still in the initial stage of this project, we are very excited and confident that this could be a transformational moment for the Company.

In terms of sustainability, we recently created an ESG Board with the objective of organizing the company's existing initiatives and developing an ambitious and comprehensive plan to meet the high level of international requirements and best practices. Leaving a better world for future generations is one way of inspiring our teams, bringing us closer to our customers and, above all, demonstrating to society that we must lead this movement and stop blaming others for things that bother us. We believe that a great company, in addition to delivering solid results, should mobilize its structure to positively impact its surroundings, generating value for society and, consequently, achieving greater satisfaction for its customers and employees. Organizations that do not understand this role are at risk of losing their relevance and competitiveness in the coming years. Recently announced actions include the creation of ESG funds, as well as establishing a goal of women representing 50% of our workforce by 2025, with other initiatives in the pipeline.

Another recent milestone was the successful realization of the first Expert held 100% digitally and free of charge. In just a few weeks we were forced to rethink the entire event. Initially, 50,000 people were expected to attend, but the shifting landscape ended up presenting us with a greater opportunity to reach a much broader audience. The 10th edition of the largest investment event in the world reached more than 5 million people, reinforcing the irreversible acceleration of digitalization and the demand for quality content and financial education. The event was available on multiple platforms and social networks, with more than 200 speakers, among them: Tony Blair, Magic Johnson, Malala, Howard Marks, Ray Dalio, and Paulo Guedes, among others, discussing various subjects. The event improved the visibility of our brand and drove an increase in the volume of account openings. The mindset of empowering and inspiring Brazilians with knowledge is one of our competitive advantages since our inception that represents a powerful tool in prospecting and retaining customers.

Regarding new businesses and M&A activity, we recently announced four high potential transactions for our ecosystem: Fliper, DM10, Antecipa and DuAgro. The association with entrepreneurs aligned with our culture and with disruptive ideas and businesses represents a great opportunity to accelerate strategic projects and enhance our growth. Within the wholesale channel, we recently hired José Berenguer (Former CEO of JP Morgan Brasil) as partner and member of our executive committee. Mr. Berenguer is taking over our Issuer Services and corporate and private banking businesses. We are increasingly convinced that the same disruption we started in the retail universe can also be carried out in the corporate and high-net worth individuals’ markets, with the launch of our bank and other transactional services, that until now were only offered by traditional banks.

Additionally, a few weeks ago we announced the start of the test period for our XP Visa Infinite credit card. The card, which will feature Investback, and revert purchase fractions directly to our product platform, is one of the main pillars of our digital bank, which will launch key transactional features by the end of 2020. The strengthening of our value proposition with banking products and services brings us even closer to our customers and allows them the ability to concentrate all their investments within the XP's platform and brands. We have no doubt that one of our greatest short-term opportunities is to significantly increase the share of wallet of our investors, which will drive incremental growth and further diversify revenues.

In line with our commitment to constantly develop the Brazilian capital markets, we continue to innovate and further expand the possibilities for our customers, always striving for transparency and service. From now on, XP will offer, in addition to the traditional transactions-based commissions model (with full transparency of the amounts paid by customers), a fixed fee option based on services provided, whereby product commissions are reverted to the client’s portfolio. This alternative option ensures a differentiated customer experience, allowing, above all, flexible pricing structures based on investor preferences.

It is also worth highlighting all the investments we are making to retain and strengthen both our direct channel and our Independent Financial Advisor network. We will spare no financial, operational and intellectual efforts to increasingly improve and demonstrate that we are the best and most reliable ecosystem in the Brazilian financial market.

Fortunately, all these initiatives are happening during a historic period for Brazil, with low interest rates enhancing the search for financial education and better investment alternatives. Since the beginning of the Real plan (1994), average annual interest rates in Brazil have been over 13%, leading Brazilians to remain conservative, focused on the short term and, above all, driving rising concentration of assets with the largest banks in our country. With the current Selic rate at 2.00%, the incentive to take risks, diversify portfolios and adopt a longer-term vision become essential to generating meaningful financial returns. The record number of individuals investing in stocks in Brazil confirms this trend and, when we compare Brazil’s equity penetration with other countries, the size of the potential becomes increasingly clear.

I would also like to mention the encouraging behavioral shift of Brazilians driven by the current macroeconomic environment. In recent years, most of Brazil’s economic growth has been driven by the government. Now, more than ever, individuals have been empowered with low interest rates, driving accelerating growth in the number of entrepreneurs and enabling a structural inversion of this equation. We remain optimistic about our country and confident in its ongoing transformation.

Finally, I would like to reinforce that my partners and I remain totally committed to transforming the financial market to improve peoples' lives.

Thank you for your support.

Guilherme Benchimol, CEO

2Q20 KPIs

2Q20 2Q19 YoY 1Q20 QoQ Operating and Financial Metrics (unaudited) Retail – AUC (in R$ bn) 436 274 59% 366 19% Retail – active clients (in '000s) 2,360 1,304 81% 2,039 16% Retail – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 1,475 871 69% 1,254 18% Institutional – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 333 177 88% 331 1% Issuer Services – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 65 87 -25% 132 -51% Digital Content – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 46 32 42% 27 70% Other – gross total revenues (in R$ mn) 123 69 79% 113 9% Company Financial Metrics Gross revenue (in R$ mn) 2,041 1,236 65% 1,856 10% Net Revenue (in R$ mn) 1,921 1,147 68% 1,735 11% Gross Profit (in R$ mn) 1,342 780 72% 1,156 16% Gross Margin 69.8% 68.1% 178 bps 66.6% 321 bps Adjusted Net Income¹ (in R$ mn) 565 228 148% 415 36% Adjusted Net Margin 29.4% 19.9% 951 bps 23.9% 550 bps

Total AUC

R$436 bn

+59% YoY Active Clients

2,360 k

+81% YoY

IFAs

7,000+





NPS

71 Gross Revenue

R$2,041 mn

+65% YoY Adjusted Net Income

R$565 mn

+148% YoY





Operational Performance

Assets Under Custody (in R$ bn)

Total AUC reached R$436 billion at June 30, 2020, up 59% year-over-year and 19% quarter-over-quarter. The R$70 billion sequential increase is shown on the bridge chart below and was driven by: (1) R$41 billion of market appreciation and (2) R$29 billion of net inflows in the quarter.

Assets Under Custody 1Q20-2Q20 Bridge (in R$ bn)

Monthly average net inflow was about R$10 billion in 2Q20. As anticipated, the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown weighed on net new money dynamics in the beginning of 2Q20 due to commercial and operational bottlenecks. Hence, our monthly average net inflow was R$7.6 billion in April-May, down 36% vs the 1Q20 average, but recovered to R$14 billion in June, reflecting improved business conditions in Brazil.

Active Clients (in 000’s)

Active clients totaled 2.4 million at the end of 2Q20, up 81% from 1.3 million at the end of 2Q19. Similar to the previous quarter, our Clear brand led the way in 2Q20 fueled by the ongoing equitization trend in Brazil, with more individual investors investing in equities and derivatives.

Monthly average active client net additions remained stable at approximately 107,000 in 2Q20 (versus 112,000 in 1Q20). This modest sequential decline was mainly driven by a mild deceleration in the IFA channel, which was an expected consequence of the lockdown and the restrictions on commercial activities such as events and meetings. Trends, however, improved in May and particularly June and we are confident looking ahead to the second half of the year.

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

NPS, a widely known survey methodology used to measure customer satisfaction, reached 71 in 2Q20. Maintaining a high NPS score is a priority for XP since our business model is built around client experience. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average scores in the prior six months.

2Q20 Revenue Breakdown

Total Gross Revenue (in R$ mn)

Total Gross Revenue increased 65% from R$1.2 billion in 2Q19 to R$2.0 billion in 2Q20, mainly driven by strong growth across the Retail and Institutional businesses.

Retail

Retail Revenue (in R$ mn)

Retail revenue grew 69% from R$871 million in 2Q19 to R$1.5 billion in 2Q20. The main growth drivers included, in order of contribution: (1) equity and futures, reflecting consistently high trading volumes and growing participation of retail investors at B3; (2) fixed income, which benefited from the steepening of the yield curve; and (3) Financial Products, represented by COEs (structured notes) and equity-linked derivatives, saw increased demand in a volatile quarter. New products, such as COEs issued by Banco XP, Resgate and Limite Express collateralized loans and Derivatives for Corporate clients are also increasing their contribution to Retail revenue.

LTM Take Rate (LTM Retail Revenue / Average AUC)

The last twelve months Take Rate (or Revenue Yield) was stable in 2Q20 vs 1Q20 as equity, futures and fixed income revenue growth offset lower distribution fees from primary offerings and the average AUC sequential expansion.

Institutional

Institutional Revenue (in R$ mn)

Institutional gross revenue totaled R$333 million in 2Q20, up 88% from R$177 million in 2Q19. Higher equity trading volume was the main driver, following similar dynamics in 1Q20. Broader market equity trading volumes, as reported by B3, expanded 90% year-over-year in 2Q20.

Issuer Services

Issuer Services Revenue (in R$ mn)

Issuer Services revenue decreased 25% year-over-year from R$87 million in 2Q19 to R$65 million in 2Q20. The decline was expected as the window for capital market deals closed during April and May due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For 2H20, following the recovery in May and June, XP maintains a robust pipeline of equity, debt and REITs transactions boding well for higher investment banking and distribution revenues. With José Berenguer joining XP to lead our Issuer Services business, we believe we will be able to further explore cross-selling opportunities in our ecosystem, expand our Investment Banking franchise and continue to disrupt this market in Brazil, as we did with Retail investments.

Digital Content and Other

Digital Content Revenue

Gross revenue totaled R$46 million in 2Q20, up 42% from R$32 million in 2Q19 mainly driven by the increase in students accessing our online courses and MBA programs.

In 2Q20 we reached the following milestones: (1) InfoMoney, our leading financial web portal, attracted 14 million unique visitors, up 20% compared to 1Q20 and (2) our Retail Research Platform generated 1.3 million unique visitors, up 10% versus 1Q20.

Additionally, XP held its main event in July. Held 100% digitally and free of charge for the first time, Expert, which was already considered the largest investment event in the world, impacted more than five million people, up exponentially from prior years. The event had more than 200 speakers and a total of more than 200 hours of content on investments, innovation, technology, economics, politics, sustainability, and culture, among others.

Other Revenue

Other revenue grew 79% in 2Q20 vs 2Q19, from R$69 million to R$123 million, primarily driven by an increase in adjusted gross financial assets from R$3.0 billion at the end of 2Q19 to R$9.3 billion at June 30, 2020.

COGS

COGS (in R$ mn) and Gross Margin

COGS rose 58% from R$366 million in 2Q19 to R$579 million in 2Q20 driven by the increase in Retail revenue. Gross margin expanded to 69.8% in 2Q20 vs 68.1% in 2Q19, due to product mix and the ongoing equitization process that is accelerating the growth of our direct channel, mainly Clear.

SG&A Expenses

SG&A Expense (in R$ mn) and as a % of Net Revenue

SG&A expenses totaled R$678 million in 2Q20, up 61%, or slightly below the growth rate for total gross revenues, from R$422 million in 2Q19. As a percentage of net revenue, SG&A expenses represented 35.3% in 2Q20 vs 36.8% in 2Q19, with efficiency gains arising from our model’s operating leverage.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income¹ (in R$ mn) and Margin

In 2Q20, Adjusted Net Income grew 148% vs 2Q19 and reached R$565 million. The adjusted net margin expanded from 19.9% in 2Q19 to 29.4%, reflecting: (1) strong growth in Retail Revenue, which was mainly driven by equity, derivatives and fixed income and (2) a lower consolidated tax rate due to XP Inc.’s post-IPO corporate structure.

¹ See appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income.

Cash Flow

Cash Flow Data 2Q20 2Q19 1Q20 (R$ mn) Income before income tax 610 312 517 Adjustments to reconcile income before income tax 127 52 80 Income tax paid 130 (107 ) (197 ) Contingencies paid (0 ) (1 ) (0 ) Interest paid (17 ) (12 ) (1 ) Changes in working capital assets and liabilities 540 147 (2 ) Adjusted net cash flow (used in) from operating activities 1,388 392 398 Net cash flow (used in) from securities, repos, derivatives (857 ) (509 ) (537 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 531 (117 ) (139 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (37 ) (31 ) (41 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (95 ) 359 (28 )

Net Cash Flow Used in Operating Activities

Our net cash flow used in Operating activities represented by Adjusted net cash flow (used in) from operating activities (which in management’s view is a more useful metric to track the intrinsic cash flow generation of the business) increased to R$1,388 million for 2Q20 from R$392 million in 2Q19, and R$398 million in 1Q20 driven by:

Higher balance of securities and derivatives that we hold in the ordinary course of our business as a Retail investment distribution platform and as an Institutional broker dealer (with respect to the sale of fixed income securities and structured notes);

Our strategy to allocate excess cash and cash equivalents from treasury funds, from Floating Balances and from private pension balances to securities and other financial assets. These balances may fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter and were the key drivers to the net cash flow from operating activities figures;

Increased net cash from changes in working capital derived from our banking activities such as loans operations, other financial liabilities which include customer deposits and financial bills, and structure operations certificates (COEs); and

Our income before tax of R$736 million in 2Q20 combined with non-cash expenses consisting primarily of (i) share based plan of R$24 million (ii) depreciation and amortization of R$38 million and (iii) Losses on impairment and write-off of property, equipment and intangible assets of R$29 million. The total amount of adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes for 2Q20 was R$127 million.

Net Cash Flow Used in Investing Activities

Our net cash used in investing activities increased from R$31 million in 2Q19 to R$37 million in 2Q20 and decreased from R$41 million in 1Q20, primarily affected by:

increased from R$7 million in 2Q19 to R$23 million in 2Q20 and from R$21 million in 1Q20 to R$ 23 million in 2Q20, mainly regarding the additions in facilities related to the relocation of our principal executive offices to our current address in the city of São Paulo;

the investment in intangible assets, mostly IT infrastructure and software, which decreased from R$24 million in 2Q19 to R$13 million in 2Q20 and decreased from R$20 million in 1Q20 to R$13 million in 2Q20.

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

Our net cash flows from financing activities decreased from R$359 million in 2Q19 to R$95 million in 2Q20, and increased from R$28 million in 1Q20 to R$95 million in 2Q20, primarily due to:

R$66 million related to a partial repurchase of the second series of non-convertible debentures;

R$27 million in 2Q20, R$40 million in 2Q19 and R$26 million in 1Q20 related to Payments of borrowings and lease liabilities;

R$400 million related to proceeds from issuance of debentures in 2Q19.

Floating Balance and Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (in R$ mn)

Floating Balance (=net uninvested clients' balances) 2Q20 1Q20 Assets (1,949 ) (1,016 ) (-) Securities trading and intermediation (1,949 ) (1,016 ) Liabilities 14,851 13,334 (+) Securities trading and intermediation 14,851 13,334 (=) Floating Balance 12,902 12,318 Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (=cash and equivalents, net of floating) 2Q20 1Q20 Assets 55,007 54,937 (+) Cash 346 250 (+) Securities - Fair value through profit or loss 26,453 25,092 (+) Securities - Fair value through other comprehensive income 5,252 4,896 (+) Securities - Evaluated at amortized cost 1,226 1,268 (+) Derivative financial instruments 15,589 8,515 (+) Securities purchased under agreements to resell 6,142 14,917 Liabilities (32,789 ) (34,514 ) (-) Securities loaned (473 ) (721 ) (-) Derivative financial instruments (15,005 ) (7,526 ) (-) Securities sold under repurchase agreements (10,118 ) (21,111 ) (-) Private Pension Liabilities (7,194 ) (5,155 ) (-) Floating Balance (12,902 ) (12,318 ) (=) Adjusted Gross Financial Assets 9,316 8,106

We present Adjusted Gross Financial Assets because we believe this metric captures the liquidity that is in fact available to us, net of the portion of liquidity that is related to our Floating Balance (and therefore attributable to clients). We calculate Adjusted Gross Financial Assets as the sum of (1) Cash and Financial Assets (comprised of Cash plus Securities – Fair value through profit or loss, plus Securities – Fair value through other comprehensive income, plus Securities – Evaluated at amortized cost, plus Derivative financial instruments, plus Securities purchased under agreements to resell), less (2) Financial Liabilities (comprised of the sum of Securities loaned, Derivative financial instruments, Securities sold under repurchase agreements and Private pension liabilities), and (3) less Floating Balance.

It is a measure that we track internally on a daily basis, and it more intuitively reflects the effect of the operational profits we generate and the variations between working capital assets and liabilities (cash flows from operating activities), investments in fixed and intangible assets (cash flows from investing activities) and inflows and outflows related to equity and debt securities in our capital structure (cash flows from financing activities).

Our management treats all securities and financial instrument assets, net of financial instrument liabilities, as balances that compose our total liquidity, with sub line items (such as, for example, “securities at fair value through profit and loss” and “securities at fair value through other comprehensive income”) expected to fluctuate substantially from quarter to quarter as our treasury manages and allocates our total liquidity to the most suitable financial instruments.

Other Information

Unaudited Managerial Income Statement (in R$ mn)

2Q20 2Q19 YoY 1Q20 QoQ Managerial Income Statement Total Gross Revenue 2,041 1,236 65% 1,856 10% Retail 1,475 871 69% 1,254 18% Institutional 333 177 88% 331 1% Issuer Services 65 87 -25% 132 -51% Digital Content 46 32 42% 27 70% Other 123 69 79% 113 9% Net Revenue 1,921 1,147 68% 1,735 11% COGS (579 ) (366) 58% (579) 0% As a % of Net Revenue (30.2%) (31.9%) 1.8 p.p (33.4%) 3.2 p.p Gross Profit 1,342 780 72% 1,156 16% Gross Margin 69.8% 68.1% 1.8 p.p 66.6% 3.2 p.p SG&A (638 (422) 51% (561) 14% Share Based Compensation (41) - n.a. (28) 43% EBITDA 663 358 85% 567 17% EBITDA Margin 34.5% 31.2% 3.3 p.p 32.7% 1.8 p.p D&A (38) (24) 60% (32) 21% EBIT 625 334 87% 536 17% Interest expense on debt (16) (23) -31% (19) -17% EBT 610 312 96% 517 18% Income tax expense (69) (84) -17% (119) -42% Effective Tax Rate (11.4%) (26.8%) 15.4 p.p (23.0%) 11.7 p.p Net Income 540 228 137% 398 36% Net Margin 28.1% 19.9% 8.2 p.p 22.9% 5.2 p.p Non-Recurring Items 24 - n.a. 17 43% Adjusted Net Income 565 228 148% 415 36% Adjusted Net Margin 29.4 % 19.9 % 9.5 p.p 23.9 % 5.5 p.p

Accounting Income Statement (in R$ mn)

2Q20 2Q19 YoY Accounting Income Statement Net revenue from services rendered 1,064 798 33% Brokerage commission 543 298 82% Securities placement 186 205 -9% Management fees 280 244 15% Insurance brokerage fee 27 23 17% Educational services 44 29 56% Other services 85 84 2% Taxes and contributions on services (102) (84) 22% Net income from financial instruments at amortized cost and at fair value through other comprehensive income (93) 112 -184% Net income from financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 951 237 301% Total revenue and income 1,921 1,147 68% Operating costs (579) (366) 58% Selling expenses (28) (28) -1% Administrative expenses (690) (444) 55% Other operating revenues (expenses), net 1 26 -96% Interest expense on debt (16) (23) -31% Income before income tax 609 312 96% Income tax expense (69) (84) -17% Effective tax rate (11.4%) (26.8%) 15.4 p.p Net income for the period 540 228 137%

Balance Sheet (in R$ mn)

2Q20 1Q20 Assets Cash 346 250 Financial assets 57,381 56,217 Fair value through profit or loss 42,042 33,607 Securities 26,453 25,092 Derivative financial instruments 15,589 8,515 Fair value through other comprehensive income 5,252 4,896 Securities 5,252 4,896 Evaluated at amortized cost 10,087 17,714 Securities 1,226 1,268 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 6,142 14,917 Securities trading and intermediation 1,949 1,016 Accounts receivable 346 425 Loan Operations 377 64 Other financial assets 47 25 Other assets 712 603 Recoverable taxes 225 227 Rights-of-use assets 245 236 Prepaid expenses 167 105 Other 75 35 Deferred tax assets 401 262 Property and equipment 131 155 Intangible assets 567 560 Total Assets 59,537 58,046





2Q20 1Q20 Liabilities Financial liabilities 43,013 44,628 Fair value through profit or loss 15,478 8,247 Securities 473 721 Derivative financial instruments 15,005 7,526 Evaluated at amortized cost 27,536 36,381 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 10,118 21,111 Securities trading and intermediation 14,851 13,334 Borrowings and lease liabilities 640 644 Debentures 777 844 Accounts payables 325 265 Structured operations certificates 639 150 Other financial liabilities 187 31 Other liabilities 8,379 5,811 Social and statutory obligations 583 275 Taxes and social security obligations 395 170 Private pension liabilities 7,194 5,155 Provisions and contingent liabilities 15 15 Other 192 196 Deferred tax liabilities - - Total Liabilities 51,392 50,439 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent company 8,143 7,605 Issued capital 0 0 Capital reserve 6,990 6,967 Other comprehensive income 218 241 Retained earnings 935 397 Non-controlling interest 2 2 Total equity 8,145 7,607 Total liabilities and equity 59,537 58,046

Adjusted Net Income (in R$ mn)

2Q20 2Q19 YoY 1Q20 QoQ Net Income 540 228 137% 398 36% (+) Share Based Compensation 41 - n.a. 28 42% (+/-) Taxes (16) - n.a. (11) 43% Adj. Net Income 565 228 148% 415 36%

Adjusted EBITDA (in R$ mn)

2Q20 2Q19 YoY 1Q20 QoQ Net Income 540 228 137% 398 36% (+) Income Tax 69 84 -17% 119 -42% (+) Depreciation and Amortization 38 24 60% 32 21% (+) Interest Expense on Debt 16 23 -31% 19 -17% (-) Interest Revenue on Adjusted Gross Financial Assets (62) (36) 72% (72) -15% Adjusted EBITDA 601 322 87% 495 22%



