WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People Corporation” or the “Company”), today announced that Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman & CEO will deliver a virtual presentation at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT.



About People Corporation

People Corporation ( https://www.peoplecorporation.com ) is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com .

