MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced the launch of a marketed offering of 4,000,000 common shares in the United States and Canada.



The public offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan, as joint lead book-running managers, with RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank as joint-bookrunners and Cowen, National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., Stephens Inc., Stifel and Wolfe Capital Markets and Advisory as co-managers. The offering will be priced in the context of the market; the issue price per share and size of the offering will be confirmed when TFI International enters into an underwriting agreement for the offering.

TFI International expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and to reduce the amount outstanding under one of its credit facilities, thereby increasing the amount available under the credit facility for future use by TFI International. TFI International may use the credit facility in the future for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.

TFI International will also grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 common shares, representing 15% of the number of common shares to be sold pursuant to the public offering, solely to cover the underwriters’ over-allocation position, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. The option will be exercisable by the underwriters for a period of 30 days following the closing of the offering.

In connection with the public offering, TFI International filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, and obtained a receipt for, an amended and restated base shelf prospectus increasing the aggregate value of securities that may be distributed thereunder during the period that the amended and restated base shelf prospectus is effective, being the 25-month period ending on November 12, 2020. The amended and restated base shelf prospectus was filed on Form F-10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). TFI International also filed a preliminary prospectus supplement to the amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada as well as with the SEC as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S.-Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS).

Completion of the offering will be subject to customary closing conditions.

Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplements and registration statement before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

