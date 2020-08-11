New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Application Control Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component, Access Points, Organization size, Vertical, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950837/?utm_source=GNW





The rising number of cyber-attacks coupled with a significant increase in number of connected devices and access points has notably increased the demand for superior monitoring as well as controlling of enterprise applications.As a result, the demand for extensive protection and coverage of end-point access has increased significantly and subsequently gained traction among numerous industry vertical.



The advancement in application control tools also have facilitated the integration of forensic control that automate the validation process, enable checks for inputs as well as data correctness as an advantages for the end users. Thus, the application control market is poised to provide numerous profitable business opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.



The application control market has been segmented on the basis of component, access points, organization size, vertical, and geography.Based on component, the application control market is segmented into solution, services.



Based on access points, the application control market is segmented into desktops/laptops, servers, mobiles/tablets, others.Based on organization size, the application control market is segmented into SMEs, and large enterprises.



Based on vertical, the application control is segmented into government and defense, BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, others. Geographically, the application control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Broadcom Corporation, Cambium Networks, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Cyber ark Software Ltd., Avanti, MacAfee, LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Veracode, and Watchguard Technologies, Inc. are some of the well-established players present in the application control market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Application Control Market

The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace around the globe.As of June 2020, the US, Italy, Spain, Germany, China, France, Iran, India, and the UK are some of the worst affected countries in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths.



Due to this pandemic situation, the use of application control has been positively impacted across the world owing to rule out of work from home policy. This has made the enterprises especially IT companies to use advanced security solutions to prevent incidents of cyber-attacks and malware problems.



The global application control market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the application control market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the application control market.

