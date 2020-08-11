BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCity Holdings Limited (“BlueCity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, before the open of U.S. market.



BlueCity's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 26, 2020, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).



Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1189478

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 3, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 1189478.

Phone Number International +61 2 8199-0299 United States +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 4006322162

+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at https://ir.blue-city.com/ .

About BlueCity

BlueCity is a world’s leading online LGBTQ platform, providing a full suite of services aimed at empowering the LGBTQ community in every aspect of their daily lives. As a central hub of BlueCity’s services and platforms, the Blued mobile app allows our users to connect with each other, express themselves, and access professional health related services and family planning consulting services at their fingertips. Blued has connected more than 49 million registered users as of March 31, 2020 worldwide and has a leading foothold in many markets.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

BlueCity Holdings Limited

Ms. Lingling Kong

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +86 10-5876-9662

Email: ir@blued.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Phone: +86 138-1081-7475

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States: