New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Static Floor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950836/?utm_source=GNW

The constant technological advancements with growing number of tech giants are empowering the region to stay ahead of the competition in any global market.



The companies operating in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customer demand for high-quality products and services in the best possible way.As anti-static floors offer superior strength, have easy maintenance requirements, and eliminate static shocks.



They are preferred by several industries, such as electronics, automobile, and construction.Moreover, these floors are also used in health departments, educational institutes, and other buildings.



The region is witnessing high growth in the electronics and construction industry owing to rising investment in the sector. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), the total foreign direct investment (FDI) for automobile industry reached US$ 114.6 billion in the US in 2018.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for anti-static flooring during the review period.The low manufacturing cost, increasing disposable income, and favorable policies and plans (such as the National New-type Urbanization Plan in China) drive the growth of the flooring market in Asia Pacific.



China is the largest market for anti-static floor in the region due to constantly blooming construction industry.The country has National New-type Urbanization Plan.



Moreover, the ever-increasing number of new housing units and increasing investments in the infrastructural sector are factors offering lucrative opportunities in the region. The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in partnership with the Asian Development Bank, UN-Habitat, Rockefeller Foundation, Centre for Livable Cities (Singapore), and UNDP are producing the Future of Asia and Pacific Cities 2019 Report on cities in Asia-Pacific.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.The global construction industry, once booming due to the residential and commercial construction in China and the US, has been affected by the suspension of the construction activities across the impacted economies.



The construction industry in the US is expected to take a major hit due to labor shortage and government-imposed lockdown during COVID-19 crisis, which is expected to be aggravated by the consequent supply chain issues and financing pressures.Additionally, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaboration and partnership opportunities.



All these factors are anticipated to limit the anti-static floor industry operations in the next few months.



Overall size of the anti-static floor market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the anti-static floor market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the anti-static floor market. A few of the major players operating in the global anti-static floor market are Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI); Gerflor; LG Hausys; Altro Ltd; Ecotile Flooring Ltd.; Tarkett; Mohawk Group; Flowcrete Group Ltd.; Forbo International SA; and Julie Industries.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950836/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001