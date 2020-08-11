LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:
Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference
Date: August 13th, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:1s only
2020 BMO Virtual Technology Summit
Date: August 28th, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:1s only
Jefferies 2020 Virtual Semiconductor, IT Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit
Date: September 1st, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:1s only
Citi's 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference
Date: September 8th, 2020
Presentation Time: 1:30 pm ET
The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor's presentation, which can be accessed from the investors' section of the company's website at www.formfactor.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available at www.formfactor.com.
About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.
