NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.



To participate via telephone, please dial 877-347-9170 with the conference ID number 9269626 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.msgsports.com under the heading “Events.”

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 855-859-2056 (conference ID number 9269626). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Friday, August 14, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 21, 2020. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Friday, August 21, 2020.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams - the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers - the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com .

