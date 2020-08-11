New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities for IoT-enabled medical devices for Infectious disease management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950890/?utm_source=GNW





To address this clinical concern, researchers are shifting towards the use of IoT-enabled medical devices to support physicians to continuous health monitoring of patients in real-time, by collecting key health parameters. The current COVID-19 outbreak has led for quick adoption of IoT-enabled technologies for remotely monitor patients, maintaining a significant distance from infected patients to avoid possible disease spread among the healthcare workers. Applications of IoT-enabled technologies in remote monitoring, telemedicine, disease diagnosis, connected clinical trials, and disease surveillance for the management of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, has led to a sudden surge in demand for IoT-enabled medical devices. The research report gives an overview of IoT technologies in healthcare, different stages and workflow of IoT-enabled medical devices in healthcare, and market trends and challenges. The report is segmented as per the application of the technologies in infectious disease management such as IoT technologies for diagnosis and tracking, predicting infectious disease, and innovative software for predicting disease outbreaks. The report also summarizes the growth opportunities for IoT-enabled medical devices in infectious disease management.

