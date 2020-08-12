New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL EXTRA CORPOREAL MEMBRANE OXYGENATION (ECMO) SYSTEM MARKET FORECAST 2019-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05950037/?utm_source=GNW

It is popular for providing life support for longer durations.



The advent of new technologies is increasing the applications of ECMO technology.This includes enabling it for inter- and intra-hospital transport.



Short-term and long-term applications have undergone considerable technological advancements. Modern ECMO technology has improved biocompatibility and portability, and offers a simple and safe way of provision.

The CardioHelp System by Genitage AB is an EMCO system.Its features are compact, light-weight, and portability.



It supports both the heart and lungs.It is primarily used in the cases of respiratory and myocardial failure, and has a lifespan of almost 30 days.



Such advancements in technologies are projected to contribute to the growth of the market. However, the lack of specialized expertise and the expenses involved in the ECMO system, pose a hindrance to market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical segregation of the global extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) system market includes the analysis of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.North America is projected to dominate the global market by 2028.



The rising number of cardiovascular disease cases is attributed to the enhanced prospects of the market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The companies are prioritizing innovation to sustain the competitive environment. Some of the leading companies in the market include, Elsius Biomedical Inc, Livanova Plc, Getinge AB, Alung Technologies Inc, Eurosets, etc.



