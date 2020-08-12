New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Lasers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899278/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rotary Level Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liner Laser Level segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $663.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Construction Lasers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$663.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$613.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.

Plumb/Dot Laser Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR

In the global Plumb/Dot Laser segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$185.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$228.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$414.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AdirPro
  • Hilti Corporation
  • Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc.
  • Kapro Industries Ltd.
  • Pacific Laser Systems
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • STABILA Messgerate Gustav Ullrich GmbH
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
  • Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.
  • Trimble Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899278/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Construction Laser Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Construction Lasers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Construction Lasers Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Construction Lasers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Rotary Level Laser (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Rotary Level Laser (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Rotary Level Laser (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 7: Liner Laser Level (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Liner Laser Level (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Liner Laser Level (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Plumb/Dot Laser (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Plumb/Dot Laser (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Plumb/Dot Laser (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: 1 Ft to 100 Ft (Range) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: 1 Ft to 100 Ft (Range) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: 1 Ft to 100 Ft (Range) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: 101 Ft to 200 FT (Range) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: 101 Ft to 200 FT (Range) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: 101 Ft to 200 FT (Range) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: 201 Ft and Above (Range) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: 201 Ft and Above (Range) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: 201 Ft and Above (Range) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Construction Laser Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Construction Lasers Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 27: United States Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: United States Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 29: Construction Lasers Market in the United States by
Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 30: United States Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 32: Canadian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 33: Construction Lasers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 34: Canadian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Canadian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review
by Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 36: Construction Lasers Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: Construction Lasers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 39: Japanese Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: Japanese Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 41: Construction Lasers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2012-2019

Table 42: Japanese Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by
Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 45: Chinese Construction Lasers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 46: Chinese Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 48: Chinese Construction Lasers Market by Range:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Construction Laser Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Construction Lasers Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 50: Construction Lasers Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 51: European Construction Lasers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 52: European Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 53: Construction Lasers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: European Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: European Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027

Table 56: Construction Lasers Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: European Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 58: Construction Lasers Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 59: French Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: French Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Construction Lasers Market in France by Range:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 62: French Construction Lasers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 63: French Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by
Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 64: Construction Lasers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: German Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 66: German Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Construction Lasers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: German Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 69: German Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by
Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 70: Italian Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 72: Italian Construction Lasers Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 73: Italian Construction Lasers Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 75: Italian Construction Lasers Market by Range:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Construction Lasers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: Construction Lasers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 78: United Kingdom Construction Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Construction Lasers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Construction Lasers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period
2012-2019

Table 81: United Kingdom Construction Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Spanish Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 84: Construction Lasers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 85: Spanish Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 86: Spanish Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by
Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 87: Construction Lasers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2012, 2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Construction Lasers Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 90: Russian Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: Russian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Construction Lasers Market in Russia by Range:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 93: Russian Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown by
Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 95: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 96: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027

Table 98: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Europe Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Construction Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Construction Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Construction Lasers Market in Asia-Pacific by Range:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market Share
Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Construction Lasers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Australian Construction Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 111: Australian Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Construction Lasers Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Australian Construction Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 114: Australian Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 115: Indian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: Indian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 117: Construction Lasers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 118: Indian Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 119: Indian Construction Lasers Historic Market Review by
Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 120: Construction Lasers Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Range for 2012, 2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Construction Lasers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 122: South Korean Construction Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 123: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 124: Construction Lasers Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 125: South Korean Construction Lasers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 126: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction Lasers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction Lasers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 131: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period
2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Lasers Market
Share Analysis by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 134: Construction Lasers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 135: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 136: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 137: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Latin American Construction Lasers Marketby Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 139: Latin American Construction Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 141: Latin American Construction Lasers Marketby Range:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 143: Construction Lasers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 144: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027

Table 146: Construction Lasers Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Argentinean Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 148: Construction Lasers Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 149: Brazilian Construction Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 150: Brazilian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Construction Lasers Market in Brazil by Range:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 152: Brazilian Construction Lasers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 153: Brazilian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis
by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 154: Construction Lasers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 155: Mexican Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 156: Mexican Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 157: Construction Lasers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Mexican Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 159: Mexican Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 161: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 162: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 164: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Latin America
by Range: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Construction Lasers Market
Share Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 167: Construction Lasers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 168: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 169: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: The Middle East Construction Lasers Historic
Marketby Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: Construction Lasers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 172: The Middle East Construction Lasers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: The Middle East Construction Lasers Historic
Marketby Range in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 174: Construction Lasers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Range for 2012,2020, and
2027

IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: Construction Lasers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 177: Iranian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Iranian Market for Construction Lasers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Range for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 179: Construction Lasers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2012-2019

Table 180: Iranian Construction Lasers Market Share Analysis by
Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 182: Construction Lasers Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 183: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 184: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Range: 2020-2027

Table 185: Construction Lasers Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Range: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Israeli Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 188: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027

Table 191: Construction Lasers Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Construction Lasers Market by Range:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Construction Lasers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Construction Lasers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 195: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 196: Construction Lasers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Range for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Construction Lasers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 198: Construction Lasers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 201: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 202: Construction Lasers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Range for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Range: 2012-2019

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Construction Lasers Market Share
Breakdown by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 205: African Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Construction Lasers Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 207: African Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 208: African Construction Lasers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Range: 2020 to 2027

Table 209: Construction Lasers Market in Africa by Range:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 210: African Construction Lasers Market Share Breakdown
by Range: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899278/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001