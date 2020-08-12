New York, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899277/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Construction Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Other Fibers Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Other Fibers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$353.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$426.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$976.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

Bedford Reinforced Plastics

CPG International

Diversified Structural Composites

Exel Composites Oyj

Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc.

Fiberon LLC

Fibrolux GmbH

Jiangsu Jiuding New Materials Co., Ltd.

STRONGWELL Corporation

TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

TimberTech Limited

Trex Co., Inc.

UPM

Zhengzhou Yalong Pultrex Composite Materials Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Construction Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Construction Composites Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Construction Composites Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Construction Composites Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Glass Fiber (Fiber) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Glass Fiber (Fiber) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Glass Fiber (Fiber) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Natural Fiber (Fiber) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Natural Fiber (Fiber) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Natural Fiber (Fiber) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Fibers (Fiber) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Fibers (Fiber) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Fibers (Fiber) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Construction Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Construction Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Construction Composites Market in the United States

by Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Construction Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Construction Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Construction Composites Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Construction Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Construction Composites Historic Market

Review by Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Construction Composites Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Construction Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Construction Composites Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Construction Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Construction Composites Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Construction Composites in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Construction Composites Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Construction Composites Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Construction Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Construction Composites Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Construction Composites Market by Fiber:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Construction Composites in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Construction Composites Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Construction Composites Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Construction Composites Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Construction Composites Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Construction Composites Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Construction Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 53: Construction Composites Market in Europe in US$

Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Construction Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Construction Composites Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Construction Composites Market in France by Fiber:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Construction Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Construction Composites Market Share Analysis

by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Construction Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Construction Composites Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Construction Composites Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Construction Composites Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Construction Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Construction Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Construction Composites Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Construction Composites Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Construction Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Construction Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Construction Composites Market by Fiber:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Construction Composites in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Construction Composites Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Construction Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Construction Composites Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Construction Composites in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Construction Composites Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Construction Composites Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Construction Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Construction Composites Historic Market

Review by Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Construction Composites Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Construction Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Construction Composites Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Construction Composites Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Construction Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Construction Composites Market in Russia by Fiber:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Construction Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Construction Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Construction Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Construction Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 95: Construction Composites Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Construction Composites Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Construction Composites Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Construction Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Construction Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by

Fiber: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Construction Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Construction Composites Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Construction Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Construction Composites Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Construction Composites Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Construction Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Construction Composites Historic Market

Review by Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Construction Composites Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Construction Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Construction Composites Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Construction Composites Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Construction Composites Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Construction Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 123: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Construction Composites Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Construction Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction

Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Construction Composites Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Market

Share Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Construction Composites in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Composites Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Construction Composites Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Construction Composites Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Construction Composites Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Construction Composites Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Construction Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Construction Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Construction Composites Marketby

Fiber: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Construction Composites in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Construction Composites Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Construction Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 143: Construction Composites Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Construction Composites Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Construction Composites Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Construction Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Construction Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Construction Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Construction Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Construction Composites Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Construction Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Construction Composites Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Construction Composites Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Construction Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Construction Composites Market in Rest of Latin

America by Fiber: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Construction Composites Market

Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Construction Composites Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Construction Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Construction Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Construction Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Construction Composites Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Construction Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Construction Composites Historic

Marketby Fiber in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Construction Composites Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Fiber for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Construction Composites Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Construction Composites Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Construction Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fiber for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Construction Composites Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Construction Composites in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Construction Composites Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Construction Composites Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Construction Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020-2027



Table 182: Construction Composites Market in Israel in US$

Million by Fiber: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Construction Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Construction Composites Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Construction Composites Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Construction Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Construction Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Construction Composites Market by

Fiber: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Construction Composites in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Construction Composites Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Construction Composites Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Construction Composites

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 195: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Construction Composites Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Construction Composites

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Construction Composites Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Fiber for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Construction Composites Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fiber: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Construction Composites Market

Share Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Construction Composites Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Construction Composites Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Construction Composites Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Construction Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Fiber: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Construction Composites Market in Africa by Fiber:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Construction Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Construction Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Construction Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Construction Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

